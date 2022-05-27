World Data Center Construction Market (2021 to 2028) - Projected CAGR of 10.80% During the Forecast Period

Dublin, May 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Data Center Construction Market Research Report 2022 (Status and Outlook)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Data Center Construction Market Size was estimated at USD 26,780.00 million in 2021 and is projected to reach USD 54,902.09 million by 2028, exhibiting a CAGR of 10.80% during the forecast period.



This latest report provides a deep insight into the global Data Center Construction market covering all its essential aspects. This ranges from macro-overview of the market to micro details of the market size, competitive landscape, development trend, niche market, key market drivers and challenges, SWOT analysis, Porter's five forces analysis, value chain analysis, etc.



The analysis helps to shape the competition within the industries and strategies for the competitive environment in order to enhance the potential profit. Furthermore, it provides a simple framework for evaluating and accessing the position of the business organization. The report structure also focuses on the competitive landscape of the Global Data Center Construction Market.



Key Companies

Whiting-Turner Contracting

Turner Construction

Holder Construction

DPR Construction

Fortis Construction

HITT Contracting

STO Building Group (formerly Structure Tone)

JE Dunn Construction

Hensel Phelps

AECOM

Rogers-O'Brien Construction

Clune Construction

Gilbane

Balfour Beatty US

Mortenson Construction

Market Segmentation (by Type)

Mechanical Construction

General Construction

Others

Market Segmentation (by Application)

Finance

Internet

Telecommunications

Government

Geographic Segmentation

North America (USA, Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Russia, Italy, Rest of Europe)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, South Korea, India, Southeast Asia, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia, Rest of South America)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria, South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Key Topics Covered:



1 Research Methodology and Statistical Scope



2 Data Center Construction Market Overview

2.1 Global Data Center Construction Market Size (M USD) Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)

2.2 Market Segment Executive Summary

2.3 Global Market Size by Region



3 Data Center Construction Market Competitive Landscape

3.1 Global Data Center Construction Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2017-2022)

3.2 Data Center Construction Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

3.3 Manufacturers Data Center Construction Sales Sites, Area Served, Service Type

3.4 Data Center Construction Market Competitive Situation and Trends

3.4.1 Data Center Construction Market Concentration Rate

3.4.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Data Center Construction Players Market Share by Revenue

3.4.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion



4 Data Center Construction Value Chain Analysis

4.1 Data Center Construction Value Chain Analysis

4.2 Midstream Market Analysis

4.3 Downstream Customer Analysis



5 The Development and Dynamics of Data Center Construction Market

5.1 Key Development Trends

5.2 Driving Factors

5.3 Market Challenges

5.4 Market Restraints

5.5 Industry News

5.5.1 Mergers & Acquisitions

5.5.2 Expansions

5.5.3 Collaboration/Supply Contracts

5.6 Industry Policies



6 Data Center Construction Market Segmentation by Type

6.1 Evaluation Matrix of Segment Market Development Potential (Type)

6.2 Global Data Center Construction Market Size Market Share by Type (2017-2022)

6.3 Global Data Center Construction Sales Growth Rate by Type (2017-2022)



7 Data Center Construction Market Segmentation by Application

7.1 Evaluation Matrix of Segment Market Development Potential (Application)

7.2 Global Data Center Construction Market Size (M USD) by Application (2017-2022)

7.3 Global Data Center Construction Sales Growth Rate by Application (2017-2022)



8 Data Center Construction Market Segmentation by Region



9 Key Companies Profiled



10 Data Center Construction Regional Market Forecast

10.1 Global Data Center Construction Market Size Forecast

10.2 Global Data Center Construction Market Forecast by Region

10.2.1 North America Market Size Forecast by Country

10.2.2 Europe Data Center Construction Market Size Forecast by Country

10.2.3 Asia Pacific Data Center Construction Market Size Forecast by Region

10.2.4 South America Data Center Construction Market Size Forecast by Country

10.2.5 Middle East and Africa Forecasted Consumption of Data Center Construction by Country



11 Market Segmentation & Size Forecast (2023-2028)

11.1 Global Data Center Construction Market Forecast by Type (2023-2028)

11.2 Global Data Center Construction Market Forecast by Application (2023-2028)



12 Conclusion and Key Findings







