Eye Testing Equipment Global Market Report 2022, Featuring Profiles of Key Players Carl Zeiss Meditec, Takagi Seiko, Metall Zug, Topcon, Nidek and Canon Medical System

The global eye testing equipment market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.27%.



SEGMENT ANALYSIS

By test equipment segment, autorefractor ad phoropter are the two highly used eye testing equipment shows the dominance over other eye testing equipment with more that 30% market share.

Cataract is highly prevalent eye condition across the world which drives the high demand for eye testing equipment and contribute higher market growth with accounting higher market share over the other eye conditions in application segment.

Glaucoma is one of the fast growing applications with 9.19% CAGR, which is largely driving the demand for advanced eye testing equipment in the market.

In 2021, hospitals & eye clinics stand on first position in end user segment with accounting more than 55% market share in eye testing equipment market and it is expected to dominate in the forecasted period as well.

Segmentation by Test Equipment

Autorefractor & Phoropter

Optical Coherence Tomography

Fundus Camera

Perimetry

Tonometer

Biometer

Slit lamp

Others

Segmentation by Application

Cataract

General Examination

Glaucoma

Age-Related Macular Degeneration

Others

Segmentation by End-Users

Hospitals & Eye Clinics

Ambulatory Surgical Centers (ASC)

xOptometry Academic Institutes

GEOGRAPHICAL ANALYSIS

North America is leading and potential market for eye testing equipment due to high expenditure, presence of well-established eye care services and awareness among ageing population, However APAC region has the fastest CAGR with shows the lucrative opportunities for eye testing equipment due to rising prevalence of eye disorders such as diabetic retinopathy, glaucoma, and cataract.

Segmentation by Geography

North America

US

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Spain

APAC

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Argentina

Middle East & Africa

South Africa

Saudi Arabia

Turkey

VENDOR ANALYSIS

Key Vendors

Carl Zeiss Meditec

Takagi Seiko

Metall Zug

Topcon

Nidek

Canon Medical System Corporation

Other Prominent Vendors

Apollo Medical Optics

Albert Waeschle

AMETEK Group

Heidelberg Engineering

Shanghai Bolan Optical Electric

Bon Optic

iCare

Coburn Technologies

COSTRUZIONE STRUMETI OFTALMICI-(CSO)

Dino Lite Europe

Ellex

Escalon Medical

Essilor International

Huvitz

Heine USA Ltd

Iridex Corporation

Invotech Excel Fzsco

Keeler (Halma PLC)

Kowa Company

Medline Industries

Luneau Technology Group

Neitz Instruments Co Ltd.

Suzhou Kangjie Medical Inc

Spengler Holtex Group

OCULUS

Oscar Boscarol S.r.l.

Nikon (Healthcare)

Gem Optical Instruments Industries

Rexxam

Rudolf Riester GmbH

66 Vision Tech

Veatch

Zumax Medical

Yeasn

Frey

US Ophthalmic

Welch Allyn

Zhejiang Honsun Medical Technologies Co. Ltd

