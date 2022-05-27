Stagecoach Group plc: Director/PDMR shareholding

27 May 2022

Further to the announcement released on 20 May 2022 that the recommended all cash offer (the "Offer") by Inframobility UK Bidco Limited for Stagecoach Group plc (the "Company") was declared unconditional, the Company has today been notified of certain changes to the interests of Sir Brian Souter, Non-Executive Director, and persons closely associated with him in ordinary shares of 125/228th pence each in the capital of the Company ("Ordinary Shares").

On 26 May 2022, HGT Finance B Limited (being the holding company through which Sir Brian Souter holds his and his families' interests in Ordinary Shares) ("HGT Fin B") accepted the Offer in respect of 80,167,309 Ordinary Shares.

Souter Investments Limited ("SIL") is the ultimate holding company of HGT Fin B and, as a result of the sale of Ordinary Shares by HGT Fin B, the ultimate economic interests of the shareholders of SIL, including Sir Brian Souter, in Ordinary Shares have proportionately decreased. The table set out below shows such changes in ultimate economic interests held by Sir Brian Souter and persons closely associated with him. Further details are set out in the notifications set out at the end of this announcement (which are made in accordance with the UK Market Abuse Regulation).

For further information, please contact:

Stagecoach Group plc

