Global Single-use Technologies for Biopharmaceuticals Market to 2026 - Featuring Merck, Danaher and Sartorius Among Others

The "Single-use Technologies for Biopharmaceuticals: Global Markets" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The report summarizes the market, including a market snapshot and company profiles of key players in the sole-use technologies market. It provides a comprehensive market breakdown with in-depth information about each segment. The overview section of the report describes market trends and dynamics, including drivers, limitations, challenges, and opportunities for the market.

Furthermore, it provides information about market development and future trends useful for organizations, including distributors and exporters. It analyzes critical market players' revenue, product portfolio and recent activities. It further includes strategies adopted by emerging market players with strategic recommendations for new market entrants. Outright information is provided in the report, consisting of historical and current market size, including the market's future potential.

The report will also help inform market players and new entrants about the production and export of goods and services to original equipment manufacturers. The market is segmented based on technology, components, applications, and end user. A geographical market analysis is provided for all the major segments. The report offers a country-level analysis of the market to understand major components better.



Report Includes

208 data tables and 22 additional tables

An overview of the global market for single-use technologies for the biopharmaceutical industry

Estimation of the market size and analyses of global market trends, with data from 2018-2021, with projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2026

Discussion on present and future opportunities and key factors influencing the single-use technologies and bioreactors for pharmaceuticals

Quantification of market applications, such as monoclonal antibodies, vaccines, gene therapy, recombinant proteins, blood derivatives and anticancer drugs

Highlights of the market potential for single-use technologies for the biopharmaceutical industry, based on technology, component, application, end user, and region

Description of biologics manufacturing process including upstream and downstream processing and cell harvesting and clarification, and information on single-use technology (SUT)

Identification of market drivers, restraints and other forces impacting the global market and evaluation of current market size and forecast, and assessment of new developments in the industry

Market share analysis of the key companies of the industry and coverage of events like mergers & acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations or partnerships, and other key market strategies and a relevant patent analysis

Company profiles of major players, including Merck KGaA, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. , General Electric Co. , Danaher Corp. , and Sartorius AG

Single-use bioreactor technology has gained considerable importance in biotechnology manufacturing over the years. Several single-use options are available. Scalability is the biggest limitation. The industry's willingness to use single-use bioreactors is influenced by production parameters, product value and development time. It takes more time to complete comparative studies with conventional stainless-steel bioreactors as the rate of implementation is lower than that of acceptance, thus making single-use technology highly desirable in the biopharmaceutical industry.

However, more clarity and understanding regarding the regulatory requirements for single-use bioreactor technology are needed. For example, U. S. FDA regulations for the Cord Blood Registry (CBR) do not explicitly mention single-use bioreactor technology, even though a large number of Investigational New Drug (IND) programs have been approved by the FDA using such systems.



The major factors influencing the growth of the market include increasing demand for personalized medicine, extensive ongoing development efforts, a strong product portfolio, and large application areas for single-use systems. Additionally, lower cost and reduction in the time necessary in the biomanufacturing process when using single-use technology are further driving the growth of the market.



The drug development rate has increased rapidly with the increasing demand for personalized medicines. This has, in turn, increased the demand for single-use technology to avoid the risk of contamination.



A strong product portfolio is further fueling the growth of the market during the forecast period. There are several companies that are offering single-use technologies, such as Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. , Danaher Corp. , Sartorius AG, General Electric Co. , and PendoTECH LLC. PendoTECH LLC is focused on the development of pressure sensors used to measure static and dynamic pressure of gases and liquids in biopharmaceutical processes.

It also provides a wide range of single-use products such as single-use rotary flowmeters, single-use ultrasonic flowmeters and a compact low-flow ultrasonic flow meter with are usable fluid path.



Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1 Introduction

Study Goals and Objectives

Reasons for Doing this Study

What's New in this Update

Scope of Report

Information Sources

Methodology

Geographic Breakdown

Analyst's Credentials

Custom Research

Related Research Reports

Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights



Chapter 3 Market and Technology Background

Historical Analysis: the Foundation for Single-Use Technology

Description of Current Market Trends

Raw Material Analysis

Biopharmaceutical Manufacturing Process

Market Dynamics

Chapter 4 Biologics Process Development Pathway and Application of Single-Use Technologies

Biologics Manufacturing Process

Upstream Processing

Cell Harvesting and Clarification

Downstream Processing

Single-Use Technology (Sut)

Process Development Period

Process Development Cost

Chapter 5 Covid-19 Impact on Market



Chapter 6 Market Breakdown by Technology

Single-Use Bioreactors

Wave-Induced Motion Single-Use Bioreactors

Stirred Single-Use Bioreactors

Single-Use Reactors With Vertically Oscillating Perforated Disc

Single-Use Bubble Column

Single-Use Hybrid Reactor

Mixing, Storage and Filling Systems

Filtration Systems

Dead-End Filtration

Tangential Flow Filtration (Tff)

Centrifugal Pumps

Chromatography Systems

Affinity Chromatography

Ion Exchange Chromatography

Hydrophobic Interaction Chromatography

Mixed-Mode Chromatography

Freeze and Thaw Systems

Isolators

Control Systems

Flow Measurement Systems

Temperature Measurement Systems

Ph Measurement Systems

Concentration Analyzer

Chapter 7 Market Breakdown by Single-Use Component

Single-Use Sensors

Advantages

Piezo Sensors

Mechanical Sensors

Electrical Sensors

Optical Sensors

Electrochemical

Impedance

Amperometric

Tubing

Connectors

Transfer Systems

Sampling Systems

Media Bags

2D Bags

3D Bags

Bioprocess Containers

Filter Cartridges

Other Single-Use Products

Chapter 8 Market Breakdown by Application

Monoclonal Antibodies

Polyclonal Antibodies

Vaccines

Blood Derivatives

Anticancer Drugs

Recombinant Proteins

Gene Therapy Drugs

Stem Cell and Other Cell Therapies

Chapter 9 Market Breakdown by End-user

Biopharmaceutical Companies and Contract Manufacturers

Labs and Pathology Products

Research Institutes and Academia

Chapter 10 Market Breakdown by Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

U.K.

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Rest of the World (Row)

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

Chapter 11 Patent Review

Patent Analysis

Chapter 12 Competitive Analysis and Market Opportunities

Key Supplier and Manufacturer Positioning

Merck Kgaa

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

General Electric Co.

Danaher Corp.

Sartorius AG

Key Strategy Analysis

Mergers and Acquisitions

Geographical Expansion

New Product Developments and Technologies

Product Launches

Industry Developments

Company Developments

Chapter 13 Company Profiles

Aber Instruments Ltd.

Adolf Kunher AG

Advantapure Inc.

Applikon Biotechnology B.V.

Aucteq Biosystems

Biopharma Dynamics Ltd.

Broadley-James Corp.

Cellexus Ltd.

Cellon S.A.

Celltainer Biotech Bv

Cercell Aps

Charter Medical Ltd.

Colder Products Co. (Cpc)

Cole-Parmer Instrument Co. LLC

Colly Flowtech Ab

Compagnie De Saint-Gobain S.A.

Corning Inc.

Danaher Corp.

Distek Inc.

Emerson Electric Co.

Entegris Inc.

Eppendorf AG

Equflow Bv

Esco Group

Esi Technologies Ltd.

General Electric Co.

Holland Applied Technologies Inc.

Levitronix GmbH

Malema Engineering Corp.

Meissner Filtration Products Inc.

Merck Kgaa

Mettler-Toledo LLC

Omnibrx Biotechnologies Pvt. Ltd.

Optek-Danulat GmbH

Parker Hannifin Corp.

Pendotech LLC

Perfusecell A/S

Pierre Guerin Sas

Presens Precision Sensing GmbH

Renolit Group

Repligen Corp.

Syntegon Technology GmbH

Sartorius AG

Sentinel Process Systems Inc.

Sia Biosan

Solida Biotech GmbH

Synthecon Inc.

Terumo Cardiovascular Group

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Trace Analytics GmbH

Vwr International LLC

Watson-Marlow Fluid Technology Group

W.L. Gore & Associates Inc.

Chapter 14 Appendix: Abbreviations



