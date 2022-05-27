Insights on the Dermatology Diagnostic Devices Global Market to 2027 - by Product Type, End-use and Region

Dublin, May 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Dermatology Diagnostic Devices Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global dermatology diagnostic devices market reached a value of US$13.1 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach US$23.6 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 10.5% during 2022-2027. Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, they are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic on different end use sectors. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor



Dermatology is the field of medicine which involves the study, diagnosis and treatment of skin diseases. Generally, the diagnosis is performed through a visual examination, followed by microscopic observation of the skin which helps in identifying the disease and specifying a treatment plan. In order to perform these procedures, dermatologists use a series of diagnostic devices such as imaging devices, microscopes and dermatoscopes. The demand for these devices is escalating on a global level on account of the rising cases of dermatological conditions and increasing concerns regarding skin health



Global Dermatology Diagnostic Devices Market Drivers:

Various pollutants including polycyclic aromatic hydrocarbons, oxides and ultraviolet radiation cause damage to the skin by inducing oxidative stress. A rise in the prevalence of skin conditions, particularly hair fall, acne, eczema and psoriasis, owing to rapidly increasing levels of air pollution, has led to increased demand for dermatology diagnostic devices across the globe.

Additionally, dermatology procedures have gained prominence in the cosmetics industry for several diagnostic services for individuals suffering from chronic skin conditions such as skin pigmentations, allergic reactions, benign skin growth, and fungal or bacterial infections. Moreover, several vendors in the global dermatology diagnostic devices market are focusing on expanding their product portfolios by offering devices for performing imaging techniques such as dermatoscopy and optical coherence tomography. They are also introducing devices that are smaller and easier to use



Key Market Segmentation:

The publisher provides an analysis of the key trends in each sub-segment of the global dermatology diagnostic devices market, along with forecasts at the global and regional level from 2022-2027. Our report has categorized the market based on product type and end-use



Breakup by Product Type:

Imaging Devices

Microscopes

Immunoassays

Molecular Diagnostics

Others

Imaging devices currently account for the highest share



Breakup by End-Use:

Hospitals

Diagnostic Labs

Others

Regional Insights:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa

Latin America

Competitive Landscape:

The global dermatology diagnostic devices market consists of numerous small and large manufacturers. Some of the leading players operating in the market are Abbott Diagnostics, Strata Skin Sciences, Michelson Diagnostics, Heine Optotechnik, Roche Diagnostics, Welch Allyn, Carl Zeiss Meditec, Nikon Corporation, Leica Microsystems GmbH, MELA Sciences, Inc., GE Healthcare Ltd., Bruker Corporation, Philips Healthcare, Siemens Healthcare Diagnostics Inc., Toshiba Medical Systems Corporation, Photomedex, Inc



Key Questions Answered in This Report:

How has the global dermatology diagnostic devices market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What are the key regional markets in the global dermatology diagnostic devices industry?

What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global dermatology diagnostic devices industry?

What is the breakup of the global dermatology diagnostic devices market on the basis of product type?

What is the breakup of the global dermatology diagnostic devices market on the basis of end-use?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the global dermatology diagnostic devices market?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the global dermatology diagnostic devices market?

What is the structure of the global dermatology diagnostic devices market and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the global dermatology diagnostic devices market?

