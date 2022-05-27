New York, May 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Cannabis Extract Market : Segmented by Product ; by Nature, ; by Extract ; by Application and Region – Global Analysis of Market Size, share & Trends for 2019–2020 and Forecasts to 2030" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06192029/?utm_source=GNW

Cannabinoids and terpenes in high concentrations are found in the concentrates. Isopropyl alcohol or grain may also be used as a solvent to extract cannabis. Cannabis has a variety of antidepressant uses in the pharmaceutical and healthcare industries.



Global Cannabis Extract market is expected to project a notable CAGR of 18.29% in 2030.

The rising use of medicinal marijuana for the treatment of chronic ailments like arthritis, Alzheimer’s, and cancer, as well as mental disorders including depression, anxiety, and epilepsy, are driving this industry. Another factor expected to drive market expansion is the increasing legalization of medicinal cannabis in many nations, allowing patients easy access. The entire industry has been expanding as the acceptance of marijuana for medicinal and recreational purposes has increased. Legalization of marijuana in several nations has resulted in an increase in legal product purchases, reducing black market sales. Government-imposed taxes are also expected to provide countries with revenue-generating options.



In December 2020, Aphria Inc. and Tilray Inc. (Canada) signed a comprehensive deal to merge their operations and form the world’s largest cannabis corporation. The combined company would have a comprehensive portfolio of branded Cannabis 2.0 products in Canada, supported by a low-cost growing, processing, and manufacturing facilities.

In November 2020, Aphria Inc. completed the acquisition of SW Brewing Company, LLC (US), one of the leading independent craft brewers. SweetWater is a cannabis lifestyle brand that would help Aphria broaden its product offering.



Oils segment to grow with the highest CAGR during 2020-30

Global Cannabis Extract Market is segmented by Product Outlook into Tincture and Oils. In 2019, the oil sector had the most revenue share in the cannabis extract industry, with a market value of USD 4.8 billion. Over the Forecast period, this category is expected to grow at the quickest rate. This is largely due to the product’s growing medicinal applications. It’s critical to keep track of how much Tetrahydrocannabinol (THC), CBD, and other ingredients you’re taking. As a result, when comparing the accuracy of cannabis oils and extracts to that of smoked cannabis, the preference for cannabis oils and extracts is significantly greater.



Laboratory applications to grow with the highest CAGR during 2020-30

Global Cannabis Extract Market is segmented by Extract type into Isolates and Full spectrum. Laboratory applications among these is expected to show maximum growth. Due to the added benefit of the entourage effect, full-spectrum cannabis extracts led the market in 2019, with a turnover of USD 4.3 billion. Full-spectrum cannabis products are preferred by many producers due to their benefits versus isolates. As a result, the segment is projected to maintain its dominance during the forecast period.



Drivers



Increasing use of cannabis in healthcare

The worldwide cannabis extract market might benefit from an expansion in the use of medicinal marijuana to treat serious diseases including cancer, Alzheimer’s, and arthritis, as well as different neurological problems. Cancer is the second largest cause of mortality worldwide, according to the World Health Organization, with an estimated 9.6 million deaths in 2018. Furthermore, several nations in North and Latin America have legalized cannabis usage, while other European countries are attempting to liberalize cannabis legislation. This aspect contributes to the global growth of the cannabis extract business. Furthermore, the growing use of the product as an antidepressant in the healthcare and pharmaceutical industries would boost the cannabis extract market’s growth rate in the future years.



Legalization of Cannabis

Cannabis legalization is becoming increasingly popular in a number of nations across the world. Uruguay was the first country in the world to legalize marijuana entirely in 2013. As a result, several nations have legalized the use of cannabis for therapeutic purposes, which is expected to propel the cannabis extract market forward throughout the predicted timeframe.



Canopy Growth Corporation



Company Overview, Business Strategy, Key Product Offerings, Financial Performance, Key Performance Indicators, Risk Analysis, Recent Development, Regional Presence, SWOT Analysis



Aphria Inc.

Aurora Cannabis

Maricann Inc.

Tilray

Organigram Holdings Inc.

Tikun Olam Ltd.

The Cronos Group

Optimum extracts

Dabble extracts



Global Cannabis Extract market is segmented based on regional analysis into five major regions. These include North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Middle East, and Africa. With a market share of more than 71%, North America dominated the global market in 2020. North America has made significant contributions to the entire size of the cannabis extract industry and is expected to maintain its dominance in the near future. The regional market’s expansion may be attributed to widespread product penetration as well as its use as a result of official approvals in countries such as Canada and the United States.



Global Cannabis Extract Market is further segmented by region into:

North America Market Size, Share, Trends, Opportunities, Y-o-Y Growth, CAGR – United States and Canada

Latin America Market Size, Share, Trends, Opportunities, Y-o-Y Growth, CAGR – Mexico, Brazil and Rest of Latin America

Europe Market Size, Share, Trends, Opportunities, Y-o-Y Growth, CAGR – United Kingdom, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific Market Size, Share, Trends, Opportunities, Y-o-Y Growth, CAGR – India, China, Japan, South Korea, Southeast Asia, and Rest of APAC

Middle East and Africa Market Size, Share, Trends, Opportunities, Y-o-Y Growth, CAGR – GCC, South Africa and Rest of MENA

Tinctures

Oils

Organic

Conventional

Isolates

Full-spectrum

Pharmaceutical

Textile

Paper

Cosmetic

