Genius Group Reports 2021 Results and 2022 Guidance

SINGAPORE, May 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Genius Group Limited (NYSE American: GNS), a world-leading entrepreneur Edtech and education group, today held their first investor call as a public company, following their IPO on NYSE American on April 12, 2022.



During the earnings call Genius Group Founder and CEO Roger James Hamilton discussed the Company’s 2021 financial results for both the Pre-IPO Group and Post-IPO Group of companies. The revenue for the Pre-IPO Group grew 67% from $7.6 million in 2021 to $12.8 million, and pro forma revenue for the Post-IPO Group including the four IPO Acquisitions in 2021 was $28.6 million.

The Pre-IPO Group saw growth in all revenue segments, with 83% growth in digital Edtech revenue, 72% growth in education revenue and 54% growth in campus revenue. The number of students on the Group’s GeniusU Edtech Platform grew by 50% to 2.7 million students.

Mr. Hamilton provided an overview of Genius Group and its mission to disrupt the current education model, insight into the Company’s plans for growth organically and through acquisitions, and guidance for 2022. Current management expectations are for 50% student growth, up to between 3.8 million and 4.0 million students, and revenue for the Post-IPO group reaching $43 million to $45 million.

Mr. Hamilton also covered the five areas of development focus for the year, to ensure that GeniusU is harnessing the latest technologies while integrating the Post-IPO companies:

Personalized AI Genie: Giving a personal lifelong learning journey to students at every stage of their life journey. Interactive Layer: Enhancing our real-world experience in what we learn, where we learn and who we meet. Immersive Learning: Through blended combination of high tech and high touch, live and engaging experiences. Integrated Earning: With gamified Genius Education Merits (GEM) Student Credits, not Student Debt. Predictive Metaverse: A leader in metalearning in the metaverse as it replaces apps and the internet.





Results for the Pre-IPO Group include the four Pre-IPO companies: the holding company Genius Group, GeniusU, Entrepreneurs Institute, and Entrepreneur Resorts. Pro forma results for the Post-IPO Group take into account the four IPO Acquisitions: Education Angels; E-Square Education; University of Antelope Valley; and Property Investors Network. The acquisitions of Education Angels, Property Investors Network and E-Square Education have been consummated, while the acquisition of University of Antelope Valley is in the process of closing.

The investor call took place after the market closed on May 26, 2022 and is available on the investor relations page of the Company’s website (https://ir.geniusgroup.net/).

About Genius Group

Genius Group is a world-leading entrepreneur Edtech and education group, with a mission to disrupt the current education model with a student-centered, life-long learning curriculum that prepares students with the leadership, entrepreneurial and life skills to succeed in today’s market. The group has over 2.7 million students in 200 countries, ranging from ages 0 to 100. The group includes four pre-IPO companies (the “Pre-IPO Group”) and will include four companies intended to be acquired at the time of, or shortly after, the closing of the company’s initial public offering (the “IPO Acquisitions”). Three of these four IPO Acquisitions, Education Angels, Property Investors Network and E-Squared, have already been consummated.

The entrepreneur education system of our Pre-IPO Group has been delivered virtually and in-person, in multiple languages, locally and globally mainly via the Pre-IPO Group’s artificial intelligence (AI)-powered, personalized GeniusU Edtech platform to adults seeking to grow their entrepreneur and leadership skills.

The Pre-IPO Group includes Genius Group, GeniusU, Entrepreneurs Institute and Entrepreneur Resorts. This group of entrepreneur education companies has grown through organic growth and acquisitions, with a focus on adding value to each company through GeniusU, which is being developed to provide AI-driven personal recommendations and guidance for each student. The Pre-IPO Group is now expanding its education system to age groups beyond its current adult audience, to children and young adults. The four IPO Acquisitions will be the first steps towards this expansion. They will include: Education Angels, which provides early learning in New Zealand for children from 0-5 years old; E-Squared, which provides primary and secondary school education in South Africa; University of Antelope Valley, which provides vocational certifications and university degrees in California, USA; and Property Investors Network, which provides property investment courses and events in England.

Genius Group’s current plan is to combine the education programs of the IPO Acquisitions with its current education programs and Edtech platform as part of one lifelong learning system, and it has selected these acquisitions because they already share aspects of the Genius curriculum and its focus on entrepreneur education.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains statements that constitute “forward-looking statements,” including with respect to the student and revenue guidance for 2022 and the closing of the acquisitions. Forward-looking statements are subject to numerous conditions, many of which are beyond the control of the Company, including those set forth in the “Risk Factors” section of the Company’s final prospectus for its initial public offering filed with the SEC. Copies are available on the SEC’s website, www.sec.gov. The Company undertakes no obligation to update these statements for revisions or changes after the date of this release, except as required by law.

