Insights on the Intraoral Cameras Global Market to 2028 - Increasing Product Launches by Key Players are Expected to Drive Growth

An intraoral camera is a small pen-like device with a high-definition camera at the end. The camera contains a bright Light-emitting diode (LED), which helps dentists diagnose cavities or fractures that are difficult to see with the naked eye. Intraoral camera is used to take video and still images of the interior of the mouth.
These images and videos are recorded in high definition and used to examine dental conditions at leisure, ensuring that the dentist has the time to evaluate the nature of the condition in detail and decide on the best course of treatment.
Rising technological advancements and increasing product launches by key players are expected to drive the market growth during the forecast period.
Key features of the study:
- This report provides an in-depth analysis of the global intraoral cameras market, market size (US$ Mn), and compound annual growth rate (CAGR%) for the forecast period (2022-2030), considering 2021 as the base year
- It elucidates potential revenue opportunities across different segments and explains attractive investment proposition matrices for this market
- This study also provides key insights about market drivers, restraints, opportunities, new product launches or approval, market trends, regional outlook, and competitive strategies adopted by key players
- It profiles key players in the global intraoral cameras market based on the following parameters - company highlights, products portfolio, key highlights, financial performance, strategies
- Key companies covered as a part of this study include Danaher Corporation, Sirona Dental System, Carestream Health, Gendex, Owandy Radiology, TPC Advanced Technology Inc., Digital Doc LLC, Shofu Dental Corporation, Polaroid, Flight Dental Systems, Imagin Systems Corporation, Rolence Enterprise Inc., Acteon, Dentsply Sirona, Royal Dental, TPC Advanced Technology, Durr Dental, and PhotoMed
- Insights from this report would allow marketers and the management authorities of the companies to make informed decisions regarding their future product launches, type up-gradation, market expansion, and marketing tactics
- The global intraoral cameras market report caters to various stakeholders in this industry including investors, suppliers, product manufacturers, distributors, new entrants, and financial analysts
- Stakeholders would have ease in decision-making through various strategy matrices used in analyzing the global intraoral cameras market
Key Topics Covered:
1. Research Objectives and Assumptions
2. Market Purview
- Report Description
- Market Definition and Scope
- Executive Summary
- Market Snapshot, By Type
- Market Snapshot, By Software Type
- Market Snapshot, By Application
- Market Snapshot, By End User
- Market Snapshot, By Region
- Coherent Opportunity Map (COM)
3. Market Dynamics, Regulations, and Trends Analysis
- Market Dynamics
- Drivers
- Restraints
- Opportunity
- Impact Analysis
- Regulatory Scenario
- Market Trends
- Key Developments
- New Product Launches
- Epidemiology
- PEST Analysis
- Collaboration and Acquisition
4. Global Intraoral Cameras Market - Impact of Coronavirus (COVID-19) Pandemic
- Economic Impact
- Impact on Demand and a Supply
5. Global Intraoral Cameras Market, By Type, 2017-2030, (US$ Mn)
- Introduction
- Market Share Analysis, 2022 and 2030 (%)
- Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018 - 2030
- Segment Trends
- USB Camera
- Introduction
- Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2017-2030, (US$ Mn)
- Fiber Optic Camera
- Introduction
- Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2017-2030, (US$ Mn)
- Wireless Camera
- Introduction
- Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2017-2030, (US$ Mn)
- Others
- Introduction
- Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2017-2030, (US$ Mn)
6. Global Intraoral Cameras Market, By Software Type, 2017-2030, (US$ Mn)
- Introduction
- Market Share Analysis, 2022 and 2030 (%)
- Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018 - 2030
- Segment Trends
- X-Ray Software
- Introduction
- Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2017-2030, (US$ Million)
- Button Capture Software
- Introduction
- Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2017-2030, (US$ Million)
- Others
- Introduction
- Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2017-2030, (US$ Million)
7. Global Intraoral Cameras Market, By Application, 2017-2030, (US$ Mn)
- Introduction
- Market Share Analysis, 2022 and 2030 (%)
- Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018 - 2030
- Segment Trends
- Implantology
- Introduction
- Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2017-2030, (US$ Million)
- Endodontic
- Introduction
- Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2017-2030, (US$ Million)
- Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery
- Introduction
- Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2017-2030, (US$ Million)
- Orthodontics
- Introduction
- Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2017-2030, (US$ Million)
- Others
- Introduction
- Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2017-2030, (US$ Million)
8. Global Intraoral Cameras Market, By End User, 2017-2030, (US$ Mn)
- Introduction
- Market Share Analysis, 2022 and 2030 (%)
- Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018 - 2030
- Segment Trends
- Dental Hospitals and Clinics
- Introduction
- Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2017-2030, (US$ Million)
- Dental Diagnostic Centers
- Introduction
- Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2017-2030, (US$ Million)
- Dental Academic and Research Institutes
- Introduction
- Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2017-2030, (US$ Million)
- Others
- Introduction
- Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2017-2030, (US$ Million)
9. Global Intraoral Cameras Market, By Region, 2017-2030, (US$ Mn)
10. Competitive Landscape
- Heat Map Analysis
- Market Share Analysis
- Danaher Corporation
- Analyst Views
11. Section
