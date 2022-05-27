XCPCNL Signs Letter of Intent to Acquire Communications, Financial Disclosure, and Multimedia Marketing Firm, Mcap Media, Inc.

NEW YORK, May 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- XCPCNL Business Services Corporation (OTC Pink: XCPL), a holding company with a professional suite of cutting edge marketing and high impact sale-enablement services for businesses, is pleased to announce that it has signed a Letter of Intent to acquire Mcap Media, Inc. and its wholly-owned subsidiary www.McapMediaWire.com , a premier provider of multimedia communications, digital media solutions, and financial disclosure service for microcap and exchange-listed companies and their investors.

Mcap Mediawire is an established multimedia/publishing firm with services that have generated year over year growth since 2017, including revenues of ~$1.2MM from Feb 2021 to Feb 2022 and growing.

"Bringing XCLP and Mcap Mediawire together will enable communicators to turn data into actionable insights -- the necessary link between communications and business outcomes," explained Peter Granat, XCLP CEO. "We are serious about building a comprehensive platform to help MCAP manage the entire lifecycle of communications – from influencer discovery and content distribution to engagement and campaign analysis, to offer significant benefit to clients and increased transparency and accessibility to their shareholders."

The combination of XCLP and MCAP resources would result in a seamless and integrated communications tool for intelligence gathering, distribution, monitoring, and analytics platforms.

Enhanced scale from the combination of the two companies would enable significant investments in R&D to support continued technology innovation.

"We are very excited about the transaction and the opportunities it would provide for our clients and partners" said Mark B. Newbauer, CEO of MCAP. "Mcap Mediawire assists PR, IR, Marketing and Compliance professionals in maximizing the impact of their communications programs through best-in-class solutions and a relationship with XCLP under the acquisition would allow for exponential increase in overall market share.”

This transaction is the latest example of XCLP's steadfast commitment to the continued delivery of innovative products, services and advancement of marketing and communications professionals.

XCPCNL Business Services Corporation (OTC Pink: XCPL) encourages shareholders to visit their corporate Twitter account at https://twitter.com/RealXCPCNL .

About Mcap Media

McapMedia is the parent company of Mcap MediaWire, a full-service multimedia solutions and financial disclosure firm for microcap, nanocap and startups, with a number of subsidiaries in development, all focused on media and publishing opportunities in the microcap market space.

About XCPCNL

Charlotte, NC-based XCPCNL Business Services is a venture development business that leverages its knowledge, skills, and experience in the consumer products industry. Our primary mission is to provide marketing, technology, and other business services to fast-growing consumer product companies and big-box retailers. XCPCNL is a minority-owned and controlled firm. To learn more about our businesses, services, and opportunities, please contact: info@xcpcnl.com .

To learn more about XPCNL, visit www.xcpcnl.com

For Inquiries:

Email: ir@xcpcnl.com

Forward-Looking Statements Disclaimer:

This press release may include, and oral statements made from time to time by representatives of the Company may have, "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Statements regarding possible business combinations and the financing thereof and related matters, as well as all other statements other than statements of historical fact included in this press release, are forward-looking statements. When used in this press release, words such as "anticipate," "believe," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "might," "plan," "possible," "potential," "predict," "project," "should," "would" and similar expressions, as they relate to our management team or us, identify forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are based on management's beliefs, as well as assumptions made by, and information currently available to, the Company's management. Actual results could differ materially from those contemplated by the forward-looking statements as a result of certain factors detailed in the Company's filing with the Over-the-Counter Market ("OTC"). All subsequent written or forward-looking oral statements attributable to persons or us acting on our behalf are qualified in their entirety by this paragraph. Forward-looking statements are subject to numerous conditions, many of which are beyond the control of the Company. The Company undertakes no obligation to update these statements for revisions or changes after the date of this release, except as required by law.