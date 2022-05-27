ARHT Media Announces Results of Voting at AGM

TORONTO, May 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ARHT Media Inc. ("ARHT" or "the Company") (TSXV:ART), (OTCQB:ARHTF) the global leader in the development, production and distribution of high-quality, low latency hologram and digital content, announces the results of matters voted on at its Annual General & Special Meeting of Shareholders held earlier today. Details of the matters put forth are set out in the notice of meeting and management information circular dated April 25, 2022.

William "Con" Steers, Larry O'Reilly, David Wetherald, Tim Casgrain, Richard Carl, Jonathan Pollack and Deborah Beatty were elected directors of the Company and McGovern Hurley LLP was re-appointed auditors of the Company. In addition, each of the Omnibus Long-Term Incentive Plan, the Consolidation Resolution and the Rights Plan Resolution were approved.

About ARHT Media

ARHT Media is a pioneer in the live hologram industry and their HoloPresence™ technology offers a complete end-to-end solution for the Capture, Transmission and Display of live holograms for in-person, hybrid and online events. ARHT Media has a range of hologram display solutions to suit multiple use cases, including a premium online presentation solutions, the Virtual Global Stage™, and the largest global Holographic Telepresence network of hologram Capture and Display locations, ensuring a presenter can beam into a meeting or event as a live hologram from virtually anywhere in the world.

This press release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking information includes, but is not limited to, disclosure related to the Company's sales funnel; the Company's technology; the potential uses for the Company's technology; the future planned events using the Company's technology; the future success of the Company; the ability of the Company to monetize the ARHT Media technology; the development of the Company's technology; and interest from parties in ARHT's products. Generally, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "plans", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will be taken", "occur" or "be achieved". Forward-looking information is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information, including but not limited to: general business, economic and competitive uncertainties; regulatory risks; risks inherent in technology operations; and other risks of the technology industry. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking information, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.

NEITHER THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN THE POLICIES OF THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.