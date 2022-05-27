Absorbent Glass Mat (AGM) Battery Market Value to Grow by Almost US$ 18 Billion During 2022-2032

NEWARK, Del, May 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per Future Market Insights, the global absorbent glass mat(AGM) battery market is estimated to garner US$ 18 Billion while exhibiting a 4.8% CAGR during the forecast period. The growing support from several governments is likely to fuel the market growth in the coming years. The industry is expected to secure US$ 11.2 Billion in 2022.



The number of research and development by the leading manufacturer and the production of maintenance-free and non-spillage batteries with loner life is the primary factor driving the growth of the absorbent glass mat (AGM) battery market. The increasing demand for renewable energy projects across the globe is also expected to fuel the demand of the market over the forecast period.

The UPS segment is likely to offer remunerative opportunities for the global absorbent glass mat(AGM) battery market. Several emerging economies are making significant developments in their automotive sector, thereby, providing lucrative opportunities to players in the market.

Key Takeaways:

By application, the UPS segment is expected to record a 3.8% CAGR by 2032

By voltage, the 2-4volts segment to expand at a 3.2% growth rate during the forecast period

The U.S market to garner US$ 6 Billion and record a 4.5% CAGR from 2022-2032

Market in China to procure US$ 1 Billion, expanding at a 4.1% growth rate during the assessment period

“Rising penetration of renewable energy across grids has boosted the need for efficient and flexible energy storage solutions is expected to fuel the demand of absorbent glass mat (AGM) battery market over the forecast period,” says an FMI analyst.

Competitive Landscape

Eminent players of the global absorbent glass mat (AGM) battery market include Clarios, Power Sonic Corporation, Exide Technologies, C&D Technologies, East Penn Manufacturing Company among others. Recent key developments among players include:

In November 2021- Clarios entered a strategic collaboration with China Lithium Battery Technology Company (CALB) to develop low-voltage lithium-ion battery systems to address the growing electrical needs of global automaker. The partnership will develop and manufacture low-voltage lithium-ion battery systems with lithium iron phosphate (LFP) cells to support the needs of electric vehicles — combining CALB's lithium-ion cell expertise with Clarios' battery system and vehicle integration capabilities.

In May 2021 – Exide Technologies, updated its Exide Premium range with a modern new black design with new recycled components for reduced environmental impact. The change will lead to savings of 2,700 tons of CO2, 8 million litres of water and 1.2 million litres of crude oil in Exide’s manufacturing each year.

