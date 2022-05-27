The NDIR market is projected to grow from USD 0.7 billion in 2022 to USD 1.0 billion by 2027, recording a CAGR of 6.0% between 2022 and 2027

New York, May 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Non-dispersive Infrared Market by Gas Type, Application, Vertical and Region - Global Forecast to 2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05982255/?utm_source=GNW

These sensors permit a longer transport time, minimize food wastages, and reduce other costs. Edinburgh Sensors (UK), Cubic Sensor and Instrument Co., Ltd. (China), and smartGASMikrosensorik GmbH (Germany) are among the leading manufacturers of highly sensitive and micro-sized CO2 sensors for the food processing & storage industry



Growing focus on worker safety across industries to drive the growth of NDIR market

Worker safety is of paramount importance in any industry.Mining, medical, industrial & manufacturing, chemicals, fertilizers, and oil & gas workers often work in hazardous environments.



In the extraction and refining processes of the oil and gas and chemical industries, toxic gases such as carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, hydrocarbons, and sulfur hexafluoride are generated.If inhaled in excess amounts, these gases can have major health repercussions, including death in extreme cases.



In the workplace, high concentrations of hazardous and flammable gases can lead to explosions or fires.



NDIR sensors and modules are suitable for detecting toxic gases in these industries.They contribute to the reduction of hazardous gas leaks as well as worker and workplace safety.



Thus, the increasing focus of regulatory agencies on workplace safety is expected to spur the demand for NDIR sensors and modules, which will boost market growth.



APAC is the fastest-growing region in the NDIR market

During the forecast period, APAC held the largest share of the NDIR market and is expected to continue to grow.Increased demand for NDIR sensors in the industrial & manufacturing, medical, automotive, environmental, and food processing & storage sectors is driving the market in APAC.



The NDIR market has been growing as a result of an increase in the number of small and medium-sized businesses (SMEs) investing in the development of loT-based NDIR sensors for a variety of applications. Since China, Japan, India, and South Korea are among the world’s top 20 automotive-producing countries, the NDIR industry in this region has a lot of opportunities to grow.

In APAC, automobile manufacturers like Nissan, Mitsubishi, and Subaru are focusing more on hybrid and electric automobile development, which is expected to increase the use of NDIR CO2, CO, and refrigerant gas sensors for cabin air quality monitoring.Thebreakup of primaries conducted during the study is depicted below:

• By Company Type: Tier 1 – 25 %, Tier 2 – 35%, and Tier 3 –40%

• By Designation: C-Level Executives – 35%,Directors – 25%, and Others – 40%

• By Region: North America– 25%, Europe – 42%,APAC– 21%, Rest of world–12%



Research Coverage

The report segments the NDIR market and forecasts its size, by volume and value, based on region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and RoW), Application (HVAC, monitoring, detection and analysis), Gas type (carbon dioxide (CO2), carbon monoxide (CO), hydrocarbons, acetylene (C2H2), ethylene (C2H4), sulfur hexafluoride (SF6), refrigerant gases, anesthetic gases, volatile organic compounds, and other gases such as hydrogen sulfide (H2S), nitrogen oxide (NOx), and chlorine (Cl).) and verticals (automotive & transportation, chemicals, oil & gas, medical, industrial & manufacturing, environmental, food processing & storage, and others (agriculture, greenhouse, and mining)). The report also provides a comprehensive review of market drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges in the NDIR market. The report also covers qualitative aspects in addition to the quantitative aspects of these markets.



Key Benefits of Buying ThisReport

1 This report includes market statistics pertaining to the gas type, verticals, application,and region.

2 An in-depth value chain analysis has been done to provide deep insight into the NDIR market.

3 Major market drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities have been detailed in this report.

4 Illustrative segmentation, analyses, and forecasts for the market basedon gas type, application,verticals, and region have been conducted to providean overall view of the NDIR market.

5 The report includes an in-depth analysis and ranking of key players.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05982255/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________