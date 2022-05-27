New York, May 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Agriculture Robots Market: Segmented By Type ; By Application, and Region - Global Analysis of Market Size, Share & Trends for 2019-2020 and Forecasts to 2030" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06280402/?utm_source=GNW





Product Overview

Agriculture robots are a combination of advanced sensing, mobility, navigation, and interaction technologies. These robots are used for the efficient and cost-effective production of cereals, grains, vegetables, fruits, and other agricultural units. Agriculture robots are very advanced automated technologies that include farmer robots that provide high-quality performances via various farming activities such as cultivation and harvesting of vegetables, rice, fruits, and others. Agriculture Robots are the self-activated mechanism that is capable of performing difficult tasks. Usage of robotics in the agricultural sector has boosted the overall production and quality of the products. Such advancements in technology aid the production enhancement faster and get cultivated food within the minimum time span.



Market Highlights

Agriculture Robots Market is expected to project a notable CAGR of 36.6% in 2030.

The high and improved techniques are expected to drive the industry demand over the forecast period. High demand for the modern farming and precise government initiatives are the other primary factors to boo the Agriculture Robots Market. These immense agricultural resources are positively influencing the farmers, owing to its increasing demand in the world’s supply chain. IOT’s dominance towards the agricultural industry has settled to boost the market growth. Numerous untrained Labors and rising Labor wages are propelling the agriculture industry to grow. Further, also the demand for driverless tractors and the increasing application of robots for indoor farming and dairy management are the other factors liable for the growth of the Agriculture Robots Market.



Agriculture Robots Market: Segments

UAVs segment to grow with the highest CAGR during 2020-30

The agriculture Robots Market is segmented by Type into Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs), Driverless Tractors, Automated Harvesting Systems, and Others. The UAVs segment is estimated to grow with the lion’s share of the Agriculture Robots market in 2020. The expansion in this segment can be imputed to the fact that UAVs are inexpensive Agriculture robots. Soar use of these robots in farms has led the farmers to adopt these UAVs for modern farming that is importantly boosting the market growth. In addition, horticulture is being another major application to drive the Agriculture Robots Market.



Market Dynamics

Drivers

Substitute farmer’s effort with smart robots

Replacing farmer’s attempt with the smart and self-activated robots are majorly propelling the Agriculture Robots Market. Thoroughly, an increase in the population all across the globe has boosted the market during the forecast period, owing to its tremendous demand for crop production, further. These major drivers are steering the growth of the Agriculture Robots Market. Additionally, an increase in population leading to high demand for more food supply has expected to witness notable growth in the Agriculture Robots Market.



Low-cost for IoT devices

Low-cost IoT devices are the management software’s to be used in the farms helping to analyze data on, temperature, soil fertility, weather, and many others. They further provide insights to help optimize yield, improve planning, and make smarter decisions to maximize productivity. Various companies provide soil sensors for farms to create alertness regarding the soil conditions. Such advancements in technologies are driving the Agriculture Robots Market. Increasing consumer’s interest in advanced sensors and automated technologies is navigating the market growth. These key factors are anticipated to uplift the Global Agriculture Robots market growth.



Restraints

High cost of the Robots

High cost of Agriculture Robots, including the dearth to understand the new technologies are pondered to be the major threats to the growth of the Agriculture Robots Market. These robots are very expensive and may create hurdles for the BPL farmers. Such hindrances in production are threatening the Agriculture Robots Market growth. The high-cost factor is considered to be a major restraint limiting the market growth. Apart from this, development training programs initiated by various governments may be the reasons to overcome the above restraints.



Moreover, the COVID-19 pandemic has expected to spurt the deployment of Agriculture robots to minimize the risk arising due to human contamination. Notable factors are tending to decline the Agriculture Robots Market growth.



Agriculture Robots Market: Key players

IBM



Company Overview, Business Strategy, Key Product Offerings, Financial Performance, Key Performance Indicators, Risk Analysis, Recent Development, Regional Presence, SWOT Analysis



AGCO Corporation

Autonomous Solutions, Inc.

Blue River Technology

Harvest Automation

Lely Industries

Naio Technologies

Precision Hawk

Deere & Company

Trimble



Agriculture Robots Market: Regions

Global Agriculture Robots Market is segmented based on regional analysis into five major regions. These include North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Middle East and Africa. North America is projected to dominate the agricultural robot industry throughout the forecast period. Large number of farmers present in this regional market are improving their demand for automated farm vehicles. Also, North America is observing unceasing investments in the high-tech sector, which is rapidly growing the market. Moreover, beneficial initiatives taken by the government in agriculture are driving the North America Agriculture Robots Market. Also, the Asia-Pacific market has accounted to have the highest market growth rate in the global Agriculture Robots Market. The mounting usage of these automation devices in the farming sector are considered to drive the Asia Pacific Agriculture Robots Market size.



Agriculture Robots Market is further segmented by region into:

North America Market Size, Share, Trends, Opportunities, Y-o-Y Growth, CAGR – United States and Canada

Latin America Market Size, Share, Trends, Opportunities, Y-o-Y Growth, CAGR – Mexico, Argentina, Brazil, and Rest of Latin America

Europe Market Size, Share, Trends, Opportunities, Y-o-Y Growth, CAGR – United Kingdom, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, Belgium, Hungary, Luxembourg, Netherlands, Poland, NORDIC, Russia, Turkey, and Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific Market Size, Share, Trends, Opportunities, Y-o-Y Growth, CAGR – India, China, South Korea, Japan, Malaysia, Indonesia, New Zealand, Australia, and Rest of APAC

Middle East and Africa Market Size, Share, Trends, Opportunities, Y-o-Y Growth, CAGR – North Africa, Israel, GCC, South Africa, and Rest of MENA

