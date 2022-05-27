Diammonium Phosphate Market Report: Production, Exports, Imports and Forecast – IndexBox

Companies Mentioned in the Report: PhosAgro, OCP Group, Maaden, Jordan Phosphate Mines Co., Lifosa, Acron, CotexChem, Nutrien, Eurochem, Mosaic, Mississippi Phosphates Corporation, GJ Chemical, The Chemical Co., Greenway Products Inc., S&G Resources, SinoFert, Lemandou, HELM AG, Hindalco, Paradeep Phosphates Ltd., Rama Phosphates Ltd.



NEW YORK, May 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IndexBox has just published a new report: 'U.S. – Diammonium Phosphate - Market Analysis, Forecast, Size, Trends and Insights'. Here is a summary of the report's key findings.

U.S. Diammonium Phosphate Market Statistics

Imports 815.3 Million USD Exports 241.2 Million USD Top Foreign Suppliers Saudi Arabia, Jordan, Australia Top Export Destinations Brazil, Colombia, Canada

In 2021, the U.S. diammonium phosphate market was estimated at $1.2B. The market peaked at $1.5B in 2014; however, from 2015 to 2021, consumption failed to regain momentum. REQUEST FREE DATA

U.S. Diammonium Phosphate Production

Diammonium phosphate production in the United States was estimated at approx. 1.8M tonnes in 2021. Compared to the previous year, DAP production reduced owing to technical problems at a phosphate plant in Florida and damages of Louisiana's phosphate facilities caused by Hurricane Ida. In the past decade, production reduced threefold, falling from 6.6M tonnes in 2011. REQUEST FREE DATA

U.S. Diammonium Phosphate Exports

In 2021, exports of diammonium phosphate from the United States dropped markedly to 561K tonnes, reducing by -39.5% on 2020. In general, exports continue to indicate an abrupt downturn. The pace of growth appeared the most rapid in 2019 with an increase of 17% against the previous year. The exports peaked at 4M tonnes in 2011; however, from 2012 to 2021, the volume of supplies failed to regain momentum. REQUEST FREE DATA

In value terms, diammonium phosphate exports fell to $241M in 2021. Over the past decade, supplies abroad showed a dramatic contraction. The pace of growth was the most pronounced in 2019 with an increase of 3.3% against the previous year. Over the period under review, exports hit record highs at $2.2B in 2011; however, from 2012 to 2021, the value of supplies remained at a lower figure.

Exports by Country

Mexico (136K tonnes), Brazil (103K tonnes) and Canada (93K tonnes) were the main destinations of diammonium phosphate exports from the United States, with a combined 59% share of total volume. These countries were followed by Colombia, Peru, Honduras and the Dominican Republic, which together accounted for a further 32%.

In value terms, Brazil ($50M), Colombia ($43M) and Canada ($40M) appeared to be the largest markets for diammonium phosphate exported from the United States worldwide, together accounting for 55% of total exports.

Export Prices by Country

In 2021, the average diammonium phosphate export price amounted to $430 per tonne, increasing by 53% against the previous year. There were significant differences in the average prices for the major overseas markets. In 2021, the country with the highest price was the Dominican Republic ($669 per tonne), while the average price for exports to Mexico ($217 per tonne) was amongst the lowest. From 2011 to 2021, the most notable rate of growth in terms of prices was recorded for supplies to Canada, while the prices for the other major destinations experienced mixed trend patterns.

U.S. Diammonium Phosphate Imports

In 2021, the amount of diammonium phosphate imported into the United States surged to 1.4M tonnes, increasing by 60% on the year before. Over the last decade purchases rose more than fivefold in physical terms.

In value terms, diammonium phosphate imports surged from $292M in 2020 to $815M in 2021.

Imports by Country

Saudi Arabia (540K tonnes), Jordan (375K tonnes) and Australia (256K tonnes) were the main suppliers of diammonium phosphate imports to the United States, with a combined 81% share of total purchases.

In value terms, the largest diammonium phosphate suppliers to the United States were Saudi Arabia ($268M), Jordan ($245M) and Australia ($149M), together comprising 81% of total imports.

Import Prices by Country

The average diammonium phosphate import price stood at $565 per tonne in 2021, increasing by 74% against the previous year. Average prices varied somewhat amongst the major supplying countries. In 2021, the countries with the highest prices were Jordan ($652 per tonne) and Russia ($616 per tonne), while the price for Saudi Arabia ($496 per tonne) and Egypt ($511 per tonne) were amongst the lowest. From 2011 to 2021, the most notable rate of growth in terms of prices was attained by Jordan, while the prices for the other major suppliers experienced more modest paces of growth.

