Telesign Unveils New Brand Identity Reflecting Company's Transformation and Commitment to Making the Digital World More Trustworthy for Everyone

LOS ANGELES, May 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Telesign, the leading provider of customer identity and engagement solutions, today unveiled a new brand identity reflecting the company’s corporate transformation and redefined business strategy. Telesign’s holistic, mission-driven rebrand gives new meaning to every aspect of its identity, from the way the company speaks to customers, to its visual palette, its intentional movement, and its continuous trust story.



At its core, the new brand represents a commitment to continuous trust and Telesign’s ongoing role of connecting, protecting, and defending enterprises and their consumers. The rebrand underscores Telesign’s mission of developing solutions that make it easier for its customers to create trusted experiences, while enabling everyone to feel safe and secure in the digital world.

“Our rebranding marks a new Telesign both internally and externally, while positioning us as the foremost thought leader in trust,” said Kristi Melani, Chief Marketing Officer at Telesign. “To make continuous trust a reality, we need to live, breathe and innovate in the trust space. We created a brand—and a brand story—that is ownable and that our employees can naturally advocate for due to the good we’re doing in the digital world.”

Led by Telesign’s internal brand and marketing teams, the rebrand reflects Telesign’s core values of trust, innovation and global expansion, along with a clear strategy of empowering companies to transact, communicate and engage with their consumers free of fear in today’s digital economy.

Key elements of Telesign’s brand evolution include:

A logo imbued with symbolism: The company’s new logo sits at the intersection of identity, continuity, and trust. Combining the universal symbols for these concepts—thumbprint for identity, infinity loop for continuity and handshake for trust—Telesign created a unique, modern logo that conveys meaning and feels recognizable at any scale.

Calm and cool colors: A harmonious color palette that creates a feeling of calmness and harmony. The primary indigo brand color is psychologically associated with trustworthiness and knowledge. The secondary colors, violet and cyan, create a harmonious feeling in tandem, much like the calmness of the ocean or a peaceful night sky. Additionally, tertiary cobalt is used sparingly, to accent the primary and secondary colors when needed for illustration or communication purposes.

Easily identifiable, humanistic iconography: Telesign’s iconography shows up in a variety of places across the company’s digital ecosystem including its website, presentations, ads, and infographics. It is perceived visually in a matter of seconds. Therefore, it helps easily identify concepts within the company’s digital experience and brings the human element into Telesign’s products.

Bold and fluid supergraphics: A motion is worth 1,000 words, which is why Telesign’s new supergraphics come to life to help tell its story and showcase its use case solutions. The movement of the supergraphics inspires an emotional response in the viewer and draws the eye into important parts of the digital experience.

A mission statement that reflects a commitment to continuous trust: “We make the digital world a safer place – where trust is continuous. People long to connect with each other and the companies they love without compromise. That’s why we exist. We empower our customers to create a happier and healthier digital experience for their customers. We make continuous trust a reality.”

About Telesign

Telesign provides continuous trust to leading global enterprises by connecting, protecting, and defending their digital identities. Telesign verifies over five billion unique phone numbers a month, representing half of the world’s mobile users, and provides critical insight into the remaining billions. The company’s powerful AI and extensive data science deliver identity with a unique combination of speed, accuracy, and global reach. Telesign solutions prevent fraud, secure communications, and enable the digital economy by allowing companies and customers to engage with confidence. Learn more at www.telesign.com and follow us on Twitter at @Telesign.

