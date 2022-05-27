Latin American Water and Wastewater Market Outlook Report 2022: Rising Water Attendance Rates and Wastewater Treatment and Pollution Control Drive Future Growth Potential

Dublin, May 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Latin American Water and Wastewater Outlook, 2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This study provides an in-depth analysis of the current state of Latin America's municipal and industrial water and wastewater market, highlighting the top predictions and key trends for each segment and country. Looking ahead, private participation and digital transformation through sustainable and circular economy solutions will significantly accelerate the sector's growth and help accomplish the SDGs.



The COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the great lack of access to water and the wide gap in sanitation standards across major parts of Latin America (LATAM).

Regional projects dedicated to supplying drinking water have gained momentum in recent years accompanied by national plans to address sanitation issues and comply with the United Nations' Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). For example, in Brazil, Colombia, and Peru, investments related to the water market are on the rise.



One main challenge both municipal markets and different industries must address is wastewater treatment. As a result of lax regulations, various LATAM countries contend with major pollution in their water courses and sources. However, countries such as Mexico and Colombia are working on stricter regulations regarding the allowable load of pollutants that different effluents contain, leading many industries to incorporate new water sanitation technologies into their processes.



Also, various LATAM countries face water scarcity, especially in areas of high water stress. Searching for wastewater reuse solutions for industrial processes, more efficient technologies to control the use of drinking water, and even desalination plants represent great opportunities in Latin America.



The Latin American Water and Wastewater Outlook covers following areas:

Key market revenue trends

Key predictions for 2022

Key market trends and maturity level

Country predictions for the municipal segment

Country predictions for the industrial segment

Growth opportunities for the regional market

Key Topics Covered:



1. Key Insights - Latin American (LATAM) Water and Wastewater Industry

Highlights of LATAM's Water and Wastewater Market

COVID-19-related Challenges for the LATAM Water and Wastewater Industry

LATAM Water and Wastewater Industry Historic Sales

The COVID-19 Pandemic's Impact on Main Regions and their Recovery

Top Predictions for 2022

Water and Sanitation Performance

2. The Strategic Imperative

Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?

The Strategic Imperative

The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the Water and Wastewater Industry

Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

3. Growth Environment & Scope - LATAM Water and Wastewater Industry

Research Scope

Market Segmentation

4. Macro Economic Factors Impacting LATAM Water and Wastewater Industry

LATAM - Top 3 Growth Opportunities

Mexico and Brazil - Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Growth Outlook

Colombia - GDP Growth Outlook

2022 LATAM Economic Outlook - Top Predictions

5. Key LATAM Water and Wastewater Market Revenue Trends - 2022

2022 Market Snapshot - LATAM Water and Wastewater Market

LATAM Water and Wastewater Market Revenue Forecast by Subsegment in 2021 and 2022

LATAM Water and Wastewater Market Revenue by Country in 2022

Opportunities by Country

Growth Opportunities for 2021-2025

LATAM Water and Wastewater Market - Companies to Watch

6. Key Predictions for 2022

2022 Water and Wastewater Market Trends

Trends 1&2: Continuation of Pandemic-driven Water and Wastewater Sanitation-related Investments

Trend 3: Incorporation of IoT-based Water Intelligence Solutions and Digital Transformation in Urban Areas at All Points of the Value Chain

Trends 4&5: Circular Economy Solutions and ZLD Solutions for the Industrial Sector to Reduce the Use of Resources

Trend 6: Increase in the Number of Desalination Plants for Municipal and Industrial Use

7. Municipal Water and Waste Water Segment Outlook 2022

2022 Market Snapshot - Municipal WT and WWT

Revenue Forecast by Sub-segment and Country - Municipal Water

2022 Market Snapshot - Municipal WT and WWT

Expenditure Forecast by Country - Municipal WT and WWT

8. Industrial Water and Wastewater Segment Outlook 2022

2022 Market Snapshot - Industrial WT and WWT

Revenue Forecast by Sub-segment and Country - Industrial WT and WWT

2022 Market Snapshot - Industrial WT and WWT

Expenditure Forecast by Country - Industrial WT and WWT

9. Country Predictions 2021 - Municipal Water and Wastewater Segment

Overview of Municipal Indicators - LATAM

Overview of Municipal Indicators - Argentina

2022 Predictions - Argentina

2022 Predictions - Brazil

2022 Predictions - Chile

2022 Predictions - Colombia

2022 Predictions - Mexico

2022 Predictions - Peru

2022 Predictions - ROLAM

10. Country Predictions 2021 - Industrial Water and Wastewater Segment

2022 Predictions - Argentina

2022 Predictions - Brazil

2022 Predictions - Chile

2022 Predictions - Colombia

2022 Predictions - Mexico

2022 Predictions - Peru

2022 Predictions - ROLAM

11. Growth Opportunity Universe - Water and Wastewater Market

Growth Opportunity 1: New Investments in WWT to Reduce Contamination Levels in Water Sources

Growth Opportunity 2: Wastewater Reuse and ZLD Technologies to Improve Circularity

Growth Opportunity 3: Desalination Plants to Improve Water Security and Mitigate Environmental Concerns

12. Key Conclusions



