Triterras Schedules Fiscal Year-End 2022 Conference Call for Tuesday, June 28, 2022 at 8:15 a.m. ET

SINGAPORE, May 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Triterras Inc. (OTC Expert Market: TRIRF) (“Triterras” or the “Company”), a leading fintech company focused on trade and trade finance, plans to release its fiscal year-end February 28, 2022 financial results before the market opens on June 28, 2022 and will hold a conference call on Tuesday, June 28, 2022 at 8:15 a.m. Eastern time where management will provide a business and operational update during the call.



Triterras management will host the presentation, followed by a question-and-answer period. Interested parties may submit questions in advance of the conference call by emailing IR@triterras.com.

Date: Tuesday, June 28, 2022

Time: 8:15 a.m. Eastern time (5:15 a.m. Pacific time)

U.S. dial-in: (833) 540-1170

International dial-in: (346) 265-0410

Conference ID: 4269182

A live audio webcast of the conference call will be available in listen-only mode simultaneously and available for replay here and via the investor relations page of the company’s website here.

Please call the conference telephone number five minutes prior to the start time. An operator will register your name and organization.

A replay of the call will be available after 11:15 a.m. Eastern time on the same day through 11:15 a.m. on July 12, 2022.

U.S. replay dial-in: (855) 859-2056

International replay dial-in: (404) 537-3406

Replay ID: 4269182

About Triterras

Triterras is a global fintech company co-headquartered in Singapore and Dubai and leading innovator of inclusive finance solutions for the world's micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs). The company launched and operates Kratos™—one of the world’s largest digital financing platforms--to directly connect MSMEs with lenders online and source capital across commodity trading, supply chain, logistics, and ecommerce finance. For more information, please visit triterras.com or email us at contact@triterras.com.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release includes “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Triterras’ actual results may differ from their expectations, estimates and projections and consequently, you should not rely on these forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. Words such as “expect,” “estimate,” “project,” “budget,” “forecast,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “plan,” “may,” “will,” “could,” “should,” “believes,” “predicts,” “potential,” “continue,” and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties that could cause the actual results to differ materially from the expected results. Most of these factors are outside Triterras’ control and are difficult to predict. Factors that may cause such differences include but are not limited to the risks and uncertainties set forth under “Risk Factors” in Triterras’ Form 20-F filed with the SEC on March 7, 2022 and in Triterras’ other filings with the SEC. Triterras cautions that the foregoing list of factors is not exclusive. Triterras cautions readers not to place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. Triterras does not undertake or accept any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements to reflect any change in its expectations or any change in events, conditions, or circumstances on which any such statement is based, except as otherwise required by applicable law.

