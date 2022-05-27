Global Shared Mobility Market Outlook 2022: Focus on Traditional, P2P, and Corporate Carsharing, Ride-Hailing, Ridesharing, DRT, Bike-Sharing, MaaS, Autonomous Shuttles, and Robotaxi

Dublin, May 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Shared Mobility Outlook, 2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Overall revenue from the shared mobility market expected to exceed $1.9 trillion by 2030

The study aims to outline the primary growth opportunities and call-to-action for shared mobility industry stakeholders from a short-to-medium-term perspective.

The study analyzes changing market dynamics, outlines trends impacting the market's recovery, and provides a future-focused outlook for the various market segments across the globe. It also includes pandemic-adjusted forecasts until 2030 for the various shared mobility market segments, offering insights into business segments' underlying growth prospects.

The COVID-19 pandemic has completely changed the way we travel. Though work commute and trips to public transport stations/stops are still 15% less than pre-pandemic levels, there is a significant shift in mobility demand. Trips to shopping malls, parks, and supermarkets have increased 10% or more when compared to the baseline levels; this, in turn, has led to an increase in the use of private cars and some shared mobility modes.

However, a number of cities are looking to levy additional road tax, especially for private cars (for instance, the UK is planning to increase the vehicle excise duty for ICE vehicles; the amount of tax on the car increases based on the emissions the vehicle produces).

As witnessed in 2021, the rise in taxes will drive the adoption of shared mobility. For instance, ShareNow reported increases in the rental duration of more than 23%, and bookings of long-term rentals are to increase by 41% or more, because people were on longer leisure trips.



Other companies such as Zeelo (DRT) reported an increase in demand that exceeded 600%, which can be attributed to the demand from the B2B segment. We will see companies shift to other flexible modes; company fleet cars are no longer attractive, and they are actively seeking to offer other options like mobility budgets and corporate MaaS solutions.

Research Highlights

Strategic imperatives and growth environment

Key industry challenges

Top 16 predictions for shared mobility in 2022

Deep dive into each shared mobility segment (traditional, P2P, and corporate carsharing, ride-hailing, ridesharing, DRT, bike-sharing, MaaS, autonomous shuttles, and Robotaxi)

Deep dive into regions and growth opportunities and comparative analysis (APAC, RoW, NA, EU, and LATAM)

Impact of macroeconomic factors on the industry performance

Key trends across shared mobility segments and companies to watch

Key Topics Covered:



1. Growth Environment

Key Highlights

Pandemic-related Challenges that the Global Shared and Autonomous Mobility Industry Faces

The 2020 Global Shared Mobility Market - Actual vs. Forecast

Shared Mobility Funding Snapshot, 2020-2021

Shared Mobility Market Overall Gross Market Value

Impact of COVID-19 on Key Regions and Recovery

2. Shared Mobility - Original vs. Post-pandemic Impact on Revenue

Strategic Imperative

Top Predictions for Shared and Autonomous Mobility, 2022

Why Is It Increasingly Difficult to Grow?

The Strategic Imperative

The Impact of the Top Three Strategic Imperatives on the Global Shared Mobility Industry

Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

3. Research Scope

Research Scope

Segmentation

4. 2022 Global Economic Outlook

Top 5 Global Economic Highlights of 2021

Top 5 Global Economic Predictions for 2022

Global GDP Growth

2022 Scenario Analysis - Quarterly Global Growth

2022 Scenario Analysis - Assumptions

2022 Global GDP Growth Snapshot

Advanced Economies - Predictions for 2022

Emerging Market Economies - Predictions for 2022

Top 5 Global Predictions for 2022 - Macroeconomic Policies and Developments

2022 Growth Opportunities - Top 3 Opportunities by Region

2022 Regional Trends - Risks and Policy Direction

5. Shared Mobility Trends

Global Shared Mobility Market GMV by Sector

Global Shared Mobility Revenue by Region

Post-pandemic GMV Forecast by Segment

6. Shared Mobility Predictions

Shared Mobility Trends, 2022

Trend 1 - The New Mobility "Normal"

Trend 2 - Impact of Remote Working on Mobility Patterns

Trend 3 - The Rise of 15-minute Cities

Trend 4 - The Future is Two Wheels

Trend 5 - Curbs Turning Invaluable

Trend 6 - Shared Mobility and the Big Winners in 2021

Trend 7 - MaaS & the Public Sector Taking the Lead

Trend 8 - The Reinvention of Corporate Mobility for the New Normal

Trend 9 - The Influx of Investments

Trend 10 - SPAC, the Sweet Spot

Trend 11 - Fastracks, the Quest for Profitability

Trend 12 - Electric and Alternative Fuel Vehicles - Key to Sustainability

Trend 13 - ML and AI to Dramatically Enhance Efficiencies

Trend 14 - Autonomous Mobility, Partnerships, and Collaboration, The Winning Strategy

Trend 15 - Autonomous MaaS to Disrupt OEM-owned Customer Relationships

Trend 16 - Purpose-built Vehicles to Bring Costs Down by ~25%

7. Traditional Carsharing Outlook, 2022

Traditional Carsharing - Snapshot

Traditional Carsharing - Key Growth Opportunities, 2022-2025

Traditional Carsharing - Companies to Watch

8. P2P Carsharing Outlook

P2P Carsharing - Snapshot

P2P Carsharing - Key Growth Opportunities, 2021-2025

P2P Carsharing - Companies to Watch

9. Corporate Carsharing Outlook

Corporate Carsharing - Snapshot

Corporate Carsharing - Key Growth Opportunities, 2021-2025

Corporate Carsharing - Companies to Watch

10. Ridehailing Outlook, 2022

Ridehailing - Snapshot

Ridehailing - Growth Opportunities, 2021-2025

Ridehailing - Companies to Watch

11. Bikesharing Outlook

Bikesharing - Snapshot

Bikesharing - Key Growth Opportunities, 2021-2025

Bikesharing - Companies to Watch

12. Ridesharing Outlook

Ridesharing - Snapshot

Ridesharing - Key Growth Opportunities, 2021-2025

Ridesharing - Companies to Watch

13. DRT Outlook

DRT - Snapshot

DRT - Key Growth Opportunities, 2021-2025

DRT - Companies to Watch

14. MaaS Outlook 2021

Mobility-as-a-Service - Snapshot

Mobility-as-a-Service - Key Growth Opportunities

Mobility-as-a-Service - Companies to Watch

15. Autonomous Shared Mobility

Autonomous Shared Mobility - Snapshot

Autonomous Shared Mobility - Key Growth Opportunities

Autonomous Shared Mobility - Companies to Watch

16. Regional Analysis for 2021 and Predictions for 2022

2022 Predictions, North America

Shared Mobility Segment Attractiveness and Key Operators,* North America

2021 Regional Analysis, North America

2022 Predictions, Europe

Shared Mobility Segment Attractiveness and Key Operators,* Europe

2021 Regional Analysis, Europe

2022 Predictions, APAC

Shared Mobility Segment Attractiveness and Key Operators,* China

Shared Mobility Segment Attractiveness and Key Operators,* India

Shared Mobility Segment Attractiveness and Key Operators,* Singapore

2021 Regional Analysis, APAC

2022 Predictions, LATAM

Shared Mobility Segment Attractiveness and Key Operators, LATAM

2021 Regional Analysis, LATAM

2022 Predictions, RoW

Shared Mobility Segment Attractiveness and Key Operators, RoW

2021 Regional Analysis, RoW

17. Growth Opportunity Universe

Growth Opportunity 1 - Dynamic Mobility Models for Geographic Expansion

Growth Opportunity 2 - Public Private Partnerships and Intelligent Technology for Long-term Growth

Growth Opportunity 3 - Integrated and Autonomous Technology Capabilities for Future Mobility

18. Appendix

