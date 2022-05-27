Pinduoduo Announces First Quarter 2022 Unaudited Financial Results

SHANGHAI, China, May 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pinduoduo Inc. (“Pinduoduo” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: PDD), China’s largest agriculture platform, today announced its unaudited financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2022.



First Quarter 2022 Highlights

Total revenues in the quarter were RMB23,793.7 million (US$ 1 3,753.4 million), an increase of 7% from RMB22,167.1 million in the same quarter of 2021.





in the quarter were RMB23,793.7 million (US$ 3,753.4 million), an increase of 7% from RMB22,167.1 million in the same quarter of 2021. Average monthly active users 2 in the quarter was 751.3 million, an increase of 4% from 724.6 million in the same quarter of 2021.





in the quarter was 751.3 million, an increase of 4% from 724.6 million in the same quarter of 2021. Active buyers 3 in the twelve-month period ended March 31, 2022 was 881.9 million, an increase of 7% from 823.8 million in the twelve-month period ended March 31, 2021.





in the twelve-month period ended March 31, 2022 was 881.9 million, an increase of 7% from 823.8 million in the twelve-month period ended March 31, 2021. Operating profit in the quarter was RMB2,154.4 million (US$339.8 million), compared with operating loss of RMB4,147.0 million in the same quarter of 2021. Non-GAAP 4 operating profit in the quarter was RMB3,677.2 million (US$580.1 million), compared with non-GAAP operating loss of RMB3,174.1 million in the same quarter of 2021.





in the quarter was RMB2,154.4 million (US$339.8 million), compared with operating loss of RMB4,147.0 million in the same quarter of 2021. in the quarter was RMB3,677.2 million (US$580.1 million), compared with non-GAAP operating loss of RMB3,174.1 million in the same quarter of 2021. Net income attributable to ordinary shareholders in the quarter was RMB2,599.5 million (US$410.1 million), compared with net loss of RMB2,905.4 million in the same quarter of 2021. Non-GAAP net income attributable to ordinary shareholders in the quarter was RMB4,200.4 million (US$662.6 million), compared with non-GAAP net loss of RMB1,890.3 million in the same quarter of 2021.



“We remain focused on making long-term investments in agriculture and abide by our philosophy of ‘Benefit All’, ‘People First’, and ‘More Open’,” said Mr. Lei Chen, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Pinduoduo.

“At this current scale, it is inevitable for us to see slower growth,” said Ms. Jun Liu, VP of Finance of Pinduoduo. “We need to continue to invest in R&D to serve our users better.”

________________________

1 This announcement contains translations of certain Renminbi (RMB) amounts into U.S. dollars (US$) at a specified rate solely for the convenience of the reader. Unless otherwise noted, the translation of RMB into US$ has been made at RMB6.3393 to US$1.00, the noon buying rate in effect on March 31, 2022 as set forth in the H.10 Statistical Release of the Federal Reserve Board.

2 “Monthly active users” refers to the number of user accounts that visited the Pinduoduo mobile app during a given month, which does not include those that accessed the platform through social networks and access points.

3 “Active buyers” in a given period refers to the number of user accounts that placed one or more orders (i) on the Pinduoduo mobile app, and (ii) through social networks and access points in that period, regardless of whether the products and services are actually sold, delivered or returned.

4 The Company’s non-GAAP financial measures exclude share-based compensation expenses, fair value change of long-term investments, and interest expenses related to the convertible bonds’ amortization to face value and gain or loss on extinguishment. See “Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures to The Most Directly Comparable GAAP Measures” set forth at the end of this press release.

First Quarter 2022 Unaudited Financial Results

Total revenues were RMB23,793.7 million (US$3,753.4 million), an increase of 7% from RMB22,167.1 million in the same quarter of 2021. The increase was primarily due to an increase in revenues from online marketing services and transaction services, offset by the decrease of revenues from merchandise sales.

Revenues from online marketing services and others were RMB18,158.4 million (US$2,864.4 million), an increase of 29% from RMB14,111.5 million in the same quarter of 2021.





were RMB18,158.4 million (US$2,864.4 million), an increase of 29% from RMB14,111.5 million in the same quarter of 2021. Revenues from transaction services were RMB5,591.4 million (US$882.0 million), an increase of 91% from RMB2,931.5 million in the same quarter of 2021.





were RMB5,591.4 million (US$882.0 million), an increase of 91% from RMB2,931.5 million in the same quarter of 2021. Revenues from merchandise sales were RMB43.9 million (US$6.9 million), a decrease of 99% from RMB5,124.1 million in the same quarter of 2021.



Total costs of revenues were RMB7,159.6 million (US$1,129.4 million), a decrease of 33% from RMB10,746.1 million in the same quarter of 2021. The decrease mainly came from the reduction of merchandise sales partially offset by increased fulfillment fees.

Total operating expenses were RMB14,479.7 million (US$2,284.1 million), compared with RMB15,568.0 million in the same quarter of 2021.

Sales and marketing expenses were RMB11,219.1 million (US$1,769.8 million), decreased by 14% from RMB12,997.4 million in the same quarter of 2021, mainly due to controlled spending in promotion and advertising activities.





were RMB11,219.1 million (US$1,769.8 million), decreased by 14% from RMB12,997.4 million in the same quarter of 2021, mainly due to controlled spending in promotion and advertising activities. General and administrative expenses were RMB592.1 million (US$93.4 million), an increase of 68% from RMB351.9 million in the same quarter of 2021, primarily due to an increase in staff related costs.





were RMB592.1 million (US$93.4 million), an increase of 68% from RMB351.9 million in the same quarter of 2021, primarily due to an increase in staff related costs. Research and development expenses were RMB2,668.5 million (US$420.9 million), an increase of 20% from RMB2,218.7 million in the same quarter of 2021. The increase was primarily due to an increase in headcount and the recruitment of more experienced R&D personnel.



Operating profit was RMB2,154.4 million (US$339.8 million), compared with operating loss of RMB4,147.0 million in the same quarter of 2021. Non-GAAP operating profit was RMB3,677.2 million (US$580.1 million), compared with non-GAAP operating loss of RMB3,174.1 million in the same quarter of 2021.

Net income attributable to ordinary shareholders was RMB2,599.5 million (US$410.1 million), compared with net loss of RMB2,905.4 million in the same quarter of 2021. Non-GAAP net income attributable to ordinary shareholders was RMB4,200.4 million (US$662.6 million), compared with non-GAAP net loss attributable to ordinary shareholders of RMB1,890.3 million in the same quarter of 2021.

Basic earnings per ADS was RMB2.06 (US$0.33) and diluted earnings per ADS was RMB1.84 (US$0.29), compared with basic and diluted net loss per ADS of RMB2.33 in the same quarter of 2021. Non-GAAP diluted earnings per ADS was RMB2.95 (US$0.47), compared with non-GAAP diluted net loss per ADS of RMB1.52 in the same quarter of 2021.

Net cash used in operating activities was RMB9,068.1 million (US$1,430.5 million), compared with RMB3,724.5 million in the same quarter of 2021, mainly due to seasonality changes in working capitals offset by controlled cost and operating expenses spending.

Cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments were RMB95.2 billion (US$15.0 billion) as of March 31, 2022, compared with RMB92.9 billion as of December 31, 2021.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In evaluating the business, the Company considers and uses non-GAAP measures, such as non-GAAP operating profit or loss and non-GAAP net income or loss attributable to ordinary shareholders, as supplemental measures to review and assess operating performance. The presentation of these non-GAAP financial measures is not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America (“U.S. GAAP”). The Company’s non-GAAP financial measures exclude share-based compensation expenses, fair value change of long-term investments, and interest expenses related to the convertible bonds’ amortization to face value and gain or loss on extinguishment.

The Company presents these non-GAAP financial measures because they are used by management to evaluate operating performance and formulate business plans. The Company believes that the non-GAAP financial measures help identify underlying trends in its business by excluding the impact of share-based compensation expenses, fair value change of long-term investments, and interest expenses related to the convertible bonds’ amortization to face value and gain or loss on extinguishment, which is a non-cash charge. The Company also believes that the non-GAAP financial measures could provide further information about the Company’s results of operations, and enhance the overall understanding of the Company’s past performance and future prospects.

The non-GAAP financial measures are not defined under U.S. GAAP and are not presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP. The non-GAAP financial measures have limitations as analytical tools. The Company’s non-GAAP financial measures do not reflect all items of income and expenses that affect the Company’s operations and do not represent the residual cash flow available for discretionary expenditures. Further, these non-GAAP measures may differ from the non-GAAP information used by other companies, including peer companies, and therefore their comparability may be limited. The Company compensates for these limitations by reconciling the non-GAAP financial measures to the nearest U.S. GAAP performance measure, all of which should be considered when evaluating performance. The Company encourages you to review the Company’s financial information in its entirety and not rely on a single financial measure.

For more information on the non-GAAP financial measures, please see the table captioned “Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures to The Most Directly Comparable GAAP Measures” set forth at the end of this press release.

About Pinduoduo Inc.

Pinduoduo connects millions of agricultural producers with consumers across China. Pinduoduo aims to bring more businesses and people into the digital economy so that local communities can benefit from the increased productivity and convenience through new market opportunities.

For more information on Pinduoduo news and industry trends, please visit the content hub at https://stories.pinduoduo-global.com/.





PINDUODUO INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(Amounts in thousands of Renminbi (“RMB”) and U.S. dollars (“US$”)) As of December

31, 2021 March 31, 2022 RMB RMB US$ (Unaudited) ASSETS Current assets Cash and cash equivalents 6,426,715 7,404,992 1,168,109 Restricted cash 59,617,256 44,729,000 7,055,826 Receivables from online payment platforms 673,737 600,527 94,731 Short-term investments 86,516,618 87,815,868 13,852,613 Amounts due from related parties 4,250,155 3,587,349 565,890 Prepayments and other current assets 3,424,687 2,027,225 319,788 Total current assets 160,909,168 146,164,961 23,056,957 Non-current assets Property, equipment and software, net 2,203,323 1,746,746 275,542 Intangible assets 701,220 556,760 87,827 Right-of-use assets 938,537 831,826 131,217 Deferred tax assets 31,504 23,143 3,651 Other non-current assets 16,425,966 19,395,185 3,059,515 Total non-current assets 20,300,550 22,553,660 3,557,752 Total Assets 181,209,718 168,718,621 26,614,709





PINDUODUO INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(Amounts in thousands of Renminbi (“RMB”) and U.S. dollars (“US$”)) As of December

31, 2021 March 31, 2022 RMB RMB US$ (Unaudited) LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY Current liabilities Amounts due to related parties 1,963,007 2,039,727 321,759 Customer advances and deferred revenues 1,166,764 1,060,656 167,314 Payable to merchants 62,509,714 47,166,443 7,440,324 Accrued expenses and other liabilities 14,085,513 12,882,178 2,032,113 Merchant deposits 13,577,552 13,955,037 2,201,353 Lease liabilities 427,164 418,356 65,994 Total current liabilities 93,729,714 77,522,397 12,228,857 Non-current liabilities Convertible bonds5 11,788,907 14,057,021 2,217,441 Lease liabilities 544,263 453,621 71,557 Deferred tax liabilities 31,291 32,069 5,059 Other non-current liabilities 996 536 85 Total non-current liabilities 12,365,457 14,543,247 2,294,142 Total Liabilities 106,095,171 92,065,644 14,522,999 Shareholders’ equity Ordinary shares 161 162 26 Additional paid-in capital5 95,340,819 93,044,708 14,677,442 Accumulated other comprehensive loss5 (2,519,900 ) (2,651,317 ) (418,235 ) Accumulated deficits5 (17,706,533 ) (13,740,576 ) (2,167,523 ) Total Shareholders’ Equity 75,114,547 76,652,977 12,091,710 Total Liabilities and Shareholders’ Equity 181,209,718 168,718,621 26,614,709

________________________

5 The Group adopted ASU No. 2020-06, Accounting for Convertible Instruments and Contracts in an Entity’s Own Equity on January 1, 2022, using the modified retrospective method with a cumulative-effect adjustment to the opening balances of convertible bonds, additional paid-in capital, accumulated other comprehensive loss and accumulated deficits.





PINDUODUO INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME/ (LOSS)

(Amounts in thousands of RMB and US$) For the three months ended March 31, 2021

2022

RMB RMB US$ (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) Revenues 22,167,099 23,793,689 3,753,362 Costs of revenues (10,746,050 ) (7,159,595 ) (1,129,398 ) Gross profit 11,421,049 16,634,094 2,623,964 Sales and marketing expenses (12,997,407 ) (11,219,068 ) (1,769,764 ) General and administrative expenses (351,855 ) (592,113 ) (93,404 ) Research and development expenses (2,218,743 ) (2,668,507 ) (420,947 ) Total operating expenses (15,568,005 ) (14,479,688 ) (2,284,115 ) Operating (loss)/ profit (4,146,956 ) 2,154,406 339,849 Interest and investment income, net 970,477 796,261 125,607 Interest expenses (335,456 ) (12,640 ) (1,994 ) Foreign exchange (loss)/ gain (10,374 ) 20,084 3,168 Other income, net 470,384 239,770 37,823 (Loss)/ profit before income tax and share of results of equity investees (3,051,925 ) 3,197,881 504,453 Share of results of equity investees 146,509 (33,616 ) (5,303 ) Income tax expenses - (564,814 ) (89,097 ) Net (loss)/ income (2,905,416 ) 2,599,451 410,053





PINDUODUO INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME/ (LOSS)

(Amounts in thousands of RMB and US$, except for per share data) For the three months ended March 31, 2021

2022 RMB RMB US$ (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) Net (loss)/ income (2,905,416 ) 2,599,451 410,053 Net (loss)/ income attributable to ordinary shareholders (2,905,416 ) 2,599,451 410,053

(Loss)/ earnings per ordinary share: -Basic (0.58 ) 0.52 0.08 -Diluted (0.58 ) 0.46 0.07 (Loss)/ earnings per ADS (4 ordinary shares equals 1 ADS): -Basic (2.33 ) 2.06 0.33 -Diluted (2.33 ) 1.84 0.29 Weighted average number of outstanding ordinary shares (in thousands): -Basic 4,983,530 5,036,733 5,036,733 -Diluted 4,983,530 5,688,094 5,688,094





PINDUODUO INC.

NOTES TO FINANCIAL INFORMATION

(Amounts in thousands of RMB and US$) For the three months ended March 31, 2021 2022 RMB RMB US$ (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) Revenues - Online marketing services and others 14,111,486 18,158,425 2,864,421 - Transaction services 2,931,475 5,591,407 882,023 - Merchandise sales 5,124,138 43,857 6,918 Total 22,167,099 23,793,689 3,753,362





PINDUODUO INC.

NOTES TO FINANCIAL INFORMATION

(Amounts in thousands of RMB and US$) For the three months ended March 31, 2021 2022 RMB RMB US$ (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) Share-based compensation costs included in: Costs of revenues 4,364 9,181 1,448 Sales and marketing expenses 299,483 501,105 79,047 General and administrative expenses 191,170 383,296 60,463 Research and development expenses 477,792 629,168 99,250 Total 972,809 1,522,750 240,208





PINDUODUO INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(Amounts in thousands of RMB and US$) For the three months ended March 31, 2021

2022

RMB RMB US$ (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) Net cash used in operating activities (3,724,547 ) (9,068,096 ) (1,430,457 ) Net cash used in investing activities (5,621,047 ) (4,852,089 ) (765,398 ) Net cash (used in)/ generated from financing activities (1,238,874 ) 43 7 Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 51,550 10,163 1,603 Decrease in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (10,532,918 ) (13,909,979 ) (2,194,245 ) Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period 74,843,636 66,043,971 10,418,180 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period 64,310,718 52,133,992 8,223,935



