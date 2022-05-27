New York, May 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Forklifts Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06219500/?utm_source=GNW
-Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates
-Access to our digital archives and MarketGlass Research Platform
-Complimentary updates for one year
Global Forklifts Market to Reach US$50.5 Billion by the Year 2026
Forklift also known as forklift trucks, fork trucks or lift trucks started to play a pivotal role in lifting and moving heavy loads over a short distance. Extensively employed in manufacturing industries, warehouses and distribution centers, forklifts` ability to easily maneuver heavy goods to various locations forms the prime factor driving the market growth. Increase in productivity, decrease in downtime, operator comfort, and reduced number of accidents and injuries are the other key factors fueling growth in the forklifts market. Booming e-commerce and retail businesses, flourishing automotive component manufacturing, growing consumable goods industry, and rising construction industry are further augmenting demand for forklifts. Advancements in technology are paving way for greater adoption of forklifts. Advent of intelligence forklifts, robotic lift trucks, forklifts with ultra-capacitors, fast charging battery-based forklifts, fuel cell powered forklift trucks, and cost-effective and eco-friendly hydrogen power trucks are drastically influencing the growth opportunities in the forklifts market. The forklift truck market is receiving a major growth impetus from increasing acceptance of electric vehicles as a result of ongoing technological advancements coupled with rising cost of traditional fuels.
Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Forklifts estimated at US$37.9 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$50.5 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 5% over the analysis period. Internal Combustion Engine (ICE), one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 4.6% CAGR to reach US$35.5 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Electric segment is readjusted to a revised 5.6% CAGR for the next 7-year period. Internal Combustion Engine (ICE) forklifts dominate the market as heavy duty forklifts that find use in outdoor activity are typically driven by diesel. However, owing to the stringent regulatory emission norms for regulating CO2 emissions and relative high maintenance costs, diesel forklifts are making way for electric forklifts that are powered by electricity. Rise in adoption of electric forklifts due to its benefits over internal combustion (IC) engines powered forklifts and increase in investments targeted at advancements in battery technology are poised to fuel growth of electric forklifts in the near future.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $10.8 Billion in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $8.9 Billion by 2026
The Forklifts market in the U.S. is estimated at US$10.8 Billion in the year 2021. The country currently accounts for a 27.5% share in the global market. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$8.9 Billion in the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 6.2% through the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.6% and 4% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.9% CAGR over the analysis period. The US and Europe represent the largest regional markets for forklifts. The encouraging scenario on the wholesale & retail distribution front coupled with anticipated robust demand for replacement of forklift trucks is expected to spiral demand for forklifts. Adoption of advanced technologies and Industry 4.0 initiative by the governments will create growth opportunities for forklifts market. Further, thriving e-commerce market and surging demand for battery operated forklift vehicles are expected to spur growth in the European market.
Retail & Wholesale (End-Use) Segment to Reach $18.5 Billion by 2026
Rapidly rising e-commerce and retail business, and reducing trade barriers between various regions across the world are significantly increasing number of warehouses, which require forklifts to properly arrange the products. The surging demand from warehouses is propelling growth in the forklifts market. In the global Retail & Wholesale (End-Use) segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 3.82% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$11.1 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$14.7 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$2.4 Billion by the year 2026, while Latin America will expand at a 4.7% CAGR through the analysis period.
Select Competitors (Total 81 Featured) -
- Anhui Heli Co., Ltd.
- CLARK Material Handling Company (CMHC)
- Combilift Ltd.
- Crown Equipment Corporation
- Godrej Material Handling
- HANGCHA GROUP CO., LTD
- Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc.
- Jungheinrich AG
- KION Group AG
- Komatsu Ltd.
- Lonking Holdings Limited
- Mitsubishi Logisnext Co., Ltd.
- Toyota Industries Corporation
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06219500/?utm_source=GNW
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic and Looming Global Recession: 2020
Marked as a Year of Disruption & Transformation
As the Race between the Virus & Vaccines Intensifies, Where is
the World Economy Headed in 2021?
World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change)
for 2020 through 2022
Proliferation of E-Commerce Solutions amidst COVID-19
Knock-On Effect of the Pandemic on Forklift Market
Global Forklifts Market Struggles with Supply Side Shocks
Flip Side of Material Handling Industry Explosion & Steep
Demand for Forklifts
Material Handling Equipment (MHE): An Introduction
Forklift: Integral Part of MHE
Types of Forklifts
Counterbalanced Forklift
Warehousing Forklifts
Forklift by Fuel Types
Internal Combustion Engine (ICE)
Electric
Forklift by Tonnage Capacity
Less than 5 Ton
5 Ton to 10 Ton
11 Ton to 36 Ton
Classification by Forklift Classes
Key Strategies to Ensure Safe Use of Forklifts in Work
Environments
Born Out of Necessity, Forklifts Surge Ahead on the e-Commerce
Boom
Prominent Factors to Turbocharge Global Forklifts Market
Forklift Arena Keeps Buzzing with Latest Technological Trends
Developed Markets: Traditional Revenue Contributors
World Forklifts Market (2021 & 2027): Percentage Breakdown of
Sales for Developed and Developing Regions
Developing Countries Turbo Charge Future Market Growth
World Forklifts Market - Geographic Regions Ranked by Value
CAGR for 2020-2027: China, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle
East, Africa, USA, Europe, Canada, and Japan
Internal Combustion Engine Forklifts Making Way for Electric
Forklifts
World Forklifts Market by Power Source (2021 & 2027):
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for Internal Combustion Engine
(ICE), and Electric
Retail & Wholesale End-Use Segment to Maintain its Dominance
World Forklifts Market by End-Use (2021 & 2027): Percentage
Breakdown of Sales for Retail & Wholesale, Logistics, Food &
Beverage, Automotive, and Other End-Uses
Competitive Scenario
Recent Market Activity
Select Innovations
Forklifts - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in
2022 (E)
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Increasing Popularity of Fuel Cell-powered Forklifts to Drive
Global Forklift Market
Myriad Benefits to Broaden Battery-operated Forklifts Application
Automated Forklifts Rise in Prominence
Electric Forklifts Gain Traction
Emphasis on Green Warehousing Steers Demand for Electric Forklifts
Electric Forklifts Experience Impressive Makeover with
Sophisticated Technology
COVID-19 Glitches Hustle Forklift Users to Embrace Electric
Versions
Forklift Tires Market: Characterized by Growing Demand for
Solid and Non-Marking Tires
Lift Truck Become a Part of the Connected Enterprise Ecosystem
World Warehouse Management Systems (WMS) Market Revenues in US$
Million for Years 2015, 2017, 2019 and 2021
Forklifts Emerge as an Important Material Handling System for
the Logistics and Shipping Industry
Global Logistics Market Revenues in US$ Billion for the Years
2019, 2021, 2023 and 2025
Third Party Logistics (3PL): Expanding in Industrial
Manufacturing, Retail and Wholesale Sectors
Global 3PL Market Revenue Share by End-Use Sector (2021)
Expanding Retail Industry Generates Significant Opportunities
Global Retail Sector Revenue Share by Product Category (2021)
Transition of Material Handling Operations in Automobile
Industry Augurs Well for Forklifts Market
How Automotive Industry Continues to be Impacted by the
Pandemic & What’s the New Normal?
Global Automotive Market Reset & Trajectory - Growth Outlook:
(In %) For Years 2019 Through 2025
Global Production Capacity of the Automobile Industry (In
Million Units) by Region for the Years 2017 and 2022
With Global E-Commerce Sales Skyrocketing, Growth in E-Commerce
Warehouses Spurs Need for Forklifts
Global B2C E-Commerce Sales in US$ Trillion for the Years 2017,
2019, 2021 and 2023
Global E-Commerce Market as a % of Retail Sales for the Period
2017-2023
Leading Retail E-Commerce Countries Worldwide: Ranked by Sales
in $ Billion for 2019E
Online Shopping Trend and Need to Improve Warehouse
Efficiencies Drive Investments into Forklifts
Great Technological Strides for Lift Trucks Used in Cold
Storage Warehouses
Safety Strategies for Operators to Minimize Forklift Accidents’
Risk in Warehouses
Anticipated Growth of Construction Sector to Present Favorable
Outlook for Forklifts
Global Construction Equipment Market: Revenues in US$ Billion
for the Years 2019, 2021, 2023 and 2025
Technological Advancements Accelerate Market Expansion
Technological Developments also Aim at Increasing Productivity
Key Challenges
Manufactures Face Challenges Producing Rough-Terrain Forklifts
Introduction of Robotic based Humanless Warehouse: A Threat to
the Market
Rising Concerns over Forklift-related Safety Issues Restrain
Market Growth
Regulatory Framework in the Forklift Sector
Percentage Breakdown of Number of Fatalities Attributed to
Forklifts by Type of Accident in the US
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Forklifts by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 2: World Historic Review for Forklifts by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for Forklifts by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 4: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Internal Combustion Engine (ICE) by Geographic Region - USA,
Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 5: World Historic Review for Internal Combustion Engine
(ICE) by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 6: World 15-Year Perspective for Internal Combustion
Engine (ICE) by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years
2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 7: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Electric by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 8: World Historic Review for Electric by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 9: World 15-Year Perspective for Electric by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 10: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Retail & Wholesale by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 11: World Historic Review for Retail & Wholesale by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 12: World 15-Year Perspective for Retail & Wholesale by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 13: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Logistics by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 14: World Historic Review for Logistics by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 15: World 15-Year Perspective for Logistics by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 16: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Food &
Beverage by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 17: World Historic Review for Food & Beverage by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 18: World 15-Year Perspective for Food & Beverage by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 19: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Automotive by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 20: World Historic Review for Automotive by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 21: World 15-Year Perspective for Automotive by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 22: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Other End-Uses by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 23: World Historic Review for Other End-Uses by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 24: World 15-Year Perspective for Other End-Uses by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Forklifts Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key
Competitors in the United States for 2022 (E)
An Overview of Material Handling Equipment Market
United States Material Handling Equipment Market Share
Breakdown by Segment: 2021
North American Market Bears Severe Blow of COVID-19
Developing E-Commerce Industry Drives Growth in Automated Systems
E-Commerce Retail Sales in the US as % of Total Retail Sales:
(2015-2022)
Focus Heightens on Sustainable Solutions
Demand on Rise for Electric Forklifts
Competitive Landscape
Table 25: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Forklifts by Power Source - Internal Combustion Engine (ICE)
and Electric - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 26: USA Historic Review for Forklifts by Power Source -
Internal Combustion Engine (ICE) and Electric Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 27: USA 15-Year Perspective for Forklifts by Power Source -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Internal Combustion
Engine (ICE) and Electric for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 28: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Forklifts by End-Use - Retail & Wholesale, Logistics, Food &
Beverage, Automotive and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 29: USA Historic Review for Forklifts by End-Use - Retail &
Wholesale, Logistics, Food & Beverage, Automotive and Other
End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 30: USA 15-Year Perspective for Forklifts by End-Use -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Retail & Wholesale,
Logistics, Food & Beverage, Automotive and Other End-Uses for
the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
CANADA
Market Overview
Material Handling Equipment Market in Canada: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Segment for 2021
Table 31: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Forklifts by Power Source - Internal Combustion Engine (ICE)
and Electric - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 32: Canada Historic Review for Forklifts by Power Source -
Internal Combustion Engine (ICE) and Electric Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 33: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Forklifts by Power
Source - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Internal
Combustion Engine (ICE) and Electric for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027
Table 34: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Forklifts by End-Use - Retail & Wholesale, Logistics, Food &
Beverage, Automotive and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 35: Canada Historic Review for Forklifts by End-Use -
Retail & Wholesale, Logistics, Food & Beverage, Automotive and
Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 36: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Forklifts by End-Use -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Retail & Wholesale,
Logistics, Food & Beverage, Automotive and Other End-Uses for
the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
JAPAN
Forklifts Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key
Competitors in Japan for 2022 (E)
Table 37: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Forklifts by Power Source - Internal Combustion Engine (ICE)
and Electric - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 38: Japan Historic Review for Forklifts by Power Source -
Internal Combustion Engine (ICE) and Electric Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 39: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Forklifts by Power
Source - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Internal
Combustion Engine (ICE) and Electric for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027
Table 40: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Forklifts by End-Use - Retail & Wholesale, Logistics, Food &
Beverage, Automotive and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 41: Japan Historic Review for Forklifts by End-Use -
Retail & Wholesale, Logistics, Food & Beverage, Automotive and
Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 42: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Forklifts by End-Use -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Retail & Wholesale,
Logistics, Food & Beverage, Automotive and Other End-Uses for
the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
CHINA
Forklifts Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key
Competitors in China for 2022 (E)
Market Overview
Chinese Material Handling Equipment Market by Segment:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2021
Chinese Forklift Manufacturers Aim for Overseas Markets
Table 43: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Forklifts by Power Source - Internal Combustion Engine (ICE)
and Electric - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 44: China Historic Review for Forklifts by Power Source -
Internal Combustion Engine (ICE) and Electric Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 45: China 15-Year Perspective for Forklifts by Power
Source - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Internal
Combustion Engine (ICE) and Electric for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027
Table 46: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Forklifts by End-Use - Retail & Wholesale, Logistics, Food &
Beverage, Automotive and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 47: China Historic Review for Forklifts by End-Use -
Retail & Wholesale, Logistics, Food & Beverage, Automotive and
Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 48: China 15-Year Perspective for Forklifts by End-Use -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Retail & Wholesale,
Logistics, Food & Beverage, Automotive and Other End-Uses for
the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
EUROPE
Forklifts Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key
Competitors in Europe for 2022 (E)
Market Overview
European Material Handling Equipment Market Share Breakdown by
Segment: 2021
Table 49: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Forklifts by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK,
Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 50: Europe Historic Review for Forklifts by Geographic
Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of
Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 51: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Forklifts by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe
Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 52: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Forklifts by Power Source - Internal Combustion Engine (ICE)
and Electric - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 53: Europe Historic Review for Forklifts by Power Source -
Internal Combustion Engine (ICE) and Electric Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 54: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Forklifts by Power
Source - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Internal
Combustion Engine (ICE) and Electric for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027
Table 55: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Forklifts by End-Use - Retail & Wholesale, Logistics, Food &
Beverage, Automotive and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 56: Europe Historic Review for Forklifts by End-Use -
Retail & Wholesale, Logistics, Food & Beverage, Automotive and
Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 57: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Forklifts by End-Use -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Retail & Wholesale,
Logistics, Food & Beverage, Automotive and Other End-Uses for
the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
FRANCE
Forklifts Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key
Competitors in France for 2022 (E)
Table 58: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Forklifts by Power Source - Internal Combustion Engine (ICE)
and Electric - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 59: France Historic Review for Forklifts by Power Source -
Internal Combustion Engine (ICE) and Electric Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 60: France 15-Year Perspective for Forklifts by Power
Source - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Internal
Combustion Engine (ICE) and Electric for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027
Table 61: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Forklifts by End-Use - Retail & Wholesale, Logistics, Food &
Beverage, Automotive and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 62: France Historic Review for Forklifts by End-Use -
Retail & Wholesale, Logistics, Food & Beverage, Automotive and
Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 63: France 15-Year Perspective for Forklifts by End-Use -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Retail & Wholesale,
Logistics, Food & Beverage, Automotive and Other End-Uses for
the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
GERMANY
Forklifts Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key
Competitors in Germany for 2022 (E)
Market Overview
German Material Handling Equipment Market Share Breakdown by
Segment: 2021
Table 64: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Forklifts by Power Source - Internal Combustion Engine (ICE)
and Electric - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 65: Germany Historic Review for Forklifts by Power Source -
Internal Combustion Engine (ICE) and Electric Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 66: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Forklifts by Power
Source - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Internal
Combustion Engine (ICE) and Electric for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027
Table 67: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Forklifts by End-Use - Retail & Wholesale, Logistics, Food &
Beverage, Automotive and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 68: Germany Historic Review for Forklifts by End-Use -
Retail & Wholesale, Logistics, Food & Beverage, Automotive and
Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 69: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Forklifts by End-Use -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Retail & Wholesale,
Logistics, Food & Beverage, Automotive and Other End-Uses for
the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
ITALY
Brief Market Overview
Italian Material Handling Equipment Market by Segment:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2021
Table 70: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Forklifts by Power Source - Internal Combustion Engine (ICE)
and Electric - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 71: Italy Historic Review for Forklifts by Power Source -
Internal Combustion Engine (ICE) and Electric Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 72: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Forklifts by Power
Source - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Internal
Combustion Engine (ICE) and Electric for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027
Table 73: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Forklifts by End-Use - Retail & Wholesale, Logistics, Food &
Beverage, Automotive and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 74: Italy Historic Review for Forklifts by End-Use -
Retail & Wholesale, Logistics, Food & Beverage, Automotive and
Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 75: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Forklifts by End-Use -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Retail & Wholesale,
Logistics, Food & Beverage, Automotive and Other End-Uses for
the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
UNITED KINGDOM
Forklifts Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key
Competitors in the United Kingdom for 2022 (E)
Table 76: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Forklifts by Power Source - Internal Combustion Engine (ICE)
and Electric - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 77: UK Historic Review for Forklifts by Power Source -
Internal Combustion Engine (ICE) and Electric Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 78: UK 15-Year Perspective for Forklifts by Power Source -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Internal Combustion
Engine (ICE) and Electric for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 79: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Forklifts by End-Use - Retail & Wholesale, Logistics, Food &
Beverage, Automotive and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 80: UK Historic Review for Forklifts by End-Use - Retail &
Wholesale, Logistics, Food & Beverage, Automotive and Other
End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 81: UK 15-Year Perspective for Forklifts by End-Use -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Retail & Wholesale,
Logistics, Food & Beverage, Automotive and Other End-Uses for
the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
SPAIN
Table 82: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Forklifts by Power Source - Internal Combustion Engine (ICE)
and Electric - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 83: Spain Historic Review for Forklifts by Power Source -
Internal Combustion Engine (ICE) and Electric Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 84: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Forklifts by Power
Source - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Internal
Combustion Engine (ICE) and Electric for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027
Table 85: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Forklifts by End-Use - Retail & Wholesale, Logistics, Food &
Beverage, Automotive and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 86: Spain Historic Review for Forklifts by End-Use -
Retail & Wholesale, Logistics, Food & Beverage, Automotive and
Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 87: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Forklifts by End-Use -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Retail & Wholesale,
Logistics, Food & Beverage, Automotive and Other End-Uses for
the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
RUSSIA
Table 88: Russia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Forklifts by Power Source - Internal Combustion Engine (ICE)
and Electric - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 89: Russia Historic Review for Forklifts by Power Source -
Internal Combustion Engine (ICE) and Electric Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 90: Russia 15-Year Perspective for Forklifts by Power
Source - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Internal
Combustion Engine (ICE) and Electric for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027
Table 91: Russia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Forklifts by End-Use - Retail & Wholesale, Logistics, Food &
Beverage, Automotive and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 92: Russia Historic Review for Forklifts by End-Use -
Retail & Wholesale, Logistics, Food & Beverage, Automotive and
Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 93: Russia 15-Year Perspective for Forklifts by End-Use -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Retail & Wholesale,
Logistics, Food & Beverage, Automotive and Other End-Uses for
the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
REST OF EUROPE
Table 94: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Forklifts by Power Source - Internal Combustion Engine
(ICE) and Electric - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 95: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Forklifts by Power
Source - Internal Combustion Engine (ICE) and Electric Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 96: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Forklifts by
Power Source - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Internal
Combustion Engine (ICE) and Electric for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027
Table 97: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Forklifts by End-Use - Retail & Wholesale, Logistics, Food &
Beverage, Automotive and Other End-Uses - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 98: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Forklifts by
End-Use - Retail & Wholesale, Logistics, Food & Beverage,
Automotive and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR
Table 99: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Forklifts by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Retail &
Wholesale, Logistics, Food & Beverage, Automotive and Other
End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
ASIA-PACIFIC
Forklifts Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key
Competitors in Asia-Pacific for 2022 (E)
Market Overview & Outlook
Asia-Pacific Material Handling Equipment Market Share Analysis
by Segment: 2021
Competitive Scenario
Table 100: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Forklifts by Geographic Region - Australia, India, South
Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 101: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Forklifts by
Geographic Region - Australia, India, South Korea and Rest of
Asia-Pacific Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 102: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Forklifts by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Australia, India, South Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets
for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 103: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Forklifts by Power Source - Internal Combustion Engine
(ICE) and Electric - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 104: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Forklifts by Power
Source - Internal Combustion Engine (ICE) and Electric Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 105: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Forklifts by
Power Source - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Internal
Please contact our Customer Support Center to get the complete Table of Contents
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06219500/?utm_source=GNW
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________