GLOBAL SPORTS MEDICINE DEVICES MARKET FORECAST 2022-2030

MARKET INSIGHTS

Sports medicine deals with on and off-field sports injuries.It also entails physical fitness, treatment, as well as the prevention of injuries resulting from athletic activities.



Some of the most common types of athletic injuries are swollen muscles, sprains, fractures, and dislocations, among others.

Following the COVID-19 pandemic, awareness associated with the need for physical activity, such as taking up different sports as a hobby, has increased significantly.The surge is further attributed to acute injuries like fractures, sprains, bruises, swelling, and others, leading to increased demand for body support and body recovery devices.



These primarily include braces and supports for lower and upper extremities, compression clothing, and physiotherapy equipment for faster post-recovery. In addition to recovery, the demand for monitoring and diagnostic devices for analyzing real-time changes in bodily functions has increased, as well.



REGIONAL INSIGHTS

The global sports medicine devices market growth assessment covers the analysis of Europe, the Asia-Pacific, North America, and the Rest of World.North America acquired the greatest market share in 2021.



The region’s notable market growth is attributable to the rising participation in sports as well as leisure activities and resultant injuries, and the growing number of water sports activities, including surfing, water rafting, and motorboat sports, especially among the youth.



COMPETITIVE INSIGHTS

The global sports medicine market is fragmented and, as a result, is highly competitive.Moreover, numerous sports medicine companies provide identical services and/or products.



Some eminent companies operating in the market are Arthrex, Smith+Nephew, DJO LLC, RTI Surgical, etc.



Companies mentioned

1. ARTHREX

2. BAUERFEIND AG

3. BREG INC

4. CONMED CORPORATION

5. DJO LLC

6. JOHNSON & JOHNSON

7. KARL STORZ SE & CO

8. MUELLER SPORTS MEDICINE INC

9. ÖSSUR CORPORATE

10. PERFORMANCE HEALTH INTERNATIONAL LTD

11. RTI SURGICAL

12. SMITH+NEPHEW

13. STRYKER CORPORATION

14. WRIGHT MEDICAL GROUP NV

15. ZIMMER BIOMET HOLDINGS INC

