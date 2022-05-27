New York, May 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Smart Pneumatics Market: Segmented By Element : By Type : By Industries, and Region - Global Analysis of Market Size, Share & Trends for 2019-2020 and Forecasts to 2030" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06192001/?utm_source=GNW

Smart pneumatics refers to a device that integrates a sensor, detection and control circuit, protection circuit, and fault self-diagnosis circuit based on original components and has a power output Pneumatics is an established technology that continues to be preferred for a variety of applications due to its inherent nature Security in hazardous applications, simplicity, and reliability; Despite all its advantages, however, the technology requires improvements in terms of energy efficiency, especially when compared to competing technologies such as hydraulics or electrics. Pneumatic systems form the most primitive and clearest class of mechanical control technology and are classified under the term "Fluid Power Control" which describes any process or device that converts, transfers, distributes, or controls energy through the use of gas or pressurized liquids.



Market Highlights

Smart Pneumatics Market is predicted to project a notable CAGR of 6.19% in 2030.

The growth of Smart Pneumatics Market is being driven by the growing awareness of predictive maintenance, the penetration of digitalization and the IoT, as well as the need for wireless infrastructure for the maintenance/monitoring of systems in systems. The penetration of digitalization and the IoT is driving the Smart Pneumatics Market for intelligent pneumatics.



Recent News and Developments:

Recently in May 2019, Emerson has released a new tool to help pneumatic system users conveniently and easily see the potential benefits of integrating IoT



Another leading player in the Smart Pneumatics market, Emerson has acquired Aventics to expand its reach in the fluid automation market, and solidify its automation technology portfolio across Europe.



Smart Pneumatics Market: Segments

Actuators segment to grow with the highest CAGR during 2020-30

Smart Pneumatics Market is segmented by Type into Valves, Actuators, and Modules. Actuators segment is expected to hold the largest share of the market by 2023. Smart pneumatic actuators use sensors and other electronic components to provide operational feedback (such as speed, force, travel, stroke length, and cycle time) to the controllers. The condition monitoring can use the collected data to determine whether an actuator is working as intended. and actuators, the Smart Pneumatics Market also includes modules or platforms that are used to monitor the operation and efficiency of a system. A module basically communicates with sensors in pneumatic systems through an I / O connection, allowing users to anticipate problems before they peak in the machine.



Automotive Industry segment to grow with the highest CAGR during 2020-30

Smart Pneumatics Market is segmented by Industries into Automotive, Semiconductor, Food & Beverage, Water & Wastewater, Oil & Gas. The Automotive industry segment accounted for the largest share of the Smart Pneumatics market. The global automotive industry is seeing significant growth in the number of units produced every day. Machines in the workshop require adequate maintenance to shorten production cycles and increase production. Intelligent pneumatic systems play a crucial role in efficient manufacturing processes. They also use IoT systems to increase energy efficiency and monitor plant health, which creates enormous potential for smart pneumatics in the automotive industry.



Market Dynamics

Drivers

Technological innovations

Technological innovations with enhanced capabilities and the advent of artificial intelligence and machine learning are likely to create potential demand for Smart Pneumatics during the forecast period. In addition, the need for wireless infrastructure to maintain / monitor equipment in plants is accelerating Smart Pneumatics Market growth.



Rising demand for oil and gas equipment

With the increasing demand for oil and gas equipment, the demand for pneumatic components and their measuring tools is high, and Japan is a significant contributor to the supply and the expected demand is for smart pneumatic components such as smart pneumatic valves and actuators that can generate significant revenue under this category.



Restraints

Lack of common platform for Ethernet

The lack of a common platform for Ethernet, ZigBee, and Profibus limits the growth of the market for intelligent pneumatics, as these devices can be easily integrated into wireless systems of the IoT sector via these gateways and due to the lack of integration into the industry and manufacturing sector, the growth of the Smart Pneumatics Market can be challenged.



COVID-19 Impact on the Smart Pneumatics Market

Non-existence of standardized certifications might convince be a challenge for the COVID-19 impact on Smart Pneumatics Market. Pandemic had gained momentum within the recent years with the penetration in digitization moreover as IoT. aside from this mounting awareness with relevancy prophetical maintenance and also the want for wireless infrastructure to observe tools inside a plant advantages the worldwide market.



Smart Pneumatics Market: Key Players

Advanced Pneumatics Company, Inc



Company Overview, Business Strategy, Key Product Offerings, Financial Performance, Key Performance Indicators, Risk Analysis, Recent Development, Regional Presence, SWOT Analysis



Basso Industry Corp.

Bimba Manufacturing Company

Bosch Rexroth AG

Eaton

Emerson Electric Co.

Festo AG & Co. KG

Ingersoll-Rand plc

Metso Corporation

Parker-Hannifin Corporation



Smart Pneumatics Market.: Regions

The Smart Pneumatics Market is segmented based on regional analysis into five major regions. These include North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Middle East, and Africa. The Asia-Pacific region is expected to dominate the Smart Pneumatics Market in the coming years. The growing population, increasing industrialization and rapid urbanization in the Asia-Pacific region, especially in developing countries such as China and India, will lead to increasing demand for agricultural products. Food and chemical products that use pneumatic equipment in their production facilities. Increased investment in new assets such as oil and gas, steel, energy, and petrochemicals, as well as the increasing adoption of international safety standards and practices, should continue to grow the market. In North America, increased production and sales of commercial vehicles and off-road trucks as well as increased production of railroads and high-speed trains are driving the regional market growth.



Smart Pneumatics Market is further segmented by region into:

North America Market Size, Share, Trends, Opportunities, Y-o-Y Growth, CAGR – United States and Canada

Latin America Market Size, Share, Trends, Opportunities, Y-o-Y Growth, CAGR – Mexico, Argentina, Brazil, and Rest of Latin America

Europe Market Size, Share, Trends, Opportunities, Y-o-Y Growth, CAGR – United Kingdom, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, Belgium, Hungary, Luxembourg, Netherlands, Poland, NORDIC, Russia, Turkey, and Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific Market Size, Share, Trends, Opportunities, Y-o-Y Growth, CAGR – India, China, South Korea, Japan, Malaysia, Indonesia, New Zealand, Australia, and Rest of APAC

Middle East and Africa Market Size, Share, Trends, Opportunities, Y-o-Y Growth, CAGR – North Africa, Israel, GCC, South Africa, and Rest of MENA



Smart Pneumatics Market report also contains analysis on:

By Element

Hardware

Software

Services

By Type

Valves

Actuators

Modules

By Industries

Automotive

Semiconductor

Food & Beverage

Water & Wastewater

Oil & Gas

Smart Pneumatics Market Dynamics

Smart Pneumatics Market Size

Supply & Demand

Current Trends/Issues/Challenges

Competition & Companies Involved in the Market

Value Chain of the Market

Market Drivers and Restraints



Smart Pneumatics Market Report Scope and Segmentation



Report Attribute Details

Market size value in 2020 USD 3.68 billion

Revenue forecast in 2030 USD 6.72 billion

Growth Rate CAGR of 6.19% from 2021 to 2030

Base year for estimation 2020

Quantitative units Revenue in USD million and CAGR from 2021 to 2030

Report coverage Revenue forecast, company ranking, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends

Segments covered Element, Type, Industries, and Region

North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Latin America; Middle East & Africa (MEA)

Key companies profiled Basso Industry Corp., Bimba Manufacturing Company, Bosch Rexroth AG, Eato, Emerson Electric Co., Festo AG & Co. KG, Ingersoll-Rand plc, Metso Corporation, Parker-Hannifin Corporation



