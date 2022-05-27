New York, May 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Refinery Catalysts Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06097749/?utm_source=GNW

Global Refinery Catalysts Market to Reach $4.3 Billion by 2026



Refining catalysts are essential components of the refining process and known for their property to influence the reaction rate. Refining catalysts are defined as dual-functioning chemical substances used in refineries for facilitating the process. These compounds play an important role in aiding the refining process dealing with crude waste while concurrently regulating the chemical reaction rate. Refining catalysts are also specified as the technique to recycle spent hazardous catalysts into desirable non-harmful wastes. These catalytic refining substances are widely employed in refineries for refining of crude waste across industries such as petroleum, agrochemical and pharmaceutical. These catalysts are imperative for ensuring completion of a process such as hydrocracking. Refining catalysts are integral part of cracking and hydroprocessing units in refineries. Refining catalysts are widely used in refining processes across the petroleum, pharmaceutical and agrochemical industries. Companies in the petroleum industry refine and convert crude oil into various useful products including diesel, gasoline, kerosene and home heating oil.



Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Refinery Catalysts estimated at US$3.7 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$4.3 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 2.6% over the analysis period. Alkylation Catalysts, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 2.8% CAGR to reach US$918.9 Million by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the FCC Catalysts segment is readjusted to a revised 2.4% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 44.9% share of the global Refinery Catalysts market.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $863.7 Million by 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $595.2 Million by 2026



The Refinery Catalysts market in the U.S. is estimated at US$863.7 Million in the year 2021. The country currently accounts for a 23.35% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$595.2 Million in the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 3.9% through the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 1.7% and 2.6% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 2.1% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$621 Million by the close of the analysis period.



Petrochemical refining catalysts market globally is expected to maintain its momentum owing to rapid growth in production capacities associated with secondary catalytic processes and increasing significance of light petroleum products in oil refining industry. The market growth is likely to be also driven by implementation of stringent environmental standards by developed countries that import a large volume of petroleum products. New standards are intended to improve petroleum products` quality and cut pollution emissions caused by fuel combustion. The trend is reflected by migration of European countries towards Euro 5 fuels with very low sulfur content. The primary factors responsible for pushing up petroleum products demand in Europe include high-quality gasoline and diesel fuels that represent important merchandises of the petroleum refining sector in the region.



Hydrotreating Catalysts Segment to Reach $710.6 Million by 2026



In the global Hydrotreating Catalysts segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 2.9% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$414.4 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$505.6 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$87 Million by the year 2026, while Latin America will expand at a 3.7% CAGR through the analysis period.

Select Competitors (Total 41 Featured) -

Albemarle Corporation

Axens SA

BASF SE

China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation (Sinopec)

Clariant AG

Exxon Mobil Corporation

Haldor Topsoe A/S

Honeywell UOP

Johnson Matthey plc

KNT Group

Korea Research Institute of Chemical Technology

Shell Catalysts & Technologies LP.

W. R. Grace and Company







I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

Refinery Catalysts - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market

Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for

Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

The Race Between the Virus & Vaccines Intensifies. Amidst this

Chaotic Battle, Where is the World Economy Headed in 2021?

These are Times When Questions Abound & Answers Are Few

So How Fast Or Slow Are We Moving?

How Fast the World is Vaccinated Will Determine How Soon the

Pandemic Will End: Global Number of Annual COVID-19 Vaccine

Doses (In Million) for Years 2020 through 2025 by Geographic

Region/Country

As India Burns Amid a Lethal Double & Triple Mutation Driven

Second Wave, Its Clear That Equity is Not a Part of Global

Policy on Tackling COVID

What We Know So Far - ?Vaccine Efficiency Against New Strains

is Decreasing?

Progress on Vaccinations, Why Should Businesses Care?

With IMF’s Upward Revision of Global GDP Forecasts for 2021,

Most Companies Are Bullish About a Global Economic Comeback

A Strong 2021 Economic Rebound Based On Pent-Up Demand Comes as

a Relief for Suffering Industries & Markets: World Economic

Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change) for 2020

through 2022

Easing Unemployment Levels in 2021 Although Moderate Will

Infuse Hope for Industries Reliant on Consumer Discretionary

Incomes: Global Number of Unemployed People (In Million) for

Years 2017, 2019, 2020, and 2022

A Retrospective Review of Year 2020 as the Worst Year in

Humanity’s History that Left the World in Shambles &

Industries and Markets Upended

Here’s How COVID-19 Impacted the Oil & Gas Industry & the

Petrochemicals Market

CAPEX Cuts in the O&G Industry: Global Oil & Gas E&P Industry

Spending (2015-2020)

Refinery Catalysts: Definition, Scope, Types & Applications

Global Demand for Petroleum Products in Million Barrels Per Day

(2019, 2020, 2030, & 2040)

Recent Market Activity

Innovations



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Rise of Nanocatalysts in Refining & Petrochemical Processes to

Spur Growth in the Market

Here’s How Nanocatalysts Help Enhance Petrochemical Reactions

Pandemic Induced Accelerated Focus on the Environment &

Sustainability to Drive Demand for Low-Cost, Energy Efficient

and Eco-Friendly Catalysts

With Demand for Refining Catalysts Linked to the Fortunes of

the Oil & Gas Industry. Here’s What to Expect in 2021 & 2022

COVID-19 Pain in Oil Production to Spill Over Into 2021

Projected Rebound in Shale Production Post COVID-19 in 2022 to

Positively Impact Demand for Refinery Catalysts

Rising Production of Ultra-low Sulfur Diesel (ULSD) to Spur

Growth in the Market

Rise of Zeolites in Oil Refining Applications: A Review

Market to Benefit from Increasing Demand for High Octane Fuels

Ubiquitous Use and Applications of Petroleum Products to Drive

Recovery

New Refinery Capacity Additions Bodes Well for Growth in the

Post COVID-19 Period



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Refinery Catalysts by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 2: World Historic Review for Refinery Catalysts by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for Refinery Catalysts by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 4: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Alkylation Catalysts by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 5: World Historic Review for Alkylation Catalysts by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 6: World 15-Year Perspective for Alkylation Catalysts by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 7: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for FCC

Catalysts by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 8: World Historic Review for FCC Catalysts by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 9: World 15-Year Perspective for FCC Catalysts by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 10: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Hydrotreating Catalysts by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 11: World Historic Review for Hydrotreating Catalysts by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 12: World 15-Year Perspective for Hydrotreating Catalysts

by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 13: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Hydrocracking Catalysts by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 14: World Historic Review for Hydrocracking Catalysts by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 15: World 15-Year Perspective for Hydrocracking Catalysts

by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 16: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Catalytic Reforming by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 17: World Historic Review for Catalytic Reforming by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 18: World 15-Year Perspective for Catalytic Reforming by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 19: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Other Types by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 20: World Historic Review for Other Types by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 21: World 15-Year Perspective for Other Types by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 22: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Zeolites by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 23: World Historic Review for Zeolites by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 24: World 15-Year Perspective for Zeolites by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 25: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Chemical Compounds by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 26: World Historic Review for Chemical Compounds by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 27: World 15-Year Perspective for Chemical Compounds by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 28: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Metals by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 29: World Historic Review for Metals by Geographic Region -

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 30: World 15-Year Perspective for Metals by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 31: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Other Ingredients by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 32: World Historic Review for Other Ingredients by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 33: World 15-Year Perspective for Other Ingredients by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Refinery Catalysts Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in the United States for 2022 (E)

Active Players in United States

Table 34: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Refinery Catalysts by Type - Alkylation Catalysts, FCC

Catalysts, Hydrotreating Catalysts, Hydrocracking Catalysts,

Catalytic Reforming and Other Types - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 35: USA Historic Review for Refinery Catalysts by Type -

Alkylation Catalysts, FCC Catalysts, Hydrotreating Catalysts,

Hydrocracking Catalysts, Catalytic Reforming and Other Types

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 36: USA 15-Year Perspective for Refinery Catalysts by

Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Alkylation

Catalysts, FCC Catalysts, Hydrotreating Catalysts,

Hydrocracking Catalysts, Catalytic Reforming and Other Types

for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 37: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Refinery Catalysts by Ingredient - Zeolites, Chemical

Compounds, Metals and Other Ingredients - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 38: USA Historic Review for Refinery Catalysts by

Ingredient - Zeolites, Chemical Compounds, Metals and Other

Ingredients Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 39: USA 15-Year Perspective for Refinery Catalysts by

Ingredient - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Zeolites,

Chemical Compounds, Metals and Other Ingredients for the Years

2012, 2021 & 2027



CANADA

Active Players in Canada

Table 40: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Refinery Catalysts by Type - Alkylation Catalysts, FCC

Catalysts, Hydrotreating Catalysts, Hydrocracking Catalysts,

Catalytic Reforming and Other Types - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 41: Canada Historic Review for Refinery Catalysts by Type -

Alkylation Catalysts, FCC Catalysts, Hydrotreating Catalysts,

Hydrocracking Catalysts, Catalytic Reforming and Other Types

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 42: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Refinery Catalysts by

Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Alkylation

Catalysts, FCC Catalysts, Hydrotreating Catalysts,

Hydrocracking Catalysts, Catalytic Reforming and Other Types

for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 43: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Refinery Catalysts by Ingredient - Zeolites, Chemical

Compounds, Metals and Other Ingredients - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 44: Canada Historic Review for Refinery Catalysts by

Ingredient - Zeolites, Chemical Compounds, Metals and Other

Ingredients Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 45: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Refinery Catalysts by

Ingredient - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Zeolites,

Chemical Compounds, Metals and Other Ingredients for the Years

2012, 2021 & 2027



JAPAN

Refinery Catalysts Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in Japan for 2022 (E)

Active Players in Japan

Table 46: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Refinery Catalysts by Type - Alkylation Catalysts, FCC

Catalysts, Hydrotreating Catalysts, Hydrocracking Catalysts,

Catalytic Reforming and Other Types - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 47: Japan Historic Review for Refinery Catalysts by Type -

Alkylation Catalysts, FCC Catalysts, Hydrotreating Catalysts,

Hydrocracking Catalysts, Catalytic Reforming and Other Types

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 48: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Refinery Catalysts by

Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Alkylation

Catalysts, FCC Catalysts, Hydrotreating Catalysts,

Hydrocracking Catalysts, Catalytic Reforming and Other Types

for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 49: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Refinery Catalysts by Ingredient - Zeolites, Chemical

Compounds, Metals and Other Ingredients - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 50: Japan Historic Review for Refinery Catalysts by

Ingredient - Zeolites, Chemical Compounds, Metals and Other

Ingredients Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 51: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Refinery Catalysts by

Ingredient - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Zeolites,

Chemical Compounds, Metals and Other Ingredients for the Years

2012, 2021 & 2027



CHINA

Refinery Catalysts Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in China for 2022 (E)

Active Players in China

Table 52: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Refinery Catalysts by Type - Alkylation Catalysts, FCC

Catalysts, Hydrotreating Catalysts, Hydrocracking Catalysts,

Catalytic Reforming and Other Types - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 53: China Historic Review for Refinery Catalysts by Type -

Alkylation Catalysts, FCC Catalysts, Hydrotreating Catalysts,

Hydrocracking Catalysts, Catalytic Reforming and Other Types

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 54: China 15-Year Perspective for Refinery Catalysts by

Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Alkylation

Catalysts, FCC Catalysts, Hydrotreating Catalysts,

Hydrocracking Catalysts, Catalytic Reforming and Other Types

for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 55: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Refinery Catalysts by Ingredient - Zeolites, Chemical

Compounds, Metals and Other Ingredients - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 56: China Historic Review for Refinery Catalysts by

Ingredient - Zeolites, Chemical Compounds, Metals and Other

Ingredients Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 57: China 15-Year Perspective for Refinery Catalysts by

Ingredient - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Zeolites,

Chemical Compounds, Metals and Other Ingredients for the Years

2012, 2021 & 2027



EUROPE

Refinery Catalysts Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in Europe for 2022 (E)

Table 58: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Refinery Catalysts by Geographic Region - France, Germany,

Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 59: Europe Historic Review for Refinery Catalysts by

Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia

and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 60: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Refinery Catalysts by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe

Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 61: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Refinery Catalysts by Type - Alkylation Catalysts, FCC

Catalysts, Hydrotreating Catalysts, Hydrocracking Catalysts,

Catalytic Reforming and Other Types - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 62: Europe Historic Review for Refinery Catalysts by Type -

Alkylation Catalysts, FCC Catalysts, Hydrotreating Catalysts,

Hydrocracking Catalysts, Catalytic Reforming and Other Types

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 63: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Refinery Catalysts by

Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Alkylation

Catalysts, FCC Catalysts, Hydrotreating Catalysts,

Hydrocracking Catalysts, Catalytic Reforming and Other Types

for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 64: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Refinery Catalysts by Ingredient - Zeolites, Chemical

Compounds, Metals and Other Ingredients - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 65: Europe Historic Review for Refinery Catalysts by

Ingredient - Zeolites, Chemical Compounds, Metals and Other

Ingredients Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 66: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Refinery Catalysts by

Ingredient - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Zeolites,

Chemical Compounds, Metals and Other Ingredients for the Years

2012, 2021 & 2027



FRANCE

Refinery Catalysts Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in France for 2022 (E)

Active Players in France

Table 67: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Refinery Catalysts by Type - Alkylation Catalysts, FCC

Catalysts, Hydrotreating Catalysts, Hydrocracking Catalysts,

Catalytic Reforming and Other Types - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 68: France Historic Review for Refinery Catalysts by Type -

Alkylation Catalysts, FCC Catalysts, Hydrotreating Catalysts,

Hydrocracking Catalysts, Catalytic Reforming and Other Types

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 69: France 15-Year Perspective for Refinery Catalysts by

Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Alkylation

Catalysts, FCC Catalysts, Hydrotreating Catalysts,

Hydrocracking Catalysts, Catalytic Reforming and Other Types

for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 70: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Refinery Catalysts by Ingredient - Zeolites, Chemical

Compounds, Metals and Other Ingredients - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 71: France Historic Review for Refinery Catalysts by

Ingredient - Zeolites, Chemical Compounds, Metals and Other

Ingredients Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 72: France 15-Year Perspective for Refinery Catalysts by

Ingredient - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Zeolites,

Chemical Compounds, Metals and Other Ingredients for the Years

2012, 2021 & 2027



GERMANY

Refinery Catalysts Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in Germany for 2022 (E)

Active Players in Germany

Table 73: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Refinery Catalysts by Type - Alkylation Catalysts, FCC

Catalysts, Hydrotreating Catalysts, Hydrocracking Catalysts,

Catalytic Reforming and Other Types - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 74: Germany Historic Review for Refinery Catalysts by

Type - Alkylation Catalysts, FCC Catalysts, Hydrotreating

Catalysts, Hydrocracking Catalysts, Catalytic Reforming and

Other Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 75: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Refinery Catalysts by

Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Alkylation

Catalysts, FCC Catalysts, Hydrotreating Catalysts,

Hydrocracking Catalysts, Catalytic Reforming and Other Types

for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 76: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Refinery Catalysts by Ingredient - Zeolites, Chemical

Compounds, Metals and Other Ingredients - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 77: Germany Historic Review for Refinery Catalysts by

Ingredient - Zeolites, Chemical Compounds, Metals and Other

Ingredients Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 78: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Refinery Catalysts by

Ingredient - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Zeolites,

Chemical Compounds, Metals and Other Ingredients for the Years

2012, 2021 & 2027



ITALY

Active Players in Italy

Table 79: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Refinery Catalysts by Type - Alkylation Catalysts, FCC

Catalysts, Hydrotreating Catalysts, Hydrocracking Catalysts,

Catalytic Reforming and Other Types - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 80: Italy Historic Review for Refinery Catalysts by Type -

Alkylation Catalysts, FCC Catalysts, Hydrotreating Catalysts,

Hydrocracking Catalysts, Catalytic Reforming and Other Types

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 81: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Refinery Catalysts by

Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Alkylation

Catalysts, FCC Catalysts, Hydrotreating Catalysts,

Hydrocracking Catalysts, Catalytic Reforming and Other Types

for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 82: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Refinery Catalysts by Ingredient - Zeolites, Chemical

Compounds, Metals and Other Ingredients - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 83: Italy Historic Review for Refinery Catalysts by

Ingredient - Zeolites, Chemical Compounds, Metals and Other

Ingredients Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 84: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Refinery Catalysts by

Ingredient - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Zeolites,

Chemical Compounds, Metals and Other Ingredients for the Years

2012, 2021 & 2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Refinery Catalysts Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in the United Kingdom for 2022 (E)

Active Players in United Kingdom

Table 85: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Refinery Catalysts by Type - Alkylation Catalysts, FCC

Catalysts, Hydrotreating Catalysts, Hydrocracking Catalysts,

Catalytic Reforming and Other Types - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 86: UK Historic Review for Refinery Catalysts by Type -

Alkylation Catalysts, FCC Catalysts, Hydrotreating Catalysts,

Hydrocracking Catalysts, Catalytic Reforming and Other Types

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 87: UK 15-Year Perspective for Refinery Catalysts by Type -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Alkylation Catalysts,

FCC Catalysts, Hydrotreating Catalysts, Hydrocracking

Catalysts, Catalytic Reforming and Other Types for the Years

2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 88: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Refinery Catalysts by Ingredient - Zeolites, Chemical

Compounds, Metals and Other Ingredients - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 89: UK Historic Review for Refinery Catalysts by

Ingredient - Zeolites, Chemical Compounds, Metals and Other

Ingredients Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 90: UK 15-Year Perspective for Refinery Catalysts by

Ingredient - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Zeolites,

Chemical Compounds, Metals and Other Ingredients for the Years

2012, 2021 & 2027



SPAIN

Active Players in Spain

Table 91: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Refinery Catalysts by Type - Alkylation Catalysts, FCC

Catalysts, Hydrotreating Catalysts, Hydrocracking Catalysts,

Catalytic Reforming and Other Types - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 92: Spain Historic Review for Refinery Catalysts by Type -

Alkylation Catalysts, FCC Catalysts, Hydrotreating Catalysts,

Hydrocracking Catalysts, Catalytic Reforming and Other Types

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 93: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Refinery Catalysts by

Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Alkylation

Catalysts, FCC Catalysts, Hydrotreating Catalysts,

Hydrocracking Catalysts, Catalytic Reforming and Other Types

for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 94: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Refinery Catalysts by Ingredient - Zeolites, Chemical

Compounds, Metals and Other Ingredients - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 95: Spain Historic Review for Refinery Catalysts by

Ingredient - Zeolites, Chemical Compounds, Metals and Other

Ingredients Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 96: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Refinery Catalysts by

Ingredient - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Zeolites,

Chemical Compounds, Metals and Other Ingredients for the Years

2012, 2021 & 2027



RUSSIA

Active Players in Russia

Table 97: Russia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Refinery Catalysts by Type - Alkylation Catalysts, FCC

Catalysts, Hydrotreating Catalysts, Hydrocracking Catalysts,

Catalytic Reforming and Other Types - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 98: Russia Historic Review for Refinery Catalysts by Type -

Alkylation Catalysts, FCC Catalysts, Hydrotreating Catalysts,

Hydrocracking Catalysts, Catalytic Reforming and Other Types

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 99: Russia 15-Year Perspective for Refinery Catalysts by

Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Alkylation

Catalysts, FCC Catalysts, Hydrotreating Catalysts,

Hydrocracking Catalysts, Catalytic Reforming and Other Types

for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 100: Russia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Refinery Catalysts by Ingredient - Zeolites, Chemical

Compounds, Metals and Other Ingredients - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 101: Russia Historic Review for Refinery Catalysts by

Ingredient - Zeolites, Chemical Compounds, Metals and Other

Ingredients Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 102: Russia 15-Year Perspective for Refinery Catalysts by

Ingredient - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Zeolites,

Chemical Compounds, Metals and Other Ingredients for the Years

2012, 2021 & 2027



REST OF EUROPE

Active Players in Rest of Europe

Table 103: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future

Analysis for Refinery Catalysts by Type - Alkylation Catalysts,

FCC Catalysts, Hydrotreating Catalysts, Hydrocracking

Catalysts, Catalytic Reforming and Other Types - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 104: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Refinery

Catalysts by Type - Alkylation Catalysts, FCC Catalysts,

Hydrotreating Catalysts, Hydrocracking Catalysts, Catalytic

Reforming and Other Types Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and %

CAGR



Table 105: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Refinery

Catalysts by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Alkylation Catalysts, FCC Catalysts, Hydrotreating Catalysts,



