Cell Culture Consumables And Equipment Global Market Report 2022

The global cell culture consumables and equipment market is expected to grow from $9.86 billion in 2021 to $10.99 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.5%. The market is expected to grow to $16.05 billion in 2026 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.9%.



The cell culture consumables and equipment global market consist of sales of cell culture consumables, equipment, and related service.The services include only installation and maintenance services offered by equipment manufacturers.



Cell culture consumables and equipment are designed to aid scientists in growing new cells in the culture media for drug development, tissue culture, engineering, gene therapy, vaccine production, and toxicity testing.



The main products in cell culture consumables and equipment are consumables and instruments.The cell culture instruments involve the various instruments that are required for cell culture in the cell culture laboratory.



The various instruments used in cell culture are cell culture vessels, bioreactors, biosafety cabinets, carbon dioxide incubators, and centrifuges and consumables are media, sera, and reagents. The applications involved are vaccination, toxicity testing, cancer research, drug screening and development, recombinant products, stem cell technology, regenerative medicine, and others that are used by end-users such as industrial, biotechnology, agriculture, and others.



An increase in the prevalence of chronic diseases is driving the growth of the cell culture consumables and equipment market.Chronic diseases such as cancer, diabetes, heart diseases, obesity, and hypertension are growing rapidly.



A few chronic diseases are caused due to loss or damage of certain types of cells.Such diseases can be cured by replacing the destroyed cells with new ones that are produced by pluripotent stem cells, using cell culture consumables and equipment.



So, with the rising incidence of chronic diseases, there is an increased need for such equipment that can produce new cells outside the natural environment, thus driving the growth of this market. For example, according to the World Health Organization, chronic disease prevalence is expected to rise by 57% by the year 2020.



Contamination of cell culture is the most prominent factor restricting the growth of cell culture consumables and equipment market.Contaminated culture is the presence of non-living substances or unwanted foreign microorganisms that have undesirable effects on the cell culture.



Using contaminated culture cells has several negative consequences on the users and thus hampers the growth of this market.For example, an article published on MedCrave, stated that Mycoplasma is one of the most common and difficult to detect contaminants.



The article also highlighted the results of a study on fibroblasts and keratinocyte cell lines that showed 32.35% of contamination, out of which 17.65% were mycoplasma contaminated cultures, followed by fungal (8.82%) and bacterial (5.88%) contaminants. Hence, the high risk associated with cell culture techniques poses a threat to the growth of the cell culture consumables and equipment market.



Companies in cell culture consumables and equipment are investing more in 3D cell culture for its new and advantageous features. 3D cell culture may be defined as the culture of living cells within micro-assembled devices and supports that present a three-dimensional structure and are used to replicate a tissue or an organ in an artificial environment by allowing the cells to interact with the surroundings in all three directions. 3D cell cultures are more relevant with a higher degree of structural complexity and maintain the steady-state for more time as compared to 2D cell cultures. Visikol launched OpenLiver 3D cell culture models in January 2019 to enter into 3D cell culture technology.



FDA regulates the cell culture consumables and equipment in the U.S. Under title 21, Sec 864.2240. For cell and tissue culture equipment FDA states that if the equipment is not labeled or mentioned as sterile, it would be removed from good manufacturing practices of the quality system. Additionally, each manufacturing unit should maintain procedures to receive, review, and evaluate complaints. These procedures require consistency and punctuality along with the documentation of the receipts. Therefore, these regulatory standards improve the safety and efficacy of instruments and consumables used during cell culture processes.



Thermo Fisher acquired Brammer Bio for $1.7 billion in March 2019. Brammer Bio is a contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) for cell and gene treatment-centered biotechs. This transaction will strengthen Thermo Fisher to grow faster and expand the cell culture market in other countries. Brammer Bio is formed through the merger of Florida Biologix and Brammer Biopharmaceuticals and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.



The regions covered in this report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.



The countries covered in the cell culture consumables and equipment market are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, and USA.





