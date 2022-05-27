New York, May 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global 3D Printing Medical Devices Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06097769/?utm_source=GNW

Global 3D Printing Medical Devices Market to Reach $3.2 Billion by 2026



3D Printing, also referred to as Additive Manufacturing (AM), Layered Manufacturing (LM), Rapid Prototyping (RP), and Additive Fabrication (AF), is described as collection of technologies, which build physical 3D objects, tooling components, final production parts, and prototypes by using a layer by layer process. 3D printing has gained recognition during the coronavirus pandemic. While aerospace and defense, medical and dental sectors are the high-value industries already utilizing the technology, automotive and oil and gas are emerging users. As many countries consider moving key production activities to home, 3D printing is expected to play a vital role in facilitating this migration. As the world grappled to deal with the coronavirus outbreak and the ensuing emergency demand for a wide range of products, 3D-printing emerged as the technology of choice that helped governments and the healthcare communities across the world deliver enhanced medical care to patients. Recent innovations in the area of 3D printing are attracting a larger number of consumers, thereby accelerating the global market growth. Moreover, the seamless development of customized medical products using 3D printing technology is expected to significantly enhance the market growth in the near future.



Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for 3D Printing Medical Devices estimated at US$1.3 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$3.2 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 16.3% over the analysis period. Systems, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 15.9% CAGR to reach US$2 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Materials segment is readjusted to a revised 17.9% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 29.2% share of the global 3D Printing Medical Devices market. Advent of new and effective technologies and approaches, expanding application areas, and funding support from government agencies are expected to foster demand for 3D printing systems.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $507.8 Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $418.5 Million by 2026



The 3D Printing Medical Devices market in the U.S. is estimated at US$507.8 Million in the year 2021. The country currently accounts for a 35.33% share in the global market. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$418.5 Million in the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 17.6% through the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 15.4% and 15.7% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 16.8% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$488.5 Million by the end of the analysis period. Rising technological advancements and growth in research and development activities are some of the major factors set to drive growth in the North America region. Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to grow at a significant rate, attributed to a surge in population and rising number of 3D printing applications in the region.



Services Segment to Reach $408.3 Million by 2026



In the global Services segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 14.2% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$160.5 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$406 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$32.3 Million by the year 2026.

3D Systems Corporation

3T Additive Manufacturing Ltd

Anatomics Pty Ltd

Biomedical Modeling Inc.

Carbon, Inc.

Cyfuse Biomedical K.K.

EnvisionTEC GmbH

EOS GmbH Electro Optical Systems

Exone

Formlabs

General Electric Company

Materialise NV

Organovo Holdings, Inc.

Oxferd Performance Materials, Inc.

Prodways

Proto Labs

Renishaw plc

SLM Solutions Group AG

Stratasys Ltd.







Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

2020 Marked as a Year of Disruption & Transformation

World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change)

for 2019 to 2022

A General Review on Impact on Medical Equipment & Supplies

Table 127: Global Medical Equipment & Supplies Market Reset &

Trajectory - Growth Outlook (In %) For Years 2019 Through 2025

3D Printing Gains Recognition Amid the Pandemic

3D Printing Tuned to Tackle Emergency

List of Application Areas of 3D Printing, Especially for

Fighting Against Covid-19 Pandemic

Printing Based Diagnostic Tools by Manufacturers

3D Printing: A Transformative Technology

3D Printing Defined

3D Printing: Key Advantages & Limitations of the Intriguing

Technology

How 3D Printing Gains Over Commercial Manufacturing

Additive Manufacturing (AM): Applications Timeline

Healthcare: A Promising Market for 3D Printing Technology

Commonly Used Materials for 3D Printing by Various Printing

Processes

Global Market for 3D Printing Materials in Healthcare Sector by

Material Type: 2019

Types of 3D Printing Technologies

Outlook

Technological Advancements to Play an Essential Role

Growing Opportunities in the Production of Surgical Tools

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

3D Printing Comes to Aid to Alleviate the Shortage of PPE Amid

the Pandemic

Face Masks

Market Penetration of Face Masks Worldwide in 1Q 2020 (In %)

Global Disposable Masks Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$

Million: 2012, 2019, 2020, and 2024

Face Shields & Auxiliary Accessories

3D Printing Based Personal Protective Equipment From Manufacturers

Ventilator Devices Deficit Helps 3D Printing Venture into

Exciting Direction amid COVID-19 Crisis

3D Printing Based Ventilator Devices and Accessories

3D Organ & Tissue Printing: Wide Possibilities Ahead

3-D Bioprinting Gives New Hope to Address Organ Shortage for

Transplantation

Global Organ Transplantation Procedure Volume in Thousands:

2016 and 2024

3D Printing Raises Pertinent Hopes to Treat Organs Damaged by

COVID-19

Regulations for Bioprinting: Need of the Hour

3D Printing Facilitates Development of Novel Geometries and

Custom Implants

3D Printing Seeks Role in Smart Medical Implants Domain

Orthopedic Implants: A High Growth Segment

Rising Prevalence of Osteoporosis, Arthritis and Other

Orthopedic Disorders and the Ensuing Demand for Orthopedic

Implants Open a Strong Business Case for 3D Printing

Growth Drivers in a Nutshell

Select Musculoskeletal Conditions - Percentage Breakdown by Age

Group

Global Osteoporosis Prevalence: Number of People with

Osteoporosis in Millions by Select Country/Region for 2012 and

2022P

World Market for Orthopedic Prosthetic Implants in US$ Million:

2015 and 2022

Dental 3D Printing: A High Growth Market

Global Dental 3D Printing Applications Market (2020P):

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales by Type - Dental Models,

PFM Bridge Substructures, PFM Crown Substructures, Surgical

Guides, Temporary Restorations, Wax Casting Patterns and

Others

3D Printing Improves Laboratory Workflows

Additive Manufacturing Transforms Dental Restorations

Global Restorative Dentistry Market Breakdown (in %) by Product

for 2019

Global Dental Restorative Supplies Market Size in US$ Billion

for the Years 2015, 2020, and 2025

Impact of COVID-19 on Dental Market

State of Dental Practice Amid COVID-19

3D Printing Aids in Preoperative Surgical Planning

Role of 3D CAD (Computer Aided Design) in 3D Printing

Tissue Engineering Advances Allowing Fabrication of 3D

Scaffolds Inside Human Body

Key 3D Printing Applications in Tissue Engineering

Bone Tissue Engineering

Skin Tissue Engineering

Nerve Tissue Engineering

Vascular Tissue Engineering

Other Tissue Engineering Applications

Additive Manufacturing of Metal Parts: An Evolving Market

NIST Researchers Develop New Method for 3D Printing of Gels and

Soft Materials

Mass Customization is Key to Growth

3D Printing Ensures Best-in-Class Medical Packaging

A Glance at Regulatory Scenario

Need for Ethical Approach to Avoid Copyright Infringement

Rising Healthcare Expenditure: A Crucial Macro Growth Driver

World Healthcare Expenditure (In US$ Billion) for the Years

2017-2023



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

3D Printing Medical Devices Market Presence - Strong/Active/

CANADA

JAPAN

3D Printing Medical Devices Market Presence - Strong/Active/

CHINA

3D Printing Medical Devices Market Presence - Strong/Active/

EUROPE

3D Printing Medical Devices Market Presence - Strong/Active/

FRANCE

3D Printing Medical Devices Market Presence - Strong/Active/

GERMANY

3D Printing Medical Devices Market Presence - Strong/Active/

ITALY

