NFI subsidiary ADL announces delivery of 1000th BYD ADL electric bus

WINNIPEG, Manitoba, May 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (TSX: NFI, OTC: NFYEF, TSX: NFI.DB) NFI Group Inc. (“NFI”), a leading independent bus and coach manufacturer and a leader in electric mass mobility solutions, subsidiary Alexander Dennis Limited (“ADL”) and BYD UK jointly announced today that their electric vehicle partnership, the UK’s leading electric bus producer, has delivered its 1000th zero-emission bus. ADL and BYD UK have been working in partnership since 2015.



The BYD ADL Enviro400EV double decker was part-funded by the Scottish Government and handed over to Stagecoach Bluebird in Aberdeen during Scottish Bus Week in the presence of the Scottish Government’s Minister for Just Transition, Employment and Fair Work.

Sales of the market-leading, British-built BYD ADL Enviro200EV single deck bus and BYD ADL Enviro400EV double deck bus have accelerated rapidly as the transition to zero-emission mobility gathers pace in the United Kingdom. While it took five years to reach the 500th BYD ADL electric bus, the partnership has now delivered its 1000th vehicle just one year later.

This bus is the last of a fleet of 22 BYD ADL Enviro400EV double deck buses that Stagecoach bought for services in Aberdeen with financial support from the Scottish Ultra-Low Emission Bus Scheme. Stagecoach has since confirmed an order for an additional 13 electric buses of the same type for Aberdeen following the award of funding through the Scottish Government’s follow-on scheme, the Zero-Emission Bus Challenge Fund.

At an event during the inaugural Scottish Bus Week, Minister for Just Transition, Employment and Fair Work, Richard Lochhead MSP, joined ADL’s National Account Manager Marie Connell in handing over the anniversary bus to Stagecoach Bluebird Managing Director, Peter Knight, before touring the newly installed EV charging hub at Stagecoach’s Aberdeen Tullos Depot.

Minister for Just Transition, Employment and Fair Work, Richard Lochhead said: “I’m really pleased to witness the 1000th electric bus manufactured by ADL – a great example of successful collaboration between Scottish operators and manufacturers, supported by Scottish Government funding. Through the Scottish Ultra-Low Emission Scheme, we’ve supported the introduction of 22 new electric buses here in Aberdeen for Stagecoach Bluebird. Alongside free travel for under-22s and over half a billion pounds in long term funding for bus priority infrastructure, we’re putting buses at the heart of Scotland’s just transition to net-zero by helping people choose to travel more sustainably. We can only achieve that transition by working together.”

Marie Connell, National Account Manager at ADL, said: “This milestone demonstrates the incredible pace at which the transition to zero-emission mobility is now happening thanks to bus companies’ drive for innovation and Government support. With 1000 electric buses now on the road, our customers benefit from the BYD ADL partnership’s unrivalled experience. Stagecoach’s new order for another 13 of these electric double deckers will further extend the benefits as passengers will enjoy a smooth and quiet ride and the people of Aberdeen will breathe cleaner air.”

Peter Knight, Managing Director for Stagecoach Bluebird, said: “We are all really excited to be sharing BYD ADL's celebration of delivering its 1000th fully electric bus. Introducing these new vehicles reflects the investment both we and Scottish Government are making thanks to the Scottish Ultra-Low Emission Bus Scheme and the funding made available to support the delivery of the new buses. There has never been a more important time to take action to address the climate emergency and play a part in helping Scotland deliver on its net zero ambitions whilst improving local air quality in Aberdeen. The introduction of these 22 new fully electric buses on our bus routes in Aberdeen reflect our commitment to creating a greener, smarter, safer and healthier country and at the same time will deliver major benefits for the region and our customers.”

NFI is a leader in zero-emission mobility, with electric vehicles operating (or on order) in more than 80 cities in six countries. NFI offers the widest range of zero-emission battery and fuel cell-electric buses and coaches, and its vehicles have completed over 65 million EV service miles.

About NFI

Leveraging 450 years of combined experience, NFI is leading the electrification of mass mobility around the world. With zero-emission buses and coaches, infrastructure, and technology, NFI meets today’s urban demands for scalable smart mobility solutions. Together, NFI is enabling more livable cities through connected, clean, and sustainable transportation.

With 7,500 team members in nine countries, NFI is a leading global bus manufacturer of mass mobility solutions under the brands New Flyer® (heavy-duty transit buses), MCI® (motor coaches), Alexander Dennis Limited (single and double-deck buses), Plaxton (motor coaches), ARBOC® (low-floor cutaway and medium-duty buses), and NFI Parts™. NFI currently offers the widest range of sustainable drive systems available, including zero-emission electric (trolley, battery, and fuel cell), natural gas, electric hybrid, and clean diesel. In total, NFI supports its installed base of over 105,000 buses and coaches around the world. NFI’s common shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange (“TSX”) under the symbol NFI and its convertible unsecured debentures trade on the TSX under the symbol NFI.DB. News and information is available at www.nfigroup.com, www.newflyer.com, www.mcicoach.com, www.nfi.parts, www.alexander-dennis.com, www.arbocsv.com, and www.carfaircomposites.com.

About Alexander Dennis

Alexander Dennis Limited (“ADL”) is a global leader in the design and manufacture of double deck buses and is also the UK’s largest bus and coach manufacturer. ADL offers single and double deck vehicles under the brands of Alexander Dennis and Plaxton, and has over 31,000 vehicles in service in the UK, Europe, Hong Kong, Singapore, New Zealand, Mexico, Canada and the United States. Further information is available at www.alexander-dennis.com.

