Enduring Hope: New Novel EMBER Explores How To Stay Resilient In A Supernatural World

Charleston, SC, May 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- They say, “Write what you know.” So after years of frustration with the outcomes of books she had read, Audra M. Davidson decided to follow her passion and write her own fantasy. She envisioned a world of supernatural creatures, some good and some bad, and despite the fantastical elements, she was determined to create a relatable story, one that encompasses not only the harsh realities of life but also joy, beauty and love. Having experienced emotional and physical abuse in prior relationships, although nothing to the extent of the abuse she depicts in the book, Davidson wanted to explore one’s ability to live life to the fullest after trauma.

What does the aftermath of trauma look like? And how does one overcome the experience? These are the questions at the heart of her debut fantasy novel. In EMBER, the first book in the series, Amber is a young woman looking to start over. Amber knows that the world can be an awful place. Pain. Hunger. Loneliness. Fear. Loss. Feelings she has known since the day her entire pack was mercilessly slaughtered. Held captive by the Alpha Rogue for twenty years, she has been subjected to beatings, rape and starvation. But Amber won’t let it break her, and in spite of her incredibly harrowing childhood, she never gives up. There is still hope. Amber’s journey is one that is filled with intense suffering, but that is not where her story ends. And thanks to some supporting characters who are loving and loyal, Amber’s faith in herself is restored, and a hero is born.

For Davidson, illustrating how to overcome abuse and destigmatizing therapy was an integral part of her story. Not only was it important for Davidson to write about the struggles and insecurities that can come from trauma but also the strength and resilience it takes to rise above them. It was also important to create a male lead who isn’t chauvinistic or a misogynist but rather a man who is in touch with his feelings and isn't afraid to express them.

The plot distinguishes itself from others in the fantasy genre by delving into the backstory of its supernatural characters and detailing the origins of their powers. The result is an insightful and unique storyline, one that Davidson hopes will engage and entertain readers and leave them eager for the release of the second book.

EMBER is available for purchase online at Amazon.com

About the Author:

Raised in Northwest Illinois, Audra M. Davidson works as a 911 dispatcher for her local police department. She is married with three children.

Attachment