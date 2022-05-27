New York, May 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Non-Destructive Test (NDT) Services Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06156004/?utm_source=GNW

Global Non-Destructive Test (NDT) Services Market to Reach $12.6 Billion by 2026



Non-destructive Testing (NDT) is the method of identifying, evaluating, and quantifying defects and deficiencies in a material or structure, without deforming or damaging the test component. The nondestructive testing, also referred to as Nondestructive evaluation (NDE), Nondestructive inspection (NDI), and Nondestructive examination (NDE), is a group of analysis methods used for evaluating properties of components, materials or systems without causing any damage to the target object. Non-destructive testing is used to test materials to detect internal or surface flaws and metallurgical condition. The NDT technique is applied for individual investigation on a sampling basis and is also used for material checking in a production quality control system. Accordingly, NDT methods are non-invasive techniques of measurement drawn from diverse fields such as engineering, medicine, radar, sonar, and geographical prospecting. NDT methods range from simple visual inspection techniques to advanced and specialized techniques such as positron annihilation and Barkhausen noise measurement. Other prominent methods include radiography, magnetic particle inspection, penetrant inspection, laser holography, eddy current testing, and ultrasonic testing.



Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Non-Destructive Test (NDT) Services estimated at US$8.6 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$12.6 Billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 6.6% over the analysis period. Visual Inspection Testing (VT), one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 6.7% CAGR to reach US$2 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Magnetic Particle Testing (MPT) & Electromagnetic Testing segment is readjusted to a revised 6.7% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 16.6% share of the global Non-Destructive Test (NDT) Services market.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $3.3 Billion in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $1.6 Billion by 2026



The Non-Destructive Test (NDT) Services market in the U.S. is estimated at US$3.3 Billion in the year 2021. The country currently accounts for a 37.44% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$1.6 Billion in the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 9.8% through the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4.3% and 5.9% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 5.1% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$1.8 Billion by the close of the analysis period.



Stringent product usage specifications that industries have to adhere to, strong government safety regulations mandating safety of personnel and workplace where a range of physical assets are used, and tight quality control requirements that govern industries especially are expected to drive long term demand for NDT services. Furthermore, growing complexity of processes and products that require continuous inspection and testing has a bearing on market growth. At the same time, issues and challenges associated with in-house NDT departments also favor the market. High up-front costs of equipment, shortage of trained personnel, lack of full-scale training facilities for advanced equipment, and pollution and operator safety concerns are some of the issues that encourage enterprises to prefer third party NDT services.



Technological advancements such as introduction of automated NDT equipment, emergence of user-friendly equipment, made possible by developments in software as well as introduction of a slew of novel non-destructive technologies have also been boosting market prospects for NDT services in recent years. While ultrasonic, radiography and eddy-current testing have been the traditional NDT techniques that have achieved tremendous success over the years, new technologies such as X-Ray computed tomography, phased array ultrasonic and computed radiography are expected to grow in prominence in the upcoming years. Remote visual inspection is also achieving considerable attention, with aerospace sector especially mandating use of the NDT service for range of applications. Advancements in sensors, automation and semiconductor technologies are also helping transform NDT as an integral part of integrity solution, asset management and decision making tools. Developments in nanomaterials and advanced components and use of same for manufacturing a range of structure components will also help drive demand for NDT services to test these materials and structures developed using these materials.



Liquid Penetrant Testing (LPT) Segment to Reach $858.4 Million by 2026



In the global Liquid Penetrant Testing (LPT) segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 5.8% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$484.1 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$720.2 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$100.4 Million by the year 2026, while Latin America will expand at a 7.6% CAGR through the analysis period.

Select Competitors (Total 141 Featured) -

ALS Limited

Applus+

Bureau Veritas SA

Dekra SE

Intertek Group Plc

MISTRAS Group, Inc.

NDT Global

Nikon Metrology NV

NVI, LLC

SGS SA

TEAM, Inc.

TUV Rheinland AG

YXLON International GmbH

Zetec, Inc.







Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06156004/?utm_source=GNW



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic and Looming Global Recession: 2020

Marked as a Year of Disruption & Transformation

World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change)

for 2020 through 2022

Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic: Key End-Use Industries of NDT

Services Confronting Challenging Times

Construction Industry

Oil & Gas

Automotive Industry

Energy and Power

An Introduction to Non-Destructive Testing (NDT) Services

NDT Services: Current Market Scenario and Outlook

Global Non-Destructive Testing (NDT) Services Market by Service

(2021 & 2027): Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for Inspection

Services, Equipment Rental Services, Training Services, and

Calibration Services

Global Non-Destructive Testing (NDT) Services Market by End-Use

(2021 & 2027): Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for

Manufacturing, Oil & Gas, Aerospace & Defense, Construction,

Automotive & Transportation, Power Generation, and Other

End-Uses

Recent Market Activity

Ultrasonic Technique (UT): Largest Category by Technique

Global Non-Destructive Testing (NDT) Services Market by

Technique (2021 & 2027): Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for

Visual Inspection Testing (VT), Magnetic Particle Testing:

(MPT) & Electromagnetic Testing, Liquid Penetrant Testing:

(LPT), Eddy-Current Testing (ECT), Ultrasonic Testing (UT),

Radiography Testing (RT), Acoustic Emission Testing (AET),

and Terahertz Imaging (THZ Imaging)

Magnetic Particle Inspection (MPI) Widens Business Prospects

Radiographic Testing (RT) Accelerates Market Expansion

Visual Inspection Testing (VT) Exhibits Faster Growth

Eddy Current Testing Holds Immense Potential

While Developed Regions Remain Primary Revenue Contributors,

Developing Regions Exhibit Faster Growth

World NDT Services Market by Region (2021 & 2027): Percentage

Breakdown of Revenues for Developed and Developing Regions

World NDT Services Market - Geographic Regions Ranked by CAGR

(Value) for 2020-2027: China, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East, Africa, USA, Canada, Europe, and Japan

Non-Destructive Test (NDT) Services - Global Key Competitors

Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for

Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Manufacturing Sector: Dominant Consumer of NDT Services

Top 10 Countries in Terms of Manufacturing Output: 2018

Oil & Gas Enterprises Leverage NDT to Deal with Challenging

Environment and Stringent Standards

A Snapshot of Select NDT Applications in Oil & Gas Upstream,

Midstream & Downstream Facilities

Global Oil & Gas E&P Industry Spending (in US$ Billion) for

2015-2021

North American E&P Capital Spending in $ Billion by Type of

Company (2017-2019)

NDT Gains Traction in Detecting Imperfections in Aerospace

Materials

Select Applications of NDT in Aerospace Sector: A Snapshot

Aging Aircraft Widen Addressable Market for Aerospace NDT Services

Global Average Aircraft Fleet Age (In Years) by Geographic

Region/Country for Cumulative Period 2018-2023 and 2023-2028

Global Commercial Aircraft Fleet Size (in Units) by Aircraft

Type for the Years 2018 and 2038

Global Commercial Aircraft Fleet Size (in Units) by Geographic

Region for the Years 2018 & 2038

COVID-19 Negatively Impacts NDT Demand in Aerospace Sector

Commercial Airline Revenue Growth (in %) for 2010-2020

Global Airlines Performance by Region: 2020 Vs 2019

NDT Comes to the Fore to Ensure Safety of Power Generation

Facilities

Global Electricity Generation in Billion kWh for the Years

2010, 2020, 2030, 2040 and 2050

Electricity Consumption in Trillion kWh for the Years 2010,

2012, 2014, 2016 and 2018

China and India Lead the Global Rise in Demand for Electricity:

Change in Gross Electricity Demand in TWh for 2017-50

Non-Destructive Testing for Safety of Critical Nuclear

Installations

Inspection in Fossil Fuel Power Infrastructures

Growing Focus on Renewable Energy Augurs Well

Global Wind and Solar Installed Capacity (GW) for the Years

2011, 2017, 2020 and 2022

Established Use Case in Automotive Sector to Augment Future

Prospects

Automotive OEMs Rely on NDT to Drive Manufacturing Quality &

Uptime

Global Automotive Market Reset & Trajectory - Growth Outlook:

(In %) For Years 2019 Through 2025

Automobile Production % YoY Change Across Select Countries:

2020 Vs 2019

Railway Industry Remains a Niche Market

NDT in the Era of Industry 4.0

Major Industry 4.0 Technologies: Global Market Size (US$

Billion) for Internet of Things (IoT), Big Data, Smart

Factory, Advanced Analytics, Service Robotics, and Smart

Machines for 2020

Machine Learning & AI Step In to Bring Broad-based

Modifications to NDT

Technological Advances and Automated NDT Tools Widen Scope &

Span of NDT Services Market

Issues & Challenges

Need to Comply with Regulations & Standards Steers Adoption of

NDT Services



