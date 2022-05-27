United States Electric Vehicle Charging Infrastructure Market Growth Opportunities to 2030 - Declining Lithium-Ion Battery Costs Presents Key Opportunites

Dublin, May 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "U.S. Electric Vehicle Charging Infrastructure Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Charger Type, by Connector, by Application, and Segment Forecasts, 2022-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The U.S. electric vehicle charging infrastructure market size is expected to reach USD 49.14 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 36.9% from 2022 to 2030.

The market growth can be attributed to the growing environmental concerns and rising demand for sustainable and energy-efficient transportation. Additionally, the increasing advancement in the communication technologies, such as the availability of real-time information on all the electric vehicle charging stations for better connectivity, will help to propel market growth.



Several electric vehicle charging station providers are focusing on launching innovative payment technologies on all of their stations across the U.S. to provide a better customer experience.



The technological progress of both electric vehicle charging software and hardware is expected to change the way electric vehicle owners use and benefit from electric vehicle charging applications. Technologies such as Smartcar API and charging networks precisely determine an electric vehicle's charge time even before the car driver plugs the car into a station. Additionally, green energy is expected to play a significant role in both public and residential electric vehicle charging spaces.



The COVID-19 pandemic had an adverse impact on the market. The lack of electric vehicle charging infrastructure is seen as a major impediment to the electric vehicle sector. However, as governments across the globe are focusing on emerging from this global pandemic with a stronger and more resilient economy, electric vehicles are expected to continue to gain significant attention. For instance, in the U.S., California is emerging with strong electric vehicle targets, which is expected to have a positive impact on the electric vehicle charging infrastructure market during the forecast period.



Report Highlights

Technological progress in battery technology and the growing impetus for autonomous vehicles are driving the U.S. market growth. In addition, eco-friendly benefits offered by EVs help increase their sales.

Consumers' preference for using electric vehicles for long-distance travel and the increasing deployment of electric vehicle charging infrastructure by corporates is anticipated to drive the U.S. demand for fast chargers during the forecast period.

Easy integration with smart grid infrastructure and bi-directional charging capability is anticipated to drive the growth of the CHAdeMO segment during the forecast period.

North America is a leading market in terms of the number of electric vehicles to fuel-driven vehicles in the region. New York is emerging as a dominant state in the adoption of electric vehicles, which is expected to increase during the projection period.



Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope



Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. U.S. Electric Vehicle Charging Infrastructure Market-Industry Snapshot & Key Buying Criteria, 2017-2030

2.2. U.S. Electric Vehicle Charging Infrastructure Market, 2017-2030

2.2.1. By Charger Type, 2017-2030

2.2.2. By Connector, 2017-2030

2.2.3. By Application, 2017-2030



Chapter 3. U.S. Electric Vehicle Charging Infrastructure Industry Outlook

3.1. Market Segmentation and Scope

3.2. Market Size and Growth Prospects

3.3. Value Chain Analysis

3.3.1. Vendor landscape

3.4. Market Dynamics

3.4.1. Market driver analysis

3.4.1.1. Growing Contribution of Transportation Sector Toward Carbon Emissions

3.4.1.2. Advances In Battery Technology and Growing Emphasis on Autonomous Vehicles

3.4.1.3. Government Regulations and Tax Exemptions Further Promote The Adoption Of EVs

3.4.2. Market challenge analysis

3.4.2.1. High Costs Of Setting-Up EV Infrastructure

3.4.2.2. Need For Dedicated Charging Space and Fluctuating Power Tariffs

3.4.2.3. Emergence Of Hydrogen Fuel Cell Vehicles

3.4.3. Market opportunity analysis

3.4.3.1. Declining Lithium-Ion Battery Costs

3.5. Penetration and Growth Prospect Mapping

3.6. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

3.7. Company Ranking Analysis, 2021

3.8. Pestel Analysis

3.9. Trend Analysis

3.10. Pricing Analysis

3.11. Evolving Role of Utility Companies



Chapter 4. U.S. Electric Vehicle Charging Infrastructure Charger Type Outlook

4.1. U.S. Electric Vehicle Charging Infrastructure Market Share by Charger Type, 2021 & 2030

4.2. Slow Charger

4.3. Fast Charger



Chapter 5. U.S. Electric Vehicle Charging Infrastructure Connector Outlook

5.1. U.S. Electric Vehicle Charging Infrastructure Market Share by Connector, 2021 & 2030

5.2. Chademo

5.3. Combined Charging System (CCS)

5.4. Others



Chapter 6. U.S. Electric Vehicle Charging Infrastructure Application Outlook

6.1. U.S. Electric Vehicle Charging Infrastructure Market Share by Application, 2021 & 2030

6.2. Commercial

6.3. Residential



Chapter 7. Competitive Landscape

ABB

Chargepoint

Clippercreek

Leviton Manufacturing

Semaconnect

Tesla

BP Pulse

Delta Electronics

Webasto Group

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/w3guqy

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment