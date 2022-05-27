The global medical thawing system market is estimated to project a CAGR of 7.93% during the forecast period, 2022-2030

New York, May 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "GLOBAL MEDICAL THAWING SYSTEM MARKET FORECAST 2022-2030" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06280339/?utm_source=GNW

Medical thawing is a crucial step in blood transfusion.Thawing is essential for safe transfusion since blood and plasma-based products are stored in cold conditions.



The system uses microprocessors to regulate water bath temperature for appropriate thawing.

The increasing need for blood transfusion is one of the key growth drivers. As per the World Health Organization (WHO), around 1.3 million people die annually, and 20-50 million suffer non-fatal injuries, with disability due to injuries. Also, accidents cause organ damage, platelets, and heavy loss of blood, platelets, and tissues. As a result, blood transfusion takes place given the rising need to replenish essential bodily fluids. Additionally, given its highly organic nature, human blood is susceptible to contamination at room temperature. Besides, blood is to be stored below -30 degrees Celsius.

Accordingly, blood needs to be warmed in a thawing machine to a specific optimum temperature before blood transfer.This is because blood contents cannot be administered directly in the frozen state.



Therefore, the high market demands are attributed to the increasing vehicular accidents and the thawing system’s ability to rapidly unfreeze blood without damaging blood components. However, the market growth is restrained by the lack of skilled labor.



REGIONAL INSIGHTS

The global medical thawing system market growth assessment includes the geographical analysis of North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of World. North America is the largest revenue-generating region in the global market, given the largest presence of several biotech and medical companies.



COMPETITIVE INSIGHTS

The market rivalry is moderate and is dominated by a few players. Some of the leading market players are Barkey GmbH & Co Kg, Cardinal Health, Boekel Scientific, BioLife Solutions Inc, etc.



Our report offerings include:

• Explore key findings of the overall market

• Strategic breakdown of market dynamics (Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities, Challenges)

• Market forecasts for a minimum of 9 years, along with 3 years of historical data for all segments, sub-segments, and regions

• Market Segmentation caters to a thorough assessment of key segments with their market estimations

• Geographical Analysis: Assessments of the mentioned regions and country-level segments with their market share

• Key analytics: Porter’s Five Forces Analysis, Vendor Landscape, Opportunity Matrix, Key Buying Criteria, etc.

• Competitive landscape is the theoretical explanation of the key companies based on factors, market share, etc.

• Company profiling: A detailed company overview, product/services offered, SCOT analysis, and recent strategic developments



Companies mentioned

1. BARKEY GMBH & CO KG

2. BIOLIFE SOLUTIONS INC

3. BOEKEL SCIENTIFIC

4. CARDINAL HEALTH

5. CARON PRODUCTS & SERVICES INC

6. DANAHER CORPORATION

7. FREMON SCIENTIFIC

8. HELMER SCIENTIFIC

9. KW APPARECCHI SCIENTIFICI

10. MEISSNER

11. SARSTEDT AG & CO KG

12. SARTORIUS AG

13. SINGLE USE SUPPORT GMBH

14. TERUMO CORPORATION

15. THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC INC

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06280339/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________