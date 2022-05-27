New York, May 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Automotive Tire Molds Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06219470/?utm_source=GNW

Global Automotive Tire Molds Market to Reach US$1.8 Billion by the Year 2026



Tire molding represents the process in which raw rubber structures are shaped into functional tires with required properties and in specified dimensions. Growth in the global market is expected to be driven by the growing vehicle sales post-pandemic. Strong demand is now being observed for premium vehicles and SUVs. Automotive consumers in countries across the world are more inclined towards premium and comfortable vehicles with the best on-board features. Growing sales of premium cars and other automobiles and increase in tire replacements therefore are expected to result in strong growth for the market for automotive tire molds going forward. Growth in logistics, mobility and transportation sectors also pushes growth for the market for tire molds. Increasing automation including ADAS (Advanced Driver Assistance Systems) is enabling automotive manufacturers to add new and advanced features in models. One of the important trends in the market is the increasing use of 3D printing. 3D printing is enabling mold manufacturers to optimize in time, design accuracy and cost terms. The pandemic resulted in significant reduction in demand for tires from the automotive industries in countries across the world. However, the global automotive tire market is anticipated to reach its pre-pandemic levels soon and demand for passenger as well as commercial cars is expected to increase driven by increasing economic activity in countries across the world.



Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Automotive Tire Molds estimated at US$1.4 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$1.8 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 3.7% over the analysis period. Segmented Molds, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 5.1% CAGR to reach US$1.3 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Two-Piece Molds segment is readjusted to a revised 0.7% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 34.5% share of the global Automotive Tire Molds market. Segmented molds are used for forming designs of tires for commercial vehicles with greater functionality. They are witnessing increasing adoption on account of their reduced complexity and easy working in comparison to two-piece molds. For long, the standard mold used for manufacturing automotive tires was the two-piece or the shell mold. Mold back in the two-piece mold is made of either forged aluminum or steel.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $246.9 Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $477.1 Million by 2026



The Automotive Tire Molds market in the U.S. is estimated at US$246.9 Million in the year 2021. The country currently accounts for a 16.95% share in the global market. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$477.1 Million in the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 4.6% through the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 1.4% and 2% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 1.5% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$500.6 Million by the end of the analysis period. China constitutes the major tire molds producer worldwide. The emergence of the COVID-19 pandemic also impacted growth of the Chinese tire molds industry. Going forward, as the adverse impact of the pandemic eases, spending power of customers would once again increase leading to increased vehicle production.

Select Competitors (Total 30 Featured) -

A-Z GmbH

Bridgestone Corporation

Continental AG

Dahmen Maschinen- u. Formenbau GmbH & Co. KG

Greatoo Intelligent Equipment Inc.

Hefei Avenue Mold co., Ltd.

HERBERT Tire Tooling GmbH & Co.KG

Himile Group Co., Ltd

King Machine

Shinko Mold Industrial Co., Ltd.

The Yokohama Rubber Co., Ltd







I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic and Looming Global Recession: 2020

Marked as a Year of Disruption & Transformation

World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change)

for 2020 through 2022

Business Climate Indicator in the Euro Area for the Period

September 2020 to August 2021

Structural Shifts in Automotive Industry Affects the Tires Market

Global Automotive Market Reset & Trajectory - Growth Outlook:

(In %) For Years 2019 Through 2025

Surplus Automobile Production Capacity Especially in China to

Leverage Tire Demand in the OEM Market: Global Production

Capacity of the Automobile Industry (In Million Units) by

Region for the Years 2017 and 2022

Automotive Tire Molds - Global Key Competitors Percentage

Market Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for

Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

Vehicle Tires: A Prelude

Types of Automotive Tires

Belt Cord Construction for Passenger Tires for Replacement and

OEM Market: Percentage Composition by Material Type

Design Element of Tires

Tire Composition: Percentage Breakdown of Components by Weight

for Passenger Car and Truck Tires

An Introduction to Automotive Tire Molds

Global Market Prospects & Outlook

World Automotive Tire Molds Market by Application (2021 & 2027):

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Passenger Cars, and

Commercial Vehicles

Analysis by Type

World Automotive Tire Molds Market by Type (2021 & 2027):

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Segmented Molds, and

Two-Piece Molds

Regional Analysis

World Automotive Tire Molds Market (2021 & 2027): Percentage

Breakdown of Sales for Developed and Developing Regions

World Automotive Tire Molds Market - Geographic Regions Ranked

by Value CAGR for 2020-2027: Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

China, Middle East, Africa, USA, Canada, Europe, and Japan

Competitive Scenario

Recent Market Activity



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Recovery in Automotive Industry Post COVID-19 to Steer Demand

With the Industry Moving Past the Recovery Boom, Sluggish to

Flat Growth in New Vehicle Sales Catalyzes the Automobile

Market: Global Automobile Production in Million Units: 2008-

2022

Monthly New Vehicle Sales in the US: Jan 2020 - Feb 2021

PCR Tires and TBR Tires Fuel Tire Mold Market

3D Printing of Pattern Blocks

Focus on Development of Smart Tires Rises, Automation Gains

Importance

Quicker Tire Size Changes and Rising Requirement for Greater

Automation Impact the Industry

Focus on Sophisticated and Intelligent Tires Surges with the

Emergence of EVs and AVs

Number of EVs On Road Worldwide by Type (In 000 Units) for the

Years 2019 and 2022

Tire Industry Dynamics Influence Market Prospects

Need for Regular Replacement of Tires Augurs Well

Increasing Average Vehicle Age Instigates Tire Replacement

Demand: Average Service Life of Passenger Cars (in Years) in

Select Countries for 2019

Tire Replacement Cycle (In Years) by Country/Region: 2019

Retreaded Tires Extend Another Growth Area

Bad Road Conditions & Rise in Automotive Accidents Mandate

High-Quality Tires

Number of Deaths Caused by Road Accidents Worldwide by Region

for the Years 2019 & 2030

Mold Advancements Support Airless Tire Manufacturing

Global Market for Airless Tires (In US$ Million) for the Years

2018 and 2024

Fuel Economy & Vehicular Emission Regulations Spur Design

Improvements

Demographic Trends to Underpin Future Revenue Growth of

Automotive Industry and Ancillary Markets

Urban Sprawl

World Urban Population in Millions: 1950-2050

Percentage of Urban Population in Select Countries (2018 & 2050)

Expanding Middle Class Segment

Breakdown of World Middle Class Population (in Million) by

Region for the Years 2016, 2020 & 2030

Breakdown of World Middle Class Spending (in US$ Billion) by

Region for the Years 2016, 2020 & 2030



