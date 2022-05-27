Nonprofit MMI Helps Military Service Members and Veterans with Free Debt Counseling

Stafford, Texas, May 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- “MMI was a cheerleader, they helped with accountability. They also helped me reduce interest rates on my credit cards that were eating up my paycheck,” said Deborah Wang, a U.S. Army Veteran from Phoenix, who paid off almost $30,000 with the help of an MMI debt management plan.

The experts at MMI understand military transition challenges firsthand and are dedicated to helping service members and their families reconnect to the life of financial stability they deserve. Specifically designed for active-duty military, veterans, and their families, Military Reconnect from MMI provides free in-person and virtual education, online learning communities, and counseling resources.

“Thanks to the continued support from USAA and other funders, MMI helps thousands of veterans gain better control of their finances and credit card debt,'' said Tara Alderete, Director of Enterprise Learning at MMI. “We have a long history of helping military-affiliated clients address their significant financial concerns and we are very proud of our unique ability to improve their outlook by helping them reduce debt and increase creditworthiness.”

Since 2012, MMI has conducted nearly 1,000 events and served over 30,000 service members through Military Reconnect. Last year, MMI also counseled nearly 13,000 military-affiliated individuals and hosted 33 community events.

Wang said her life has been changed thanks to MMI, adding, “If you’re in debt, just know that most Americans have been in your shoes. It’s the ones who seek help and a different mindset that set themselves free from the burden of debt.”

About MMI

Money Management International (MMI) is changing how America overcomes financial challenges. MMI helps create, restore, and maintain a life of financial wellness through empowered choices. For over 60 years, our clients have achieved financial confidence through nonprofit programs that educate, motivate, and liberate. MMI inspires action by delivering expert professional guidance and timely solutions aligned with our client's goals. Experiencing a financial challenge? Find your solution 24/7 at 866.864.8995 and MoneyManagement.org.

For reporters looking to interview real people for stories about debt, MMI has created a group of former clients from across the country who are willing to share their experiences with the media in the hopes of inspiring others. Our peer advocates have paid off a combined total of nearly $6 million of debt and now serve as MMI ambassadors of hope.

To schedule an interview with our MMI Peer Advocates, please contact:

Thomas Nitzsche, 404.490.2227, Thomas.Nitzsche@MoneyManagement.org