High Intensity Sweeteners Market: Segmented By Application ; By Type ; and Region – Global Analysis of Market Size, Share & Trends for 2019–2020 and Forecasts to 2030

High-intensity sweeteners are sugar substitutes required in lower concentrations than other sweetening agents, such as sucrose, and comprise lesser calorie content. Aspartame, for example, is 160-220 times sweeter than sucrose and is classified as a high-intensity sweetener. Moreover, these sweeteners are commonly used in foods to prevent dental caries and foods eaten by diabetics as these inhibit dental caries and prevent rise in blood sugar levels. Furthermore, diabetics also use these sweeteners due to their low-calorie content.



Global High-intensity sweeteners market is expected to project a notable CAGR of 3.2% in 2030.

The manufacture and consumption of diet carbonated soft drinks and low-calorie foods drive the global demand for high-intensity sweeteners. Furthermore, these sweeteners are used to make diet soft drinks, low-calorie yogurts, and sugar-free jams taste like their regular counterparts. Furthermore, rising health concerns such as obesity, diabetes, and cardiac arrest have prompted customers to change their habits and adopt a healthy, low-calorie eating pattern. Furthermore, the demand is being fueled by an increase in the use of Stevia extracts as high-intensity sweeteners in food and beverage health items.



Saccharin segment to grow with the highest CAGR during 2020-30

Global High-intensity sweeteners market is segmented by type into Aspartame, Acesulfame, Sucralose, Saccharin, Cyclamate, Stevia, and Others. Saccharin segment held the largest market share in the year 2020 due to its high-intensity sweetener as it is 200-700 times sweeter than sugar and is highly utilized by manufacturers in food processing.



Beverage segment to grow with the highest CAGR during 2020-30

Global High-intensity sweeteners market is divided by application into Beverage, Food, Health Care, Tabletop Sweeteners, and Others. Over the forecast period, the Beverage segment is projected to expand at the fastest pace. Sugar-free diet drinks (low-calorie and zero-calorie) are becoming more popular among health-conscious people, diabetics, and athletes. These beverages aid in weight loss and improved physical health by lowering sugar consumption. Furthermore, the non-carcinogenic effects of HIS have led to a rise in the use of high-intensity sweeteners, as well as a decrease in the symptoms of endocrine disorders like Type 2 Diabetes, cardiovascular attacks, and metabolic syndrome.



Increased demand for high-intensity sweeteners and rising beverage consumption

The global demand for high-intensity sweeteners is being driven by the booming food and beverage industries. Sugar substitutes are widely used in the food industry, including bakery, confectionery, frozen foods, and RTE foods. The growing use of high-intensity sweeteners in soda is fueling the global demand for high-intensity sweeteners. The consumption of beverages is rapidly growing, especially among millennials. The use of sugar substitutes in the beverage and convenience food industries is a major driver of industry development, especially in emerging markets such as Asia Pacific and Latin America. The market’s expansion is also aided by increasing consumer disposable income in Asian countries.



Cost-effectiveness and demand from health-conscious consumer

The cost-effectiveness of high-intensity sweeteners compared to sugar aids market growth. The rising demand from health-conscious customers is now moving from sugar to high-intensity sweeteners due to its low or zero-calorie content. As the prevalence of diseases such as obesity and diabetes rises, people are turning to healthy alternatives such as sugar substitutes. Regulatory agencies such as the FDA are expected to introduce and approve new high-intensity sweeteners, which are expected to fuel the market growth during the forecast period. The growing success of HIS blends is expected to propel the industry forward even further.



Negative effects of low blood sugar and awareness about natural products

The increase in understanding of the negative effects of low blood sugar, or hypoglycemia, and consumers’ turn toward natural products have posed a threat to the industry, as high-intensity sweeteners are an artificial item.



Batory Foods



Company Overview, Business Strategy, Key Product Offerings, Financial Performance, Key Performance Indicators, Risk Analysis, Recent Development, Regional Presence, SWOT Analysis



Anhui Jinhe Industrial Co., Ltd.

Beijing Weiduo Chemical Co., Ltd.

Golden Time Chemical Co., Ltd.

Monk Fruit Corp.

Hill Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.

Ingredion Incorporated

JK Sucralose Inc.

Merisant US, Inc.

Other Prominent Players



Global High-intensity sweeteners market is segmented based on regional analysis into five major regions. These include North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Middle East, and Africa. Global High-intensity sweeteners in North America held the largest market share in the year 2020 as a result of its use in confectionery and baked goods Over the forecast era, the area is expected to maintain its supremacy. Owing to the widespread consumption of alcoholic beverages, Europe is a major market for high-intensity sweeteners. Since it is one of the primary food additives used in manufacturing alcohols in the region, the European Union is a significant market for alcoholic beverages, which will support the growth of the high-intensity sweetener market.



North America Market Size, Share, Trends, Opportunities, Y-o-Y Growth, CAGR – United States and Canada

Latin America Market Size, Share, Trends, Opportunities, Y-o-Y Growth, CAGR – Mexico, Argentina, Brazil, and Rest of Latin America

Europe Market Size, Share, Trends, Opportunities, Y-o-Y Growth, CAGR – United Kingdom, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, Belgium, Hungary, Luxembourg, Netherlands, Poland, NORDIC, Russia, Turkey, and Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific Market Size, Share, Trends, Opportunities, Y-o-Y Growth, CAGR – India, China, South Korea, Japan, Malaysia, Indonesia, New Zealand, Australia, and Rest of APAC

Middle East and Africa Market Size, Share, Trends, Opportunities, Y-o-Y Growth, CAGR – North Africa, Israel, GCC, South Africa, and Rest of MENA

