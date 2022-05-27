United States Transportation Markets Report 2022: Innovative Developments, Focus Areas, Drivers, and Growth Opportunities Across 20 States

Dublin, May 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "United States Transportation Growth Opportunities" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This study provides an overview of the United States transportation industry, identifying innovative developments, focus areas, growth drivers, and growth opportunities.

It offers an in-depth look into the transportation trends and initiatives of 20 states across seven segments: roadway, railway, public transit and shared mobility, electric vehicle, autonomous mobility, port, and aviation. These 20 states, including California, Florida, and New York, are front-runners advancing the US transportation sector.

The United States provides fertile ground for stakeholders in the transportation sector to develop, adapt, and implement futuristic transportation technologies. The country is the pioneer of ride-hailing services and has one of the most forward-looking regulatory landscapes for autonomous vehicle development, testing, and deployment. Many autonomous mobility pilot programs are underway in the country, while some solutions are already commercialized, such as Waymo's driverless ride-hailing service.



The country is also a hotbed for air taxis, with home-grown companies like Joby Aviation and Kitty Hawk paving the way for global air taxi development. Drones and robot deliveries have increased post-pandemic, with Nuro becoming the country's first company authorized to mass-produce driverless vehicles and commercialize autonomous deliveries.

Additionally, technology companies such as Masabi, Cubic, Transit, and Modeshift drive the adoption of contactless ticketing among public transit agencies, creating avenues for mobility-as-a-service solutions.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Strategic Imperatives

Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?

The Strategic Imperative

The Impact of the Top Three Strategic Imperatives on the US Transportation Industry

Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

2. Growth Environment - Overview

Leading State Initiatives for Transportation

Growth Drivers

Growth Restraints

Service Overview and Focus - Amalgamated Across States

Key Focus Areas - Snapshot of 20 US States

Arizona - Transportation Snapshot

California - Transportation Snapshot

Colorado - Transportation Snapshot

Florida - Transportation Snapshot

Georgia - Transportation Snapshot

Illinois - Transportation Snapshot

Massachusetts - Transportation Snapshot

Michigan - Transportation Snapshot

Minnesota - Transportation Snapshot

New Jersey - Transportation Snapshot

New York - Transportation Snapshot

North Carolina - Transportation Snapshot

Ohio - Transportation Snapshot

Oklahoma - Transportation Snapshot

Pennsylvania - Transportation Snapshot

Tennessee - Transportation Snapshot

Texas - Transportation Snapshot

Virginia - Transportation Snapshot

Washington - Transportation Snapshot

Wisconsin - Transportation Snapshot

3. Growth Environment - Deep Dive

Macroeconomic Overview

Macroeconomic Insights

State Transportation - Focus Areas

Transportation Landscape

State Transportation - Service Overview

State Transportation - Growth Opportunity Areas

4. Growth Opportunity Universe

Growth Opportunity 1 - Shared Mobility Services to Reduce Private Car Usage

Growth Opportunity 2 - Public Transit Electrification to Promote Sustainability

Growth Opportunity 3 - Multimodal Connectivity and Autonomous Mobility to Enhance Transportation Demand Management

5. Conclusion



