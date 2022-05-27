New York, May 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Pharma Microbiology Testing Kits Global Market Report 2022" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06280839/?utm_source=GNW





The global pharma microbiology testing kits market is expected to grow from $5.12 billion in 2021 to $5.66 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.7%. The market is expected to grow to $7.94 billion in 2026 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.8%.



The pharma microbiology testing kits market consists of sales of pharma microbiology testing kits and related services. The pharma microbiology testing kits are used to detect the microbial limits among drugs, vaccines, and other biologics. The related services include only installation and maintenance services offered by equipment manufacturers



The main products of pharma microbiology testing kits are consumables and equipment.The pharma microbiology testing kits consumables are products used to detect the microbial limits among drugs, vaccines, and other biologics.



The various tests performed by pharma microbiology testing kits are endotoxin testing, sterility testing, microbial examination, environmental monitoring, and others that are used by end-users such as hospitals and diagnostic centers, custom lab service providers, and academic and research institutes.



The rise in the incidence of infectious diseases is one of the prime drivers of the pharma microbiology testing kits market.According to CDC (Centre for Disease Control and Prevention), infectious diseases such as Hepatitis A, B, and C, sexually transmitted diseases (STDs), and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) are increasing their prevalence globally.



WHO report indicated that there were about 1.4 million cases of Hepatitis A reported globally every year. Hence the increasing number of infectious disease cases due to infected needle injections, unprotected sex, homelessness, lack of access to medical care, and other socioeconomic challenges drive the pharma microbiology testing kits market.



The limited shelf life of microorganisms and microbiology reagents acts as a major restraint on the pharma microbiology testing kits market.Shelf life is defined as the time for which a product remains fit for use after its generation.



The shelf life of microbiology reagents depends upon exposure to atmospheric conditions.The life of microorganisms such as bacteria (only 12hours) is short therefore the time for microbiological research is very limited as the quality of microorganisms deteriorates and becomes unfit to use resulting in inaccurate pharma microbiology testing kits results.



Hence, the short or limited shelf life of microbiology reagents may increase cost and hamper the pharma microbiology testing kits market growth.



Outsourcing of microbiological testing to contract testing laboratories is becoming popular in the pharma microbiology testing kits market.Outsourcing of routine microbiological testing activities controls and ensures better quality and safety of raw materials, intermediates, and finished products.



The contract testing laboratories are outsourced with some testing areas such as stability testing, raw material testing, method validation, microbial testing, environmental monitoring, physical characterization, batch?release testing, bioanalytical testing, and others. For instance, the global healthcare analytical testing market is projected to expand to $4.13 billion by 2021 at a growth rate of 11.3%.



Food and Drug Administration (FDA) is a federal agency and regulatory body for the pharma microbiology testing kits market in the United States department of health and human services.Laboratories and food companies across the globe use these standards to make sure that food products are safe to eat and drink.



FDA’s Bacteriological Analytical Manual (BAM) detects pathogens (bacterial, viral, parasitic, plus yeast and mold) in food and cosmetic products. Enhanced standards for microbial testing, additional microbiological methods, and environmental testing methods have been set by FDA to ensure food and drug safety.



In February 2019, bioMérieux, a food microbiology testing and in vitro diagnostics company, acquired Invisible Sentinel for $75 million.This acquisition would strengthen and broaden bioMérieux’s product portfolio with molecular diagnostic tools, and capitalize on marketing innovative technologies such as DNA Signature Capturing Technology.



Invisible Sentinel manufactures and markets innovative molecular diagnostic tools for the rapid, accurate, and reliable detection of pathogens and spoilage organisms in food and beverage. Invisible Sentinel Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, United States of America.



The regions covered in this report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.



The countries covered in the pharma microbiology testing kits market are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, and USA.





