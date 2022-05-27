Blue Rhino Shares Grilling Safety Tips for Memorial Day

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C., May 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Millions across the country have plans this Memorial Day weekend to honor America’s military heroes by gathering and enjoying a meal prepared on their propane grill. Blue Rhino, the propane tank exchange brand of Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. (OTC: FGPR), wants to help grillers do so safely.



“Memorial Day is so important to us at Blue Rhino as a day to remember our nation’s fallen. It’s also long been considered the official start to summer,” VP of Blue Rhino Operations Geoffrey Jaynes said. “As America’s leading propane tank-exchange brand, Blue Rhino is proud to be at the heart of these special summer cookouts with friends and family.”

According to Blue Rhino, here are some helpful grilling tips to keep in mind this Memorial Day weekend and every time you fire up the grill.

Always follow the manufacturer's instructions for assembly, operation, maintenance, repair, and storage of your propane grill. Consult your owner's manual.

Always turn control knobs to the OFF position and the tank valve to CLOSED when the grill is not in use.

Never operate your propane grill if parts are damaged, missing, or improperly installed.

Check for gas leaks by making a soapy water solution and applying it around an open propane tank valve and around the connections and hose leading to the grill. Make sure to do this while your grill is off. If bubbles start to appear on the area that you applied the soapy solution, that indicates a leak. If that is the case, close the valve, disconnect the tank from the grill and do not use that tank.

Propane tanks should not be stored in an enclosed area and should always be stored in an upright position.

Before lighting your propane grill, always OPEN the grill lid.

Never move a grill that is in use.

Never allow children to operate a grill or play around a grill.

Use long-handled utensils and flame-retardant mitts to avoid burns.

To reduce flare-ups, trim excess fat from meats, replace greasy lava rocks or ceramic briquettes, and keep your grill clean.

Whether your favorite backyard chef is grilling for the first time or enjoys grilling all year long, safety should always be top of mind. More information on these and other important safety steps can be found on the sleeve of every Blue Rhino tank and at BlueRhino.com.

Founded in 1994 in Winston-Salem, North Carolina, Blue Rhino is sold at 60,000 retail stores in all 50 states, the District of Columbia, and Puerto Rico. Blue Rhino home delivery is also now available to homes and businesses in a number of U.S. cities.