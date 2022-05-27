Restore Hyper Wellness Celebrates Grand Opening in Cranberry Township

CRANBERRY TOWNSHIP, Pa., May 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Restore Hyper Wellness (Restore), the nation’s leading provider of proactive wellness services, recently opened its newest location in Cranberry Township, PA. Owned by Fayette County natives Tom Kanyok and J.J. Durant, this marks the first Restore Hyper Wellness to open in Northern Pittsburgh and is located in the Cranberry Commons at 1713 PA-228 # H, Cranberry Township, 16066. An official ribbon cutting celebration will take place on June 2 at 4pm, kicking off the grand opening weekend with discounted rates on select services and membership opportunities ending on June 5.



Restore addresses the fastest growing segments of wellness, helping people in need of chronic pain management, accelerated injury recovery, improved athletic performance, enhanced immune wellness, and healthspan longevity. With guidance from specialized experts, registered nurses, and the oversight of independent physicians, Restore is meant for both long-time fitness enthusiasts, athletes, and those simply looking for the latest in health and wellness.

A 1993 West Point graduate with 20+ years of experience in the bio tech and medical device industries, J.J. Durant plays a key role in Restore Hyper Wellness’s corporate landscape. As Head of Franchise Development, Durant has been responsible for rapidly expanding Restore’s franchise network across the US in the past five years. When Restore Co-Founder, CEO, and longtime friend Jim Donnelly first approached Durant to introduce him to Restore and its services, he knew immediately that this was something he was meant to be a part of. Soon after, Durant quit his day job and jumped headfirst into growing Restore’s network and strengthening communities around the country.

“The reason I’m in love with Restore is because of four principles that we stand behind – you feel better when you leave than when you walked in, our services are backed by science, our stores are fun and transparent, and most importantly our services are accessible and affordable,” says Durant. “We’re touching the lives of everyday people with wellness services that were previously available exclusively to elite athletes and wealthy professionals.”

When Durant decided to open his own location in Kirkland, WA, a Seattle suburb, he immediately approached Tom Kanyok, an old friend with shared family connections to Brownsville, PA, as his potential partner. Kanyok is a long-time Brownsville resident with over 25 years of financial service experience, a love for entrepreneurship, and a passion for athletic training. For him, Restore provides the perfect opportunity to apply his financial and business skills to one of his deep interests and passions. The pair are ecstatic to share these unique wellness services with the Pittsburgh community they love and are projected to open four other locations in the area within the next five years.

“Restore is all about health care, not sick care,” says Kanyok. “We’re in the business of providing the proactive services that people need to help keep them out of the hospital. It brings me incredible joy to help my friends, my family, and total strangers walk away from Restore as healthier and happier people overall.”

One of the many cutting-edge services offered at Restore Hyper Wellness is Whole Body Cryotherapy - a cold therapy which immerses the body in temperatures as low as -220 degrees F for up to three minutes. This service is one of many gaining traction around the country as a way to potentially treat injuries and provide other benefits. This modality is meant to release endorphins and reduce inflammation in the body, and may help the body boost mood and energy, relieving muscle pain, improving sleep, and burning calories rapidly. Other services offered at the wellness facility include: IV therapy, red light therapy, biomarker assessments, infrared saunas, compression, mild hyperbaric oxygen therapy, HydraFacials, and Cryoskin treatments.

Grand opening weekend deals include:

$125 Cryoskin Facials

$100 off Premium HydraFacial*

50% off retail rate of single services**

30% off packs

10% off NAD+ 4-Packs & Single Dose

*Discount applies to Member and retail pricing. **50% off single services excludes NAD+ IV Drip Therapy, HydraFacial®, Cryoskin®, and Biomarker Assessments.

It will also be the final days to sign up for a Founding Membership, which offers eight Core Services plus one of each medical and Esthetician Consultation. For $99 during their first month, members can choose from services such as: Cryotherapy, Red Light Therapy, Infrared Sauna, and Compression.

“This is only the beginning for Restore Hyper Wellness,” says Durant. “I’ve seen this brand grow from six to 140 open units. By the end of things, we’re going to have 1500+ units in the United States and internationally. We are very excited for what the future holds and the overall impact we’ll have to help people do more of what they love.”

The 2,400 square-foot studio will employ a variety of full- and part-time workers, including wellness representatives, estheticians, and registered nurses under the oversight of independent physicians. This location will be open Monday – Friday from 10:00 am - 7:00 pm, Saturdays from 9:00 am – 5:00 pm, and Sundays from 12:00 – 4:00 pm.

For more information on Restore Hyper Wellness in Cranberry Township, please visit restore.com or call 724-776-4507.

About Restore Hyper Wellness

Launched in Austin, Texas in 2015, Restore Hyper Wellness (Restore) is The Hyper Wellness® Company and the leading retail provider of proactive wellness services in the United States. As a comprehensive health and wellness center, Restore provides biomarker assessments, IV drip therapy, intramuscular (IM) shots, mild hyperbaric oxygen therapy, whole body and localized cryotherapy, infrared sauna, red and near infrared light therapy, compression, HydraFacial, and Cryoskin facials, slimming and toning. Restore’s mission is to make Hyper Wellness® accessible and affordable for people committed to feeling their best, so they can do more of what they love.