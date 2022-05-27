United Kingdom $2.14 Bn Mobile Phone Insurance Market (2022 to 2027): Market Leaders include AIG, Aviva, Brightstar and Insurance2go

Dublin, May 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "UK Mobile Phone Insurance Market (2022-2027) by Phone Type, Distribution Channel, Coverage, End-User, Competitive Analysis and the Impact of Covid-19 with Ansoff Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The UK's Mobile Phone Insurance Market is estimated to be USD 2.14 Bn in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 3.63 Bn by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 11.12%.



Market Dynamics

Market dynamics are forces that impact the prices and behaviors of the UK's Mobile Phone Insurance Market stakeholders. These forces create pricing signals which result from the changes in the supply and demand curves for a given product or service. Forces of Market Dynamics may be related to macro-economic and micro-economic factors. There are dynamic market forces other than price, demand, and supply. Human emotions can also drive decisions, influence the market, and create price signals.



As the market dynamics impact the supply and demand curves, decision-makers aim to determine the best way to use various financial tools to stem various strategies for speeding the growth and reducing the risks.



Market Segmentation

The UK's Mobile Phone Insurance Market is segmented based on Phone Type, Distribution Channel, Coverage, and End-User.

Phone Type, the market is classified into Budget Phones, Mid and High-End Phones, and Premium Smartphone.

Distribution Channel, the market is classified into Offline and Online.

Coverage, the market is classified into Physical Damage, Internal Component Failure, Theft and Loss Protection, and Others

End-User, the market is classified into Business and Individual.

Company Profiles

The report provides a detailed analysis of the competitors in the market. It covers the financial performance analysis for the publicly listed companies in the market. The report also offers detailed information on the companies' recent development and competitive scenario.

Companies Mentioned

Post Office

Insurance2go

AIG

Allianz Insurance

Apple

Assurant

Asurion

AT&T

Aviva

Better Buy Insurance

Blackberry Limited

Brightstar

Competitive Quadrant

The report includes Competitive Quadrant, a proprietary tool to analyze and evaluate the position of companies based on their Industry Position score and Market Performance score. The tool uses various factors for categorizing the players into four categories. Some of these factors considered for analysis are financial performance over the last 3 years, growth strategies, innovation score, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.



Ansoff Analysis

The report presents a detailed Ansoff matrix analysis for the UK's Mobile Phone Insurance Market. Ansoff Matrix, also known as Product/Market Expansion Grid, is a strategic tool used to design strategies for the growth of the company. The matrix can be used to evaluate approaches in four strategies viz. Market Development, Market Penetration, Product Development and Diversification. The matrix is also used for risk analysis to understand the risk involved with each approach.



The analyst analyses UK's Mobile Phone Insurance Market using the Ansoff Matrix to provide the best approaches a company can take to improve its market position.



Based on the SWOT analysis conducted on the industry and industry players, the analyst has devised suitable strategies for market growth.



Why buy this report?

The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the UK's Mobile Phone Insurance Market. The report includes in-depth qualitative analysis, verifiable data from authentic sources, and projections about market size. The projections are calculated using proven research methodologies.

The report has been compiled through extensive primary and secondary research. The primary research is done through interviews, surveys, and observation of renowned personnel in the industry.

The report includes an in-depth market analysis using Porter's 5 forces model and the Ansoff Matrix. In addition, the impact of Covid-19 on the market is also featured in the report.

The report also includes the regulatory scenario in the industry, which will help you make a well-informed decision. The report discusses major regulatory bodies and major rules and regulations imposed on this sector across various geographies.

The report also contains the competitive analysis using Positioning Quadrants, the analyst's competitive positioning tool.

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Increased Risk of Non-Payment

Increasing Digitization of Financial Services

Increase in Business Operations

Growth in Strict Terms and Conditions

Restraints

Complex Governing Rules

Adds More Cost on Doing Business

Opportunities

Advancements in Technologies

Demand for Customized Trade Services

Challenges

Fraud and Cyber Attacks Concerns



