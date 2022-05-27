InvestmentPitch Media Video Discusses Astra Exploration’s Results from the Latest 18 of 30 Drill Holes Completed at the Pampa Paciencia Gold-Silver Project in Northern Chile, which Defined a 2nd Gold Zone along a 1.4 km Vein Structure

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, May 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Astra Exploration (TSXV:ASTR) has released results from the latest 18 of 30 drill holes completed at the Pampa Paciencia gold-silver project in northern Chile, which defined a second gold zone along a 1.4 km vein structure. The flagship 3,840 hectare, road-accessible, low sulphidation epithermal gold-silver project is located within an active mining district less than 15 kilometers from two major mines, Sierra Gorda and Spence, and 5 kilometers from the Faride mine, in the Antofagasta Region in northern Chile.

A Media Snippet accompanying this announcement is available by clicking on the image or link below:

For more information, please view the InvestmentPitch Media video which provides additional information about this news and the company along with video comments by Brian Miller, CEO. The video is available for viewing on “ InvestmentPitch ” and on “ YouTube ”. If these links are not enabled, please visit www.InvestmentPitch.com and enter “Astra” in the search box.

Astra has completed property wide mapping and sampling, geophysical surveys, and localized trenching and in doing so, has defined a vein boulder field over approximately 75% of the project area. The veins do not outcrop as the majority of the project area is covered by a thin layer of gravels and caliche but the vein float can be used to identify areas of high prospectivity.

A total of 2,981 metres of RC drilling were completed in thirty holes between February and March 2022. Most drilling focused on the 1.4 km long Paciencia Vein system located in the North Zone, which is comprised of Paciencia Oeste, Paciencia, and Paciencia Este.

These mostly concentrated on defining the strike and depth continuity of the Paciencia Vein System in the North Zone with three holes were drilled to test veins at depth in the Central Zone and two holes tested geophysical targets in the North Zone. Drilling at Geophysical targets 1 and 2 resulted in the discovery of two blind veins. Two mineralized shoots are being defined at Paciencia and Paciencia Oeste, where quartz texturing and geochemistry indicate these two shoots could be higher elevations of the mineralized precious metals horizon.

Both shoots are open along strike and at depth. Hole PPRC-22-36 from the Paciencia Vein further extended one mineralized shoot to the east while a second shoot is being defined by shallow drilling at Paciencia Oeste. Drill holes at Paciencia Oeste and Paciencia Este intercepted thick (10 - 20 metres true thickness) vein structures, which occurred in shallow drill holes approximately 15 to 25 metres below surface, with one hole reaching 75 metres below surface in Paciencia Oeste.

The shares, which began trading on the TSX Venture Exchange on January 26th, are currently trading at $0.19. For more information on the company, please visit the company’s website www.astra-exploration.com , contact Brian Miller, CEO, at 604-428-0939 or by email brian.miller@astra-exploration.com .

Disclaimer

The information in this InvestmentPitch Media Ltd video is for the viewers' information only. Astra Exploration has paid a fee not exceeding $2,000 in cash to have its current news release produced in video format and distributed. The corporate information is based on information that is publicly available. Any information provided by InvestmentPitch Media Ltd., through its media services is not to be construed as a recommendation or suggestion or offer to buy or sell securities but is provided solely as an informational media service. InvestmentPitch Media Ltd makes no warranties or undertakings as to the accuracy or completeness of this information. All due diligence should be done by the viewer or their financial advisor. Investing in securities is speculative and carries risk.

About InvestmentPitch Media

InvestmentPitch Media leverages the power of video, which together with its extensive distribution, positions a company’s story ahead of the 1,000's of companies seeking awareness and funding from the financial community. The company specializes in producing short videos based on significant news releases, research reports and other content of interest to investors.



