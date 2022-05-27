Traction Uranium Announces Appointment of New Chairman and Management Change

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, May 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Traction Uranium Corp. (the “Company” or “Traction”) (CSE: TRAC) (OTC: TRCTF) (FRA: Z1K), a mineral exploration issuer focusing on the development of discovery prospects in Canada, including its two flagship uranium projects in the world-renowned Athabasca Region, is pleased to announce effective June 1st, 2022 the appointments of Mr. Blair Way, current director of Traction Uranium Corp (see Press Release dated November 5th, 2021) to Chairman of the Board of Directors and the appointment of Tasheel Jeerh as Chief Financial Officer of the Company.



Mr. Way is an experienced international executive with over 35 years experience in the resources and construction industries. Mr. Way’s experience spans the complete mineral development cycle from early-stage exploration to project definition and studies culminating in implementation, commissioning and operations. He spent his early career with large scale resource companies advancing major projects, however the last decade has been focused on earlier stage projects of public mid and junior mining companies. Mr. Way has experience in a wide range of commodities including gold, copper, nickel, zinc, magnesium, graphite, cobalt and lithium.

Mr. Jeerh, CPA, CA is a finance and accounting professional bringing over 10 years of accounting expertise and management experience to the team. Mr. Jeerh has experience in both public and private sectors, over a broad range of industries, including energy, mining, exploration and technology. Prior to joining the Company, Mr. Jeerh played a pivotal role in the growth of a private upstream oil and gas company, dealing with over $2.0 billion of M&A activity and $1.0 billion of financing activities. Mr. Jeerh received his designation at PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP, where he gained valuable audit experience through his work as a manager in the assurance practice.

Mr. Jeerh has replaced Reena Sall as CFO of the Company. The Company thanks Mrs. Sall for her contributions to the Company and wishes her the best in her future endeavours.

About Traction Uranium Corp.

Traction Uranium (CSE: TRAC) (OTC: TRCTF) (FRA: Z1K) is in the business of mineral exploration and the development of discovery prospects in Canada, including its two flagship uranium projects in the world-renowned Athabasca Region.

We invite you to find out more about our exploration-stage activities across Canada’s Western region at www.tractionuranium.com.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors

Lester Esteban

Chief Executive Officer

+1 (604) 561 2687

info@tractionuranium.com

Disclaimer for Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws. All statements that are not historical facts, including without limitation, statements regarding future estimates, plans, programs, forecasts, projections, objectives, assumptions, expectations or beliefs of future performance, including statements regarding the expected use of proceeds from the Private Placement are “forward-looking statements”. These forward-looking statements reflect the expectations or beliefs of management of the Company based on information currently available to it. Forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, including those detailed from time to time in filings made by the Company with securities regulatory authorities, which may cause actual outcomes to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements. These factors should be considered carefully and readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements and information contained in this news release are made as of the date hereof and the Company undertakes no obligation to update publicly or revise any forward-looking statements or information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless so required by applicable securities laws.