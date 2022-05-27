New York, May 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Frozen Food Manufacturing Market: Segmented By Product Type ; By Consumption ; By Distribution Channel, and Region - Global Analysis of Market Size, Share & Trends for 2019-2020 and Forecasts to 2030" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06191990/?utm_source=GNW

Frozen food is a preserved food that can be conveniently used from the time it is prepared to the time it is eaten. Freezing of food decelerates the decomposition by turning the remaining moisture of the food into ice. This process of freezing prevents the growth of bacteria. The food commodity industry follows two processes: mechanical and cryogenic which also called flash freezing. Freezing food is a vital process to maintain the texture and quality of the food. Frozen foods consist of crystalline ice inside freeze-concentrated solids. They are tempered or thawed before foster processing.



Market Highlights

Frozen Food Manufacturing Market is expected to project a notable CAGR of 8.09% in 2030.

Increasing consumption of shelf-stable foods among today’s youngsters and elderly has projected to expand the growth of the Frozen Food Manufacturing Market, globally. Hectic work style and eating habits of consumers have made them lethargic to cook at home which has prompted the demand for Frozen Food on a large scale. Primary factors such as rapid urbanization, high personal income, and globalization are an aid to fuel the global market growth. The rising adoption of plant-based and vegan food products across the world is becoming major influencers for the varying market trends.



Frozen Food Manufacturing Market: Segments

Vegetables & Fruits segment to grow with the highest CAGR during 2020-30

The frozen Food Manufacturing Market is segmented by Product Type into Fruits & Vegetables, Dairy, Sea Food, Meat & Poultry, Baked Products, Refrigerated Soups, and Others. The Fruits & Vegetable segment is expected to register lucrative growth in the Frozen Food Manufacturing Market attributable to the protracted shelf-life and high nutrient-rich food products. Moreover, French fries, pizza, burgers, and other fast foods are expected to boom the food industry. Also, the Baked Products segment is estimated to enhance the Food market, owing to its properties such as betterment of quality, taste, and freshness, and consuming less preparation time.



Supermarket segment to grow with the highest CAGR during 2020-30

The frozen Food Manufacturing Market is segmented by Distribution Channel into Supermarket, Offline, and Online. The Supermarket segment is anticipated to dominate the Frozen Food Manufacturing Market. According to Food Industry Association (FIA), 43% of the sale of the overall grocery exemplifies the entire market share by revenue for frozen foods per annum. Further, temperature-controlled and freezing facilities in the offline segment and convenience stores tend to bolster the Frozen Food Manufacturing Market on the Global gradation.



Market Dynamics

Drivers

Increasing adoption of ready-to-eat food products

The Frozen Food market is being compelled by the rising adoption of ready-to-eat frozen foods due to changing lifestyles and busy working schedules. Consumer shift in the eating customs for fresh and organic foods are predicted to impact the global market. Additionally, globalization, escalating disposable income, fleet urbanization, and several major aspects tend to aid the Global food market



Adoption of safety and regulatory measures

Rising safety and regulatory measures are rapidly adopted by the global manufacturers. Through civilization of per capita income and shifting of food habits in an individual has propelled the demand for frozen foods in an international market. The increasing acceptance of RTE food products has always been a prime aspect of the global growth of the frozen food market. Moreover, developed and urban provincial sectors are playing a vital role in the propagation of this trend.



Restraints

Increasing demand for natural and fresh food products

Frozen food is considered to be an inferior alternate for fresh and natural food products which is deterring the worldwide growth for the Frozen Food Manufacturing Market. Uncertain speculations regarding frozen food set to hinder the market growth. However, FDA and IFIC ousted the myth that the prolonged storage of food reduces its quality and texture after a certain period. The shortfall of cold chain infrastructure in the emerging economies can threaten the Frozen Food Manufacturing Market globally.



COVID-19 Impact

At the initial stage of the COVID pandemic, almost every country across the world bared the stern restrictions and several guidelines imposed by every respective government. This dreadful site around the world thrust the demand for frozen food products due to their protracted shelf-life and no causing effect to the quality. Moreover, customers are highly favoring frozen food items via online grocery stores. These Global market trends are stimulating the entire Frozen Food Manufacturing Market growth. In addition to this, stringent government regulations regarding the trade of non-essential products and a threat of stigma through producing services aided to deteriorate. The epidemic continued to negatively hamper the market growth. Conversely, Frozen Food Market is projected to mend the damage over the forecast period as in point of fact it is a ‘black swan event in the Global market. The surge in the demand for frozen foods owing to its possessions of preserving nutrition for a long time and higher shelf life compared to other fresh vegetables, fruits, and meat which are also estimated to fuel the market growth.



Frozen Food Manufacturing Market: Key Players

Amy’s Kitchen



Company Overview, Business Strategy, Key Product Offerings, Financial Performance, Key Performance Indicators, Risk Analysis, Recent Development, Regional Presence, SWOT Analysis



Con Agra Brands

Tyson Foods Inc.

Grupo Bimbo

McCain Foods Limited

Unilever Plc

Kellogg Co.

Nestle SA

Schwan’s Company

Lamb Weston Holdings Inc.

Other Prominent Players

Frozen Food Manufacturing Market: Regions

Frozen Food Manufacturing Market is segmented based on regional analysis into five major regions. These include North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Middle East, and Africa. Europe is projected to be the largest market for frozen food. The region is severely and largely hit by the COVID-19 pandemic. According to government data, more than 50 thousand people pass away due to coronavirus infection. Moreover, the U.K., Belgium, and the Netherlands have also been brutally hit by this pandemic. This has boosted gigantic demand for frozen food in Europe within coronavirus wreck. Moreover, Asia-Pacific is also projected to hold the fastest-growing market share by revenue owing to mounting drift for ready-to-eat food among the working people of emerging economies such as India and China. The ongoing trend of maintaining social distance has likely prompted the extent of shelf-stable food products, that will assist inflation in the global food market.



Frozen Food Manufacturing Market is further segmented by region into:

North America Market Size, Share, Trends, Opportunities, Y-o-Y Growth, CAGR – United States and Canada

Latin America Market Size, Share, Trends, Opportunities, Y-o-Y Growth, CAGR – Mexico, Argentina, Brazil, and Rest of Latin America

Europe Market Size, Share, Trends, Opportunities, Y-o-Y Growth, CAGR – United Kingdom, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, Belgium, Hungary, Luxembourg, Netherlands, Poland, NORDIC, Russia, Turkey, and Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific Market Size, Share, Trends, Opportunities, Y-o-Y Growth, CAGR – India, China, South Korea, Japan, Malaysia, Indonesia, New Zealand, Australia, and Rest of APAC

Middle East and Africa Market Size, Share, Trends, Opportunities, Y-o-Y Growth, CAGR – North Africa, Israel, GCC, South Africa, and Rest of MENA

Frozen Food Manufacturing Market report also contains analysis on:

By Product Type

Fruits & Vegetables

Dairy

Sea Food

Meat & Poultry

Baked Products

Refrigerated Soups

Others

By Consumption

Food Service

Retail

By Distribution Channel

Supermarket

Convenience Store

Offline

Online

Frozen Food Manufacturing Market Dynamics

Frozen Food Manufacturing Market Size

Supply & Demand

Current Trends/Issues/Challenges

Competition & Companies Involved in the Market

Value Chain of the Market

Market Drivers and Restraints

Frozen Food Manufacturing Market Report Scope and Segmentation

Report Attribute Details

Market size value in 2020 USD 227.09 billion

Revenue forecast in 2030 USD 494.47 billion

Growth Rate CAGR of 8.09% from 2021 to 2030

Base year for estimation 2020

Quantitative units

Revenue in USD million and CAGR from 2021 to 2030



Report coverage Revenue forecast, company ranking, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends

Segments covered Product Type, Consumption, Distribution Channel Region

Regional scope North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Latin America; Middle East & Africa (MEA)

Key companies profiled

Amy’s Kitchen, Con Agra Brands, Tyson Foods Inc., Grupo Bimbo, McCain Foods Limited



Unilever Plc, Kellogg Co., Nestle SA, Schwan’s Company, Lamb Weston Holdings Inc., and other prominent players



