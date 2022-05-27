New York, May 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "AI in Medical Diagnostics Market : Segmented by Component ; by Application ; By End-User and Region – Global Analysis of Market Size, Share & Trends for 2019–2020 and Forecasts to 2030" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06192023/?utm_source=GNW

Image capture, processing, assisted reporting, follow-up, data storage, data mining, and other artificial intelligence applications are all available. Machine learning blends computer models and algorithms with artificial neural networks to mimic the brain’s organic neural network architecture (ANNs). Deep learning has a greater success rate than traditional machine learning in terms of output.



Market Highlights

Global AI in Medical Diagnostics market is expected to project a notable CAGR of 44.58% in 2030

Government initiatives to increase AI adoption, increasing demand for AI tools in the medical field, growing focus on reducing radiologists’ workload, influx of large and complex datasets, growth in funding for AI-based start-ups, and the growing number of cross-industry partnerships and collaborations are all driving growth in this market. Another key driver of market expansion is the use of this technology by a number of pharmaceutical and biotechnology firms across the world to speed up the development of COVID-19 vaccines and drugs.



Recent highlights in the Global AI in Medical Diagnostics Market

In 2020, Intel offered the first Intel-designed AI associate degree program in the United States, in collaboration with the Maricopa County Community College District (MCCCD). Thousands of students would be able to pursue jobs in high-tech, healthcare, automotive, industrial, and aerospace.



In 2019, NVIDIA and King’s College London teamed together to create an AI platform for the NHS. The goal of this collaboration is for the NHS to be able to train computers to automate the most time-consuming portion of radiology interpretation.



Global AI in Medical Diagnostics Market: Segments

Software segment to grow with the highest CAGR during 2020-30

Global AI in Medical Diagnostics market is segmented by Component into Software and Services. Among these Software is expected to have the highest growth in the forecast period. Despite the constraints of being short-staffed and dealing with growing imaging scan volumes, software solutions assist healthcare providers achieve a competitive edge. This is a major driver of the software market’s expansion. Many companies are developing software solutions for a variety of healthcare applications, which is a key factor in the software segment’s growth. The services category is anticipated to increase in the latter half of the projection period as hospitals and other healthcare service providers implement AI-driven healthcare informatics solutions and healthcare operational support.



Hospitals segment to grow with the highest CAGR during 2020-30

Global AI in Medical Diagnostics is divided by End-User into Hospitals, Diagnostic Imaging centers, Diagnostic Laboratories, Others. Among these Hospitals held the largest share of 64.1% in 2019. The growing number of diagnostic imaging operations conducted in hospitals can be attributable to this segment’s high share. Apart from this hospitals’ increased interest in automating and digitizing radiology patient workflow, hospitals’ increasing use of minimally invasive treatments to enhance patient care quality and hospitals’ increasing use of sophisticated imaging modalities to improve workflow efficiency is also responsible for the growth in this segment.



Market Dynamics

Drivers

Growing number of cross-industry partnerships and collaborations

The rising use of AI goods and services in the healthcare industry is due to a growing knowledge of the benefits given by AI methods and their broad application areas. Various top healthcare businesses are forming alliances and collaborations with premier AI technology providers in order to develop novel AI-based solutions for healthcare applications. These tactics allow these market players to provide improved solutions to their consumers while also bolstering their standing in this fast-paced market.



Restraint

Medical professionals’ reluctance to use AI-based technology

Due to the rapid rise of digital health, healthcare practitioners may now aid patients with innovative treatment techniques. AI technologies provide doctors with tools to help them diagnose and treat patients more efficiently. Doctors, on the other hand, have shown a reluctance to adopt new technology. For example, there is a widespread belief among medical professionals that AI will eventually replace physicians. Doctors and radiologists feel that qualities like empathy and persuasion are human abilities, and that technological advancements cannot totally eliminate the need for a doctor. Furthermore, there is fear that patients may become overly reliant on these technologies and will forego important in-person treatments, thereby jeopardizing long-term doctor-patient relationships.



Global AI in Medical Diagnostics Market: Key Players

Microsoft Corporation



Company Overview, Business Strategy, Key Product Offerings, Financial Performance, Key Performance Indicators, Risk Analysis, Recent Development, Regional Presence, SWOT Analysis



NVIDIA

IBM

Intel

Siemens Healthineers

GE Healthcare

Digital Diagnostics

Xilinx

InformAI

Enlitic

Day Zero Diagnostics

Aidence

Butterfly Network, Inc.

Prognos

Zebra Medical Vision



Global AI in Medical Diagnostics Market: Regions

Global AI in Medical Diagnostics market is segmented based on regional analysis into five major regions. These include North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Middle East, and Africa. Global AI in Medical Diagnostics in North America held the largest market share in the year 2019. However, The APAC market is expected to grow at the fastest rate over the forecast period, owing to emerging market growth strategies, improved medical diagnostic infrastructure, an aging population, rising cancer prevalence, favorable government initiatives for AI in healthcare, and an increase in the number of COVID-19 positive patients.



Global AI in Medical Diagnostics Market is further segmented by region into:

North America Market Size, Share, Trends, Opportunities, Y-o-Y Growth, CAGR – United States and Canada

Latin America Market Size, Share, Trends, Opportunities, Y-o-Y Growth, CAGR – Mexico, Argentina, Brazil, and Rest of Latin America

Europe Market Size, Share, Trends, Opportunities, Y-o-Y Growth, CAGR – United Kingdom, France, Germany, and Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific Market Size, Share, Trends, Opportunities, Y-o-Y Growth, CAGR – China, Japan, India, and Rest of APAC

Middle East and Africa Market Size, Share, Trends, Opportunities, Y-o-Y Growth, CAGR – South Africa and Rest of MENA



Global AI in Medical Diagnostics Market report also contains analysis on:



AI in Medical Diagnostics Segments:

By Component

Software

Service

By Application

In Vivo Diagnostics

In Vitro Diagnostics

By End-User

Hospitals

Diagnostic imaging centers

Diagnostic Laboratories

Others

AI in Medical Diagnostics Market Dynamics

AI in Medical Diagnostics Market Size

Supply & Demand

Current Market Trends/Issues/Challenges

Competition & Companies Involved in the Market

Value Chain of the Market

Market Drivers and Restraints

AI in Medical Diagnostics Market Report Scope and Segmentation

Report Attribute Details

Market size value in 2020 USD 0.5 billion

Revenue forecast in 2030 USD 19.96 billion

Growth Rate CAGR of 44.58% from 2021 to 2030

Base year for estimation 2020

Quantitative units Revenue in USD billion and CAGR from 2021 to 2030

Report coverage Revenue forecast, company ranking, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends

Segments covered Component, Application, End-User

Regional scope North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Latin America; Middle East & Africa (MEA)

Key companies profiled Microsoft Corporation, NVIDIA, IBM, Intel, Siemens Healthineers, GE Healthcare, Digital Diagnostics, Xilinx, InformAI, Enlitic, Day Zero, Diagnostics, Aidance, Butterfly Network, Inc., Prognos, Zebra, Medical Vision and Other Prominent Players.



Frequently Asked Questions

How big is the AI in Medical Diagnostics market?

What is the AI in Medical Diagnostics market growth?

Which segment accounted for the largest AI in Medical Diagnostics market share?

Who are the key players in the AI in Medical Diagnostics market?

What are the factors driving the AI in Medical Diagnostics market?

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06192023/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________