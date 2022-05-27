Insights on the Intraoral Cameras Global Market to 2028 - Increasing Product Launches by Key Players are Expected to Drive Growth

Dublin, May 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Intraoral Cameras Market, By Type, By Software Type, By Application, By End User, and By Region - Size, Share, Outlook, and Opportunity Analysis, 2021 - 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



An intraoral camera is a small pen-like device with a high-definition camera at the end. The camera contains a bright Light-emitting diode (LED), which helps dentists diagnose cavities or fractures that are difficult to see with the naked eye. Intraoral camera is used to take video and still images of the interior of the mouth.

These images and videos are recorded in high definition and used to examine dental conditions at leisure, ensuring that the dentist has the time to evaluate the nature of the condition in detail and decide on the best course of treatment.



Rising technological advancements and increasing product launches by key players are expected to drive the market growth during the forecast period.



Key features of the study:

This report provides an in-depth analysis of the global intraoral cameras market, market size (US$ Mn), and compound annual growth rate (CAGR%) for the forecast period (2022-2030), considering 2021 as the base year

It elucidates potential revenue opportunities across different segments and explains attractive investment proposition matrices for this market

This study also provides key insights about market drivers, restraints, opportunities, new product launches or approval, market trends, regional outlook, and competitive strategies adopted by key players

It profiles key players in the global intraoral cameras market based on the following parameters - company highlights, products portfolio, key highlights, financial performance, strategies

Key companies covered as a part of this study include Danaher Corporation, Sirona Dental System, Carestream Health, Gendex, Owandy Radiology, TPC Advanced Technology Inc., Digital Doc LLC, Shofu Dental Corporation, Polaroid, Flight Dental Systems, Imagin Systems Corporation, Rolence Enterprise Inc., Acteon, Dentsply Sirona, Royal Dental, TPC Advanced Technology, Durr Dental, and PhotoMed

Insights from this report would allow marketers and the management authorities of the companies to make informed decisions regarding their future product launches, type up-gradation, market expansion, and marketing tactics

The global intraoral cameras market report caters to various stakeholders in this industry including investors, suppliers, product manufacturers, distributors, new entrants, and financial analysts

Stakeholders would have ease in decision-making through various strategy matrices used in analyzing the global intraoral cameras market

Key Topics Covered:



1. Research Objectives and Assumptions

2. Market Purview

Report Description

Market Definition and Scope

Executive Summary

Market Snapshot, By Type

Market Snapshot, By Software Type

Market Snapshot, By Application

Market Snapshot, By End User

Market Snapshot, By Region

Coherent Opportunity Map (COM)

3. Market Dynamics, Regulations, and Trends Analysis

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Restraints

Opportunity

Impact Analysis

Regulatory Scenario

Market Trends

Key Developments

New Product Launches

Epidemiology

PEST Analysis

Collaboration and Acquisition

4. Global Intraoral Cameras Market - Impact of Coronavirus (COVID-19) Pandemic

Economic Impact

Impact on Demand and a Supply

5. Global Intraoral Cameras Market, By Type, 2017-2030, (US$ Mn)

Introduction

Market Share Analysis, 2022 and 2030 (%)

Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018 - 2030

Segment Trends

USB Camera

Introduction

Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2017-2030, (US$ Mn)

Fiber Optic Camera

Introduction

Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2017-2030, (US$ Mn)

Wireless Camera

Introduction

Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2017-2030, (US$ Mn)

Others

Introduction

Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2017-2030, (US$ Mn)

6. Global Intraoral Cameras Market, By Software Type, 2017-2030, (US$ Mn)

Introduction

Market Share Analysis, 2022 and 2030 (%)

Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018 - 2030

Segment Trends

X-Ray Software

Introduction

Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2017-2030, (US$ Million)

Button Capture Software

Introduction

Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2017-2030, (US$ Million)

Others

Introduction

Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2017-2030, (US$ Million)

7. Global Intraoral Cameras Market, By Application, 2017-2030, (US$ Mn)

Introduction

Market Share Analysis, 2022 and 2030 (%)

Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018 - 2030

Segment Trends

Implantology

Introduction

Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2017-2030, (US$ Million)

Endodontic

Introduction

Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2017-2030, (US$ Million)

Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery

Introduction

Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2017-2030, (US$ Million)

Orthodontics

Introduction

Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2017-2030, (US$ Million)

Others

Introduction

Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2017-2030, (US$ Million)

8. Global Intraoral Cameras Market, By End User, 2017-2030, (US$ Mn)

Introduction

Market Share Analysis, 2022 and 2030 (%)

Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018 - 2030

Segment Trends

Dental Hospitals and Clinics

Introduction

Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2017-2030, (US$ Million)

Dental Diagnostic Centers

Introduction

Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2017-2030, (US$ Million)

Dental Academic and Research Institutes

Introduction

Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2017-2030, (US$ Million)

Others

Introduction

Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2017-2030, (US$ Million)

9. Global Intraoral Cameras Market, By Region, 2017-2030, (US$ Mn)

10. Competitive Landscape

Heat Map Analysis

Market Share Analysis

Danaher Corporation

Company Highlights

Product Portfolio

Key Highlights

Financial Performance

Strategies

Sirona Dental System

Company Highlights

Product Portfolio

Key Highlights

Financial Performance

Strategies

Carestream Health

Company Highlights

Product Portfolio

Key Highlights

Financial Performance

Strategies

Gendex

Company Highlights

Product Portfolio

Key Highlights

Financial Performance

Strategies

Owandy Radiology

Company Highlights

Product Portfolio

Key Highlights

Financial Performance

Strategies

TPC Advanced Technology Inc.

Company Highlights

Product Portfolio

Key Highlights

Financial Performance

Strategies

Digital Doc LLC

Company Highlights

Product Portfolio

Key Highlights

Financial Performance

Strategies

Shofu Dental Corporation

Company Highlights

Product Portfolio

Key Highlights

Financial Performance

Strategies

Polaroid

Company Highlights

Product Portfolio

Key Highlights

Financial Performance

Strategies

Flight Dental Systems

Company Highlights

Product Portfolio

Key Highlights

Financial Performance

Strategies

Imagin Systems Corporation

Company Highlights

Product Portfolio

Key Highlights

Financial Performance

Strategies

Rolence Enterprise Inc.

Company Highlights

Product Portfolio

Key Highlights

Financial Performance

Strategies

Acteon

Company Highlights

Product Portfolio

Key Highlights

Financial Performance

Strategies

Dentsply Sirona

Company Highlights

Product Portfolio

Key Highlights

Financial Performance

Strategies

Royal Dental

Company Highlights

Product Portfolio

Key Highlights

Financial Performance

Strategies

TPC Advanced Technology

Company Highlights

Product Portfolio

Key Highlights

Financial Performance

Strategies

Durr Dental

Company Highlights

Product Portfolio

Key Highlights

Financial Performance

Strategies

PhotoMed

Company Highlights

Product Portfolio

Key Highlights

Financial Performance

Strategies

Analyst Views

11. Section

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/pgm8yb

Attachment