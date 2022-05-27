New York, May 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Canned Food Manufacturing Market: Segmented By Category : By Product Variants : By Marketing Mode, and Region - Global Analysis of Market Size, Share & Trends for 2019-2020 and Forecasts to 2030" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06191989/?utm_source=GNW

Canned foods are frequently thought to be less beneficial than additional or frozen foods. Some people prorogate that food stored for a longer period drop their quality and are contains harmful ingredients. While others say that canned foods are a part of a healthy diet. Canning is the process of preserving foods for extended periods by packing them in airtight containers. Firstly, Canning was industrialized in the late 18th century as a means to offer a stable food source for the defense force and sailors at war. Canned food owes a long shelf-life due to the separation sterilized from the open environment, as it prevents contamination of microorganisms. Canned foods with high-quality sealing cause food to have a long shelf life, although low-quality sealing causes the food to have a short shelf life.



Market Highlights

Canned Food Manufacturing Market is expected to project a notable CAGR of 2.75% in 2030.

The escalating number of working women, higher costs of hiring native help are the macro factors, and the requirement for convenient cuisine is further expected to generate the demand for global Canned Food Manufacturing in the coming years. Further, various canned food brands are introducing various exertions for consumers’ fluctuating habits laterally introducing nutritiously treasured and affordable canned food products will further boost the market demand for canned food globally in the upcoming years.



Recent News & Developments

On May 2021,

Nestlé has invested USD 220 million in the construction of a recent beverage factory in Indonesia. This factory will generate approximately 200 new careers in the Central Java province and will manufacture Bear Brand liquid milk and ready-to-drink beverages. This will further aid to develop the regional market.



In 2021,

PROCESS EXPO displays all the factors of the processed food and beverages and packaging industry, merging all industry sectors. The latest technologies and equipment will represent the pinnacle of food technology uniting the world’s most efficacious packaging professionals, equipment manufacturers, and leaders in the arena of academia

.



Canned Food Manufacturing Market: Segments

Conventional segment to grow with the highest CAGR during 2020-30

The Canned Food Manufacturing Market is segmented by Category into Conventional and Organic. The Conventional Segment is accounted to held the highest share in the market. Although, the Organic segment is also anticipated to acquire a sizeable growth rate due to a rise in the consumer proclivity towards organic food products. Lack of knowledge and awareness regarding the ominous effects of synthetic chemicals on health among consumers tend to become conscious about the decent consumption of food. This is likely to lead to the significant growth of organic variants of canned foods in the market.



Internet Sales segment to grow with the highest CAGR during 2020-30

Canned Food Manufacturing Market is segmented by Marketing Mode into Convenience Store, Supermarket, Internet Sales, and Offline. The Internet Sales segment registered for the major revenue share due to mounting awareness and an increasing social distancing across the world. The digitalized purchasing policy offered by Online retail ad numerous products at promotional prices has comforted consumers. Demanding schedule and high penetration for convenient lifestyle have driven a dynamic involvement in acquiring canned food products via internet sales. This is likely to lead to the highest growth rate of the e-commerce segment during the forecast period.



Market Dynamics

Drivers

Rising population across the Globe

The cumulative millennial population around the world is the expected prime factor to drive the Global Canned Food Manufacturing Market in the coming future. As per UNICEF, Africa’s undeveloped people, i.e., those of age group 0-24 years, will increase by approximately 50% by 2050. Africa is projected to have the most considerable number of young people. Here the youth is critical to the growth of the Canned Food Manufacturing Market in the region. Furthermore, increasing participation by worldwide market players in the country with introducing new products, services, and investments is also exalted to boost the Canned Food Manufacturing Market in the coming years.



Strong demand for protein-rich food

The robust demand for wholesome protein-rich food products, efficient fibers, vitamins, and omega-3 fatty acids, is further inspiring individuals to elect for canned food products. Owing to hectic lifestyle people are now ready to pay more for ready-to-cook meals, meat products, and seafood food products to accumulate their time is another major reason to surge the development of the canned food industry. The drastic increase in the demand for canned fish and seafood products as people are becoming extra aware of the numerous exceptional benefits offered by fish and fish food products.



Restraints

Rising issues concerning environmental pollution

The canned food products are packaged from non-biodegradable materials such as aluminum and tins, which are not eco-friendly and cause several disorders and environmental hazards. Increasing health concerns have obstructed the growth of the Global Canned Food Manufacturing Market. In addition, stern government regulations allied to the usage of tins and aluminum cans owing to its short-term and long-term side effects on health is a prime factor challenging the growth of the Canned Food Manufacturing Market.



COVID-19 Impact on Canned Food Manufacturing Market

With the topical COVID-19 Outbreak, the packaging producers are fronting supply chain commotion along with the diminishing manufacturing next to the site in several parts of the world. To ensure an even flow of supply chain, six-month certificate extensions are provided by Global Food Safety Initiative (GFSI) certification programs by conducting a remote audit and risk taxation concerning COVID-19. Beneficially companies can support a new supplier location without on-site scrutiny to meet the demand.



Canned Food Manufacturing Market: Key Players

Ayam Brand



Company Overview, Business Strategy, Key Product Offerings, Financial Performance, Key Performance Indicators, Risk Analysis, Recent Development, Regional Presence, SWOT Analysis



The Kraft Heinz Company

Campbell Soup Company

Conagra Brands, Inc

Nestlé

Danish Crown Amba

Del Monte Foods, Inc

JBS USA Holdings, Inc.

Holyland Marketing Private Limited

Other Prominent Players



Canned Food Manufacturing Market: Regions

The Canned Food Manufacturing market is segmented based on regional analysis into five major regions. These include North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Middle East, and Africa. The Asia Pacific leads the Global Canned Food Manufacturing Market. The largest market share traits to varying consumer purchasing patterns of more packaged foods in emerging economies like India and China. Besides, the easy accessibility of ample raw materials and cost-competitive workforces is a chief factor to benefit the regional market. Moreover, low product prices and a high tendency for long shelf life have fueled the Canned Food Manufacturing Market in the economy.



Europe tends to become the second-largest Global Canned Food Manufacturing Market. The regional market is majorly compelled by shifting consumer preferences and the unavailability of fresh produces during the punitive winter. Moreover, the US is a foremost growth contributor to the expansion of the regional market, influencing voluminous production.



Canned Food Manufacturing Market is further segmented by region into:

North America Market Size, Share, Trends, Opportunities, Y-o-Y Growth, CAGR – United States and Canada

Latin America Market Size, Share, Trends, Opportunities, Y-o-Y Growth, CAGR – Mexico, Argentina, Brazil, and Rest of Latin America

Europe Market Size, Share, Trends, Opportunities, Y-o-Y Growth, CAGR – United Kingdom, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, Belgium, Hungary, Luxembourg, Netherlands, Poland, NORDIC, Russia, Turkey, and Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific Market Size, Share, Trends, Opportunities, Y-o-Y Growth, CAGR – India, China, South Korea, Japan, Malaysia, Indonesia, New Zealand, Australia, and Rest of APAC

Middle East and Africa Market Size, Share, Trends, Opportunities, Y-o-Y Growth, CAGR – North Africa, Israel, GCC, South Africa, and Rest of MENA

Canned Food Manufacturing Market report also contains analysis on:

By Category

Organic

Conventional

By Product Variants

Canned Fruits & Vegetables

Canned Meat & Seafood

Canned Ready Meals

Canned Desserts

Canned Soups

Canned Cooking Sauces

By Marketing Mode

Convenience Store

Supermarket

Internet Sales

Offline

Canned Food Manufacturing Market Dynamics

Canned Food Manufacturing Market Size

Supply & Demand

Current Trends/Issues/Challenges

Competition & Companies Involved in the Market

Value Chain of the Market

Market Drivers and Restraints

Canned Food Manufacturing Market Report Scope and Segmentation

Report Attribute Details

Market size value in 2020 USD 93.97 billion

Revenue forecast in 2030 USD 123.25 billion

Growth Rate CAGR of 2.75% from 2021 to 2030

Base year for estimation 2020

Quantitative units Revenue in USD million and CAGR from 2021 to 2030

Report coverage Revenue forecast, company ranking, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends

Segments covered Category, Product Variants, Marketing Mode and Region

Regional scope North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Latin America; Middle East & Africa (MEA)

Key companies profiled Ayam Brand, The Kraft Heinz Company, Campbell Soup Company, Conagra Brands, Inc, Nestlé, Danish Crown Amba , Del Monte Foods, Inc, JBS USA Holdings, Inc., Holyland Marketing Private Limited



Frequently Asked Questions

Q1. How large is the Canned Food Manufacturing Market?



Q2.Which segment is projected to bolster the Market share in the future?



Q3.Which regional market is highly dominating Canned Food Manufacturing Market?



Q4.What are the factors driving the Canned Food Manufacturing Market?

