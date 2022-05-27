New York, May 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "GLOBAL CONTACT CENTER SOFTWARE MARKET FORECAST 2022-2030" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06280334/?utm_source=GNW





MARKET INSIGHTS

Contact centers employ contact center software to rapidly manage client contacts through fax, email, and telephone. Further, contact center software provides competitive benefits to organizations in various industries to enhance productivity via automation of outbound and inbound operations of contact centers.

Furthermore, smartphones offer customers global access and real-time information with the contact center agents irrespective of their location.The accessibility further contributes to the increasing demand for analytics-powered, mobile-enabled, advanced contact center solutions.



Also, the artificial intelligence-driven digital contact center offers more efficient customer experiences while accelerating business outcomes.

In addition, there has been a rising trend of hybrid cloud contact centers as they blend both private and public cloud models.Moreover, installation of a hybrid cloud contact center solution offers the benefits as well as flexibility of a cloud contact center platform and leverages the existing on premise investment done by the user.



Hence, its demand boosts the market growth of contact center software.



REGIONAL INSIGHTS

The global contact center software market evaluation entails an analysis of Europe, Asia-Pacific, North America, and Rest of World. Asia-Pacific is predicted to surge with the highest CAGR by 2030, owing to emerging technologies and the presence of several customer service-oriented sectors.



COMPETITIVE INSIGHTS

The intensity of competitive rivalry in the global contact center software market is expected to remain high over the forecast period. The presence of numerous large market players in different regions in the contact center software industry facilitates a high level of market competition owing to the fragmented industry.

Some key market players include Enghouse Interactive Inc, Unify Inc, Avaya Inc, 8X8 Inc, SAP SE, NEC, Amazon Web Services Inc, Aspect Software, etc.



