Global Recruitment Marketplaces Annual Report 2022: Topics Include Status of AI in Recruitment & ATS Becomes a Crucial Recruitment Value-Chain Service

Dublin, May 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "2022 Recruitment Marketplaces Annual Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Recruitment Marketplaces Annual is here and on the heels of the Great Resignation, we are looking at the Great Move Forward.
Once again we've plumbed the depths of our extensive global recruitment network to examine the industry and where it is headed.
The 145-page report looks at trends like programmatic ads, AI, CPC, CPAC and more of the alphabet, and we check out what Recruit, Jooble, Facebook and others are up to since the revenue rebound.
Inside the report, you'll find:
- Analysis of some of the most interesting and largest recruitment verticals in the world
- Top 50 list identifies the largest recruitment marketplace and classified sites worldwide
- Top 15 freelance marketplaces worldwide
- Companies to watch
- The leading recruitment marketplaces/classified companies in over 60 countries
- And much more
Key Topics Covered:
Industry trends
- The status of AI in recruitment
- ATSs become a crucial recruitment value-chain service
- CPC, CPA, CPH, programmatic: The models are evolving
- Labor shifts create opportunities in learning, training
- The end of the CV? Or exaggerated rumors?
Company spotlights
- Top 15 recruitment marketplaces by revenue
- Facebook: Jobs service shut down in most countries
- JobIndex: How it kept out Indeed and others in Denmark
- Jooble: Evolution of the world's leading aggregator
- LinkedIn: Great numbers, not-so-great product rollouts
- Recruit Holdings: Spectacular execution across all business
- Red Arbor: New era for InfoJobs Brazil after buyout
- Talent.com: Can it become the Pepsi to Indeed's Coca-Cola?
- United States: The candidate is king
Companies to watch
- College Recruiter: How it moved into global programmatic
- Talk'n'Job: Click a QR code, spend two minutes, get a job
- ViecLamTot.com: Cho Tot launches job vertical in Vietnam
- Top 50 recruitment marketplaces and classified sites
- Top 15 freelance marketplaces
- New products and tech: Global roundup
- Top recruitment ad sites/apps by country
