Argentina Embedded Finance Databook 2022-2029: 50+ KPIs on Embedded Lending, Insurance, Payment, and Wealth Segments

| Source: Research and Markets Research and Markets

Dublin, IRELAND

Dublin, May 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Argentina Embedded Finance Business and Investment Opportunities Databook 2022 Update" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Embedded Finance industry in Argentina is forecast to grow by 50.4% on annual basis to reach US$463.7 million in 2022.

The Argentinian embedded finance industry is expected to grow steadily over the forecast period, recording a CAGR of 31.9% during 2022-2029. Finance revenues will increase from US$463.7 million in 2022 to reach US$2,136.4 million by 2029.

The report provides a detailed data centric analysis of market opportunity across 50+ segments in embedded finance industry covering lending, insurance, payment, and wealth sectors.

Report Scope:

The report provides in-depth, data-centric analysis of Embedded Finance industry in Argentina. Below is a summary of key market segments:

Argentina Embedded Finance Market Size and Forecast

Argentina Embedded Lending Market Size and Forecast

Embedded Lending by Consumer Segments, 2020 - 2029

  • Business Lending
  • Retail Lending

Embedded Lending by B2B Sectors, 2020 - 2029

  • Embedded Lending in Retail & Consumer Goods
  • Embedded Lending in IT & Software Services
  • Embedded Lending in Media, Entertainment & Leisure
  • Embedded Lending in Manufacturing & Distribution
  • Embedded Lending in Real Estate
  • Embedded Lending in Other

Embedded Lending by B2C Sectors, 2020 - 2029

  • Embedded Lending in Retail Shopping
  • Embedded Lending in Home Improvement
  • Embedded Lending in Leisure & Entertainment
  • Embedded Lending in Healthcare and Wellness
  • Embedded Lending in Other

Argentina Embedded Insurance Market Size and Forecast

Embedded Insurance by Industry, 2020 - 2029

  • Embedded Insurance in Consumer Products
  • Embedded Insurance in Travel & Hospitality
  • Embedded Insurance in Automotive
  • Embedded Insurance in Healthcare
  • Embedded Insurance in Real Estate
  • Embedded Insurance in Transport & Logistics
  • Embedded Insurance in Others

Embedded Insurance by Insurance Type, 2020 - 2029

  • Embedded Insurance in Life Segment
  • Embedded Insurance in Non-Life Segment

Embedded Insurance by Type of Offering, 2020 - 2029

  • Embedded Insurance in Product Segment
  • Embedded Insurance in Service Segment

Argentina Embedded Payment Market Size and Forecast

Embedded Payment by Consumer Segments, 2020 - 2029

  • B2B
  • B2C

Embedded Payment by End-Use Sector, 2020 - 2029

  • Embedded Payment in Retail & Consumer Goods
  • Embedded Payment in Digital Products & Services
  • Embedded Payment in Utility Bill Payment
  • Embedded Payment in Travel & Hospitality
  • Embedded Payment in Leisure & Entertainment
  • Embedded Payment in Health & Wellness
  • Embedded Payment in Office Supplies & Equipment
  • Embedded Payment in Other

Argentina Embedded Wealth Management Market Size and Forecast

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/s34lg8

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

 

        








        

            

                

                    
Tags

                            
                                Investments
                            
                            
                                Wealth Management
                            

                



        




    

        

        
Contact Data