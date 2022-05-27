Milestone Scientific Expands Medical Indications for the CompuFlo® Epidural Instrument and Commences Disposable Sales to a Leading Veterinary and Academic Institution

ROSELAND, N.J., May 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Milestone Scientific Inc. (NYSE:MLSS), a leading developer of computerized drug delivery instruments, that provide painless and precise injections, today reported that it has commenced sales of its CompuFlo® Epidural instrument disposables at a leading veterinary and academic institution following a successful research study and evaluation. The veterinary institution has initially begun using the CompuFlo Epidural instrument for maxillary nerve block procedures in horses with plans to expand into epidural procedures.



The CompuFlo Epidural instrument has been evaluated in multiple studies in veterinary medicine. A published study in June 2020, which focused on the maxillary nerve block in horses, concluded that use of the CompuFlo Epidural instrument would not only serve as a valuable teaching tool, but also increase the success rate of less experienced equine practitioners. The study further noted that the CompuFlo/DPS® technology provided beneficial guidance to the operator when inserting the needle to its intended target location, thereby increasing the overall success rate when compared to using solely anatomic surface landmarks for guidance.

Dr. Bernd Driessen, an equine anesthesiologist that participated in earlier clinical studies of the instrument, commented, “I am excited to see commercial uptake of the CompuFlo Epidural instrument in clinical practice, as well as in the classroom to educate the next generation of veterinarians. The CompuFlo Epidural instrument can provide fellow veterinarians and students greater accuracy through real-time verification of needle location when performing a maxillary nerve block.”

Arjan Haverhals, CEO of Milestone Scientific, commented, “This institution’s team continually leads the way in advancements in veterinary medicine, and we are honored to provide them with our proven technology. Milestone is continually evaluating additional channels to commercialize our technology, including new medical indications. Veterinary medicine is just one example of another market that will benefit from our CompluFlo Epidural instrument. We believe the extensive prior studies, spanning epidural, peripheral nerve block, intra-articular, and veterinary use cases reinforce the enhanced safety, improved outcomes, economic benefits and broad market potential of our instrument.”

Milestone Scientific Inc. (MLSS), a technology focused medical research and development company that patents, designs and develops innovative injection technologies and instruments for medical, dental and cosmetic applications. Milestone Scientific’s computer-controlled systems are designed to make injections precise, efficient and increase the overall patient comfort and safety. Their proprietary DPS Dynamic Pressure Sensing Technology® instruments is the platform to advance the development of next-generation devices, regulating flow rate and monitoring pressure from the tip of the needle, through platform extensions of subcutaneous drug delivery, including local anesthetic. To learn more, view the MLSS brand video or visit milestonescientific.com.

This press release contains forward-looking statements regarding the timing and financial impact of Milestone's ability to implement its business plan, expected revenues, timing of regulatory approvals and future success. These statements involve a number of risks and uncertainties and are based on assumptions involving judgments with respect to future economic, competitive and market conditions, future business decisions and regulatory developments, all of which are difficult or impossible to predict accurately and many of which are beyond Milestone's control. Some of the important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated by the forward-looking statements are general economic conditions, failure to achieve expected revenue growth, changes in our operating expenses, adverse patent rulings, FDA or legal developments, competitive pressures, changes in customer and market requirements and standards, and the risk factors detailed from time to time in Milestone's periodic filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including without limitation, Milestone's Annual Report for the year ended December 31, 2020. The forward-looking statements in this press release are based upon management's reasonable belief as of the date hereof. Milestone undertakes no obligation to revise or update publicly any forward-looking statements for any reason.

