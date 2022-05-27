The chromatography resin market is estimated to grow to USD 3.8 billion by 2027 from USD 2.6 billion in 2022, at a CAGR of 8.0%

New York, May 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Chromatography Resin Market by Type, Technique, Application and Region - Global Forecasts to 2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05830800/?utm_source=GNW

Techniques such as liquid chromatography/mass spectrometry/mass spectrometry (LC/MS/MS) and gas chromatography/mass spectrometry (GC/MS) are gaining recognition as highly specific and extremely sensitive techniques for testing food products with high accuracy. This is a key driver supporting the growth of the chromatography resin market.



Synthetic resins is projected to be the fastest growing chromatography resin type of chromatography resin market during the forecast period.

Synthetic or manmade polymers, such as polyacrylamide, polymethacrylate, and polystyrene, are used as media in different chromatography applications.Synthetic copolymers, such as polystyrene divinylbenzene and methacrylate copolymers, are used as base matrices in chromatography.



These resins are suitable in laboratories or analytical-scale experiments because of their high mechanical stability and ability to withstand large pH ranges. All these factors drive the market for synthetic resin.



Mixed mode is expected to be the fastest growing chromatography technique, in terms of value

Mixed mode chromatography uses more than one type of interaction between ligands and molecules in an analyte.The most popular application of this technique is the purification of mammalian antibodies and recombinant proteins.



This technique is gaining importance, as it can achieve a better degree of purification in comparison to other chromatography techniques that use only a single interaction.



Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology is estimated to be the largest application in chromatography resin market, in terms of value, in 2021

Pharmaceutical manufacturers and related testing service providers are among the key end-users of chromatography resins.They use analytical instrumentation during various stages of drug discovery, drug research and development, pharmacokinetics, toxicology, and clinical studies, as well as during the manufacturing of bulk drugs and biological products, drug stability testing, and qualitative and quantitative pharmaceutical analysis.



Chromatography is also used to quantify the amount of chemicals in drugs and for the analysis of various solvents used in the manufacturing of pharmaceutical products. The increased R&D expenditure of biotechnology companies is expected to lead to the increased usage of chromatography, thus bolstering the market for chromatography resin.



Europe is estimated to be second-largest chromatography resin market, in terms of value, in 2021

Europe was the second-largest market for chromatography resin, in terms of value, in 2021.Germany is the key market for chromatography resins in Europe.



The presence of more than 900 pharmaceutical manufacturers and strong R&D in the field of life sciences make Germany one of the most lucrative markets for chromatography resins. The chromatography resin market in the European region is driven by the presence of a number of pharmaceutical manufacturers and research organizations in countries such as the UK and Germany.

The key players profiled in the report include Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc. (US), Merck KGaA (Germany), Danaher Corporation (US), Tosoh Corporation (Japan), Bio-Works Technologies AB (Sweden), Avantor Performance Materials, Inc. (US), Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation (Japan), among others.



