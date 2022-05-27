Ice Cream Machine Market anticipated to Grow at a CAGR of >3% to reach USD 11 Bn in 2027.

Raipur, May 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global Ice cream Machine market is estimated to grow at a healthy CAGR of more than 3% over the next five years to reach a value of US$ 11 Bn in 2027, according to Stratview Research. This exclusive report offers an analysis of the present scenario, and forecasts related to the global Ice cream machine market.

What is an Ice cream machine?

An ice cream machine is a piece of dairy processing equipment used to make high-quality ice cream for customers. The machine aids in the preparation of ice cream mixture in two ways. The hand-cranking method and the electric motor method are two options. The finished product is then chilled by either pre-cooling the machine or freezing the mixture. The machine churns the mixture to freeze it and aerates it to prevent ice crystals. Even after churning is complete, the resulting mixture is even more frozen in some lower-priced countertop machines.

Market Segmentation –

In this report, the market has been bifurcated as follows –

By Product Type – Soft Ice Cream Machine, Hard Ice Cream Machine

By Sale Type – Impulse Ice Cream, Take-home Ice Cream, and Artisanal Ice Cream.

By Application Type – Catering Industry, Entertainment Venue, Shop, Plant, and Others.

By Region – North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World.

Segment-Wise Analysis

Based on the product type, the soft ice cream machine segment accounted for a significant share of the market in 2021, and is expected to maintain its dominance during the forecast period.

Based on the application type, the catering industry is likely to maintain its dominance in the market over the forecast period. The catering industry application accounts for the largest share of the market, owing to the increasing demand for ice creams in the industry.

In terms of regions, the Asia-Pacific market is expected to grow at a significant rate, in terms of, revenue over the forecast period, owing to the high demand for ice creams and growing awareness about the benefits of ice cream machine products in the emerging economies such as India and China. Furthermore, the Asia-Pacific region is estimated to command the ice cream machine market in the coming years, driven by investments in ice cream processing equipment by major players in the region.

Growth Factors

According to the released report on the global Ice Cream Machine Market, an increasing demand for entertainment, innovations, and an increase in population and spending power are driving the demand for ice creams, as consumers prefer ice cream while watching entertainment.

Furthermore, players in the ice cream machines market offer a diverse portfolio of higher-performing products and sales support. This is expected to help them capture a significant share of the product's high-end market during the forecast period.

Key Players

The Key players operating in the global Ice Cream Machine market are-

Ali Group S.r.l.

Alpine UK

Big Drum Engineering GmbH

CATTA 27 S.r.l.

Donper USA

Electro Freeze

Gram Equipment A/S

Ice Group

Shanghai and Lisong

Teknoice Company

Critical Questions Answered in the Report

What are the key trends in the global Ice Cream Machine market?

How the market has grown in the last 5 years and what would be the growth rate in the next 5 years?

What is the impact of COVID-19 on the market?

What are the key strategies adopted by the major vendors to lead in the Ice Cream Machine market?

Who are the key players in the market?

What is the market share of the top vendors?

