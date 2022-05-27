Switzerland Embedded Finance Market Growth Forecast Report 2022: Revenues Forecast to Reach $2,976.7 Million by 2029

Dublin, May 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Switzerland Embedded Finance Business and Investment Opportunities Databook - 50+ KPIs on Embedded Lending, Insurance, Payment, and Wealth Segments - Q1 2022 Update" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Embedded Finance industry in Switzerland is forecast to grow by 30.7% on annual basis to reach US$1,197.1 million in 2022. It is expected to grow steadily over the forecast period, recording a CAGR of 18.3% during 2022-2029. The Swiss embedded finance revenues will increase from US$1,197.1 million in 2022 to reach US$2,976.7 million by 2029.
Switzerland is expected to witness substantial growth in the embedded insurance market in 2022 and beyond. With the growing number of technological advancements, market players are making efforts to introduce products to suit the clients' specific needs.
With the growing demand for embedded insurance across various sectors, insurance providers are partnering with market players from various industries. Through partnership and collaboration strategies, market players are planning to take advantage of the existing client base of the partnered company and increase their distribution channels. The publisher expects the continued growth of embedded insurance through strategic alliances over the next four to eight quarters.
Additionally, growing technological advancements in the automotive and mobility industry are compelling insurers to introduce products that suit clients' specific business models. For instance, in October 2020, Switzerland-based reinsurer Swiss Re and Germany-based automotive manufacturer Daimler AG entered into a strategic alliance to launch a new company, Moving to innovate automotive and mobility insurance products.
The publisher expects more mergers and acquisitions in the embedded insurance space from the short to medium-term perspective.
Switzerland is expected to witness significant growth in the embedded lending market in the next four to eight quarters. With the growing number of technological advancements in the country, market players are making efforts to introduce products to suit the clients' specific needs.
With the growing demand for embedded lending across various sectors, BNPL providers are partnering with e-commerce platforms. Moreover, through partnership and collaboration strategies, market players are planning to take advantage of the existing client base of the partnered company and increase their distribution channels. For instance, in December 2020 Iraq based financial services provider Switch entered into a partnership with Switzerland-based e-commerce platform ZoodMall to offer BNPL services on Zoodmall's platform.
The embedded payments market also recorded strong growth in 2021. With technological advancements in the payment system, fintech companies are trying to introduce innovative products to capture market share. The publisher expects product innovation and growing investment in the embedded payment industry to drive market growth over the next 24 months.
The report provides a detailed data centric analysis of market opportunity across 50+ segments in embedded finance industry covering lending, insurance, payment, and wealth sectors.
Report Scope
This report provides in-depth, data-centric analysis of Embedded Finance industry in Switzerland. Below is a summary of key market segments:
Switzerland Embedded Finance Market Size and Forecast
Switzerland Embedded Lending Market Size and Forecast
Embedded Lending by Consumer Segments, 2020 - 2029
- Business Lending
- Retail Lending
Embedded Lending by B2B Sectors, 2020 - 2029
- Embedded Lending in Retail & Consumer Goods
- Embedded Lending in IT & Software Services
- Embedded Lending in Media, Entertainment & Leisure
- Embedded Lending in Manufacturing & Distribution
- Embedded Lending in Real Estate
- Embedded Lending in Other
Embedded Lending by B2C Sectors, 2020 - 2029
- Embedded Lending in Retail Shopping
- Embedded Lending in Home Improvement
- Embedded Lending in Leisure & Entertainment
- Embedded Lending in Healthcare and Wellness
- Embedded Lending in Other
Switzerland Embedded Insurance Market Size and Forecast
Embedded Insurance by Industry, 2020 - 2029
- Embedded Insurance in Consumer Products
- Embedded Insurance in Travel & Hospitality
- Embedded Insurance in Automotive
- Embedded Insurance in Healthcare
- Embedded Insurance in Real Estate
- Embedded Insurance in Transport & Logistics
- Embedded Insurance in Others
Embedded Insurance by Insurance Type, 2020 - 2029
- Embedded Insurance in Life Segment
- Embedded Insurance in Non-Life Segment
Embedded Insurance by Type of Offering, 2020 - 2029
- Embedded Insurance in Product Segment
- Embedded Insurance in Service Segment
Switzerland Embedded Payment Market Size and Forecast
Embedded Payment by Consumer Segments, 2020 - 2029
- B2B
- B2C
Embedded Payment by End-Use Sector, 2020 - 2029
- Embedded Payment in Retail & Consumer Goods
- Embedded Payment in Digital Products & Services
- Embedded Payment in Utility Bill Payment
- Embedded Payment in Travel & Hospitality
- Embedded Payment in Leisure & Entertainment
- Embedded Payment in Health & Wellness
- Embedded Payment in Office Supplies & Equipment
- Embedded Payment in Other
Switzerland Embedded Wealth Management Market Size and Forecast
